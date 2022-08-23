Read full article on original website
This Iconic Old-Time Drive-In Food Joint Is A Must In Yankton
If you grew up in Yankton or spent any time in the Yankton area at all, what you're about to read will come as no surprise to you. Growing up in Yankton back in the day meant a couple of things, one car dealership, everyone hung out at Lewis & Clark Lake on weekends, and fast food joints were few but favorites.
dakotanewsnow.com
Ribbon cutting held to celebrate new, upgraded mesonet weather systems across South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- South Dakota has currently dozens of mesonet weather systems across the state, but those will be upgraded and new ones will be added over the years. The goal of the expansion of these weather systems will help improve data quality and coverage, along...
Eman Miller: The Sioux Falls skating phenom
If you've lived in the Sioux Falls area over the past four years or so, you've probably seen a young man dazzling people around town with his smooth skating.
This Haunted Hotel Is So Close To Sioux Falls
Not to be confused with the hotel in Greece or Idaho Springs, Colorado, you will definitely want to be prepared for your stay at the historic Argo Hotel in Crofton, Nebraska. Because some say it's haunted!. Yes, haunted. Owner Frank Marsh says, "I'm more of a believer now. Some of...
Spike in Crime Has Sioux Falls Residents Getting Home Security
With crime on the rise seemingly everywhere these days, police are relying on surveillance cameras more and more as a method to help them solve a number of the crimes being committed. Over the past week alone, here in Sioux Falls, two different homicides were committed. As Dakota News Now...
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls officers try to coax intruder off roof of unoccupied house
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police report officers and responding firemen attempted to coax an intruder off the roof of an unoccupied house in central Sioux Falls. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said a neighbor saw the the suspect enter the unoccupied house. Clemens did not specify what time this took place, but the suspect ended up on the roof while multiple officers attempted to persuade the suspect to safely descend from the roof using a ladder.
South Dakota Scores Least Student Debt In U.S.
And topping the list once again, South Dakota. Yes, the Rushmore State is making headlines again in a good way. Students who attend public college or university here reportedly have the least student loan debt. As we have heard more and more this week about President Biden's student loan plan...
KELOLAND TV
Dakota Vascular now performing outpatient surgeries
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Procedures are now underway at a new private vascular practice in Sioux Falls. Four long-time local surgeons opened Dakota Vascular on August 1st and are now performing outpatient procedures at their new Sioux Falls facility. “As far as surgeries go, it’s the best one...
NSIC Announces 2022-2023 Championship Information
BURNSVILLE, Minn. – The NSIC has announced the dates, formats and locations for the 2022-23 league championships and post-season tournaments. The NSIC sponsors 18 sports, with teams advancing to post-season tournaments in the sports of soccer, volleyball, men’s & women’s basketball, baseball, softball and women’s tennis. Championship meets are held in the sports of men’s & women’s cross country, women’s swimming & diving, men’s and women’s indoor/outdoor track & field, and men’s & women’s golf. Football and wrestling regular season championships are based on regular season standings, with no NSIC post-season tournament.
voiceofalexandria.com
This Is the City With the Most Gun Stores in South Dakota
There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States - the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people - guns are big business.
Here’s Where You’ll Devour The Best Waffles In Sioux Falls
If you're a waffle-lover in Sioux Falls and the Sioux Empire, this is the day for you! Today (Wednesday, August 24th) is National Waffle Day! So if you're hungry for a little sweet breakfast, go ahead and enjoy as many waffles as your heart desires!. Before you decide to dig...
Do You Want To Know How To Win Free Sioux Falls Chipotle?
If you're a fan of this popular Tex-Mex joint, then of course you want free food from Chipotle! However, they aren't just going to hand you a burrito and chips. You have to earn it by playing a little game. Chipotle locations across the country want to test the knowledge...
The Alps Are Closer To Sioux Falls Than You Think
Always wanted to take a vacation to the Alps? If the hike of a lifetime has been on your bucket list then you won't have to travel far. Really!. Within a 4-hour drive from Sioux Falls, you can explore the not-so-famous Bohemian Alps. Just head to Omaha, Nebraska, and take a right. You'll come upon the rolling hills just north of Lincoln and an area that consists of twelve small towns filled with tradition.
High school football is back
Friday night means high school football games on fields across South Dakota.
Two Sioux Falls Intersections to Close Temporarily
An ongoing major road constriction project in Sioux Falls is going to force the closure of pair of intersections in the southeast part of town. Starting Monday (August 29), the South Dakota Department of Transportation will shut down the intersections at 41st Street with Madelyn and Meadow Avenues as crews prepare and place concrete. Both intersections are scheduled to reopen at the end of the workday, Friday, September 2.
dakotanewsnow.com
Tea celebrates completion of major highway project
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As Sioux Falls has grown wildly in the last two decades, so have nearby cities like Tea. The demand for better roads to handle traffic into Tea swelled, as well. On Wednesday, Sen. John Thune joined city, county, and federal highway officials for...
Which Are the Best Bars in Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota?
With more than 71,000 bars to choose from in the United States, it can be a rather daunting task to pick out the perfect place for your next night out with your drinking buddies. Luckily, 24/7 Wall St. has helped to narrow it down for you with their list of...
Weekend Gun Violence Kills 4 Men in South Dakota’s Two Largest Cities
It was a deadly weekend filled full of gun violence in South Dakota's two largest cities. A shooting claimed the life of a 36-year-old Sioux Falls man early Saturday morning (August 20) near the intersection of East 26th Street and South Bahnson Avenue. Dakota News Now is reporting the incident...
gowatertown.net
Man dies in ATV crash south of Colman, South Dakota
COLMAN, S.D. – One man has died in an ATV crash that was reported early Wednesday morning two miles south of Colman. The name of the person involved has not yet been released pending notification of family members. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2019 Polaris Ranger ATV was...
kiwaradio.com
Grand Opening Of Digital Shopping Logistics Center Is Thursday At Former Elanco Plant West Of Larchwood
Larchwood, Iowa — The former Elanco/Novartis/Grand Labs facility west of Larchwood has been purchased and a unique business is now operating from there. Farmers Business Network, or “FBN,” will hold a Grand Opening Event this Thursday for their Larchwood Logistics Center, a critical logistics hub for ag input deliveries to farmers in South Dakota, Iowa, and Minnesota. FBN has a major office in Sioux Falls. The Larchwood Center serves farmers within a 200-mi radius of the facility.
