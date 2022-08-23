Billions more will be slashed from overseas aid projects within weeks unless ministers abandon rules diverting a quarter of funds to the costs of Ukrainian refugees in the UK, Save the Children is warning.The alarm has been raised over a controversial decision to include spending on 118,000 Ukrainians welcomed to Britain within a budget reduced from 0.7 to 0.5 per cent of GDP and then strictly capped.As the war grinds on, Save the Children estimates the bill will reach £3bn, which would be a staggering 25 per cent of aid spending in 2022, after £4bn has already been slashed...

CHARITIES ・ 32 MINUTES AGO