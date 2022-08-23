ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ESPN Sioux Falls

This Haunted Hotel Is So Close To Sioux Falls

Not to be confused with the hotel in Greece or Idaho Springs, Colorado, you will definitely want to be prepared for your stay at the historic Argo Hotel in Crofton, Nebraska. Because some say it's haunted!. Yes, haunted. Owner Frank Marsh says, "I'm more of a believer now. Some of...
CROFTON, NE
dakotanewsnow.com

Sioux Falls officers try to coax intruder off roof of unoccupied house

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police report officers and responding firemen attempted to coax an intruder off the roof of an unoccupied house in central Sioux Falls. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said a neighbor saw the the suspect enter the unoccupied house. Clemens did not specify what time this took place, but the suspect ended up on the roof while multiple officers attempted to persuade the suspect to safely descend from the roof using a ladder.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
ESPN Sioux Falls

South Dakota Scores Least Student Debt In U.S.

And topping the list once again, South Dakota. Yes, the Rushmore State is making headlines again in a good way. Students who attend public college or university here reportedly have the least student loan debt. As we have heard more and more this week about President Biden's student loan plan...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Dakota Vascular now performing outpatient surgeries

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Procedures are now underway at a new private vascular practice in Sioux Falls. Four long-time local surgeons opened Dakota Vascular on August 1st and are now performing outpatient procedures at their new Sioux Falls facility. “As far as surgeries go, it’s the best one...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
ESPN Sioux Falls

NSIC Announces 2022-2023 Championship Information

BURNSVILLE, Minn. – The NSIC has announced the dates, formats and locations for the 2022-23 league championships and post-season tournaments. The NSIC sponsors 18 sports, with teams advancing to post-season tournaments in the sports of soccer, volleyball, men’s & women’s basketball, baseball, softball and women’s tennis. Championship meets are held in the sports of men’s & women’s cross country, women’s swimming & diving, men’s and women’s indoor/outdoor track & field, and men’s & women’s golf. Football and wrestling regular season championships are based on regular season standings, with no NSIC post-season tournament.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
voiceofalexandria.com

This Is the City With the Most Gun Stores in South Dakota

There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States - the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people - guns are big business.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
ESPN Sioux Falls

The Alps Are Closer To Sioux Falls Than You Think

Always wanted to take a vacation to the Alps? If the hike of a lifetime has been on your bucket list then you won't have to travel far. Really!. Within a 4-hour drive from Sioux Falls, you can explore the not-so-famous Bohemian Alps. Just head to Omaha, Nebraska, and take a right. You'll come upon the rolling hills just north of Lincoln and an area that consists of twelve small towns filled with tradition.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
ESPN Sioux Falls

Two Sioux Falls Intersections to Close Temporarily

An ongoing major road constriction project in Sioux Falls is going to force the closure of pair of intersections in the southeast part of town. Starting Monday (August 29), the South Dakota Department of Transportation will shut down the intersections at 41st Street with Madelyn and Meadow Avenues as crews prepare and place concrete. Both intersections are scheduled to reopen at the end of the workday, Friday, September 2.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Tea celebrates completion of major highway project

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As Sioux Falls has grown wildly in the last two decades, so have nearby cities like Tea. The demand for better roads to handle traffic into Tea swelled, as well. On Wednesday, Sen. John Thune joined city, county, and federal highway officials for...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
gowatertown.net

Man dies in ATV crash south of Colman, South Dakota

COLMAN, S.D. – One man has died in an ATV crash that was reported early Wednesday morning two miles south of Colman. The name of the person involved has not yet been released pending notification of family members. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2019 Polaris Ranger ATV was...
COLMAN, SD
kiwaradio.com

Grand Opening Of Digital Shopping Logistics Center Is Thursday At Former Elanco Plant West Of Larchwood

Larchwood, Iowa — The former Elanco/Novartis/Grand Labs facility west of Larchwood has been purchased and a unique business is now operating from there. Farmers Business Network, or “FBN,” will hold a Grand Opening Event this Thursday for their Larchwood Logistics Center, a critical logistics hub for ag input deliveries to farmers in South Dakota, Iowa, and Minnesota. FBN has a major office in Sioux Falls. The Larchwood Center serves farmers within a 200-mi radius of the facility.
LARCHWOOD, IA
