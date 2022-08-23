Read full article on original website
Surveillance video released of suspects sought for triple shooting in Tioga-Nicetown
A 28-year-old man was killed when police say he was ambushed.
Police: Man fatally shot in Southwest Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man in his 20s was shot multiple times and killed in Southwest Philadelphia on Friday, police say. The shooting happened on the 2800 block of South 81st Street around 12:40 p.m. Police say he was shot in the head and body. He was transported to Penn...
Intruder shoots man inside West Philadelphia apartment: Police
Police say the armed suspect forced his way into the property and went up to the second floor where he shot the 29-year-old victim.
Police: Man shot multiple times and killed in Eastwick
EASTWICK - A man has been fatally shot in Eastwick. Officials say the shooting happened on the 2800 block of South 81st Street Friday afternoon, just after 12:30. Responding officers found a man in his late 20s suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in his head and over his body when they arrived on scene.
2-year-old boy in back seat of stolen vehicle in Logan reunited with mother
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It was an emotional return Thursday night as a mother was reunited with her 2-year-old son who was inside a car that was stolen from a Philadelphia gas station.Police say the 29-year-old mother ran inside the gas station while the child slept in the back seat. In that short amount of time, someone jumped in the car and stole it.It happened at the Sunoco station at Ogontz and Bellfield Avenues in Logan.The boy was later found unharmed a few blocks away."Just before 6 p.m., 35th District police responded to a report of a stolen car with a...
Man critically injured, shot multiple times in Torresdale
Philadelphia (WPHL)- A man is fighting for his life after he was shot multiple times in Philadelphia’s Torresdale section. The incident happened on the 91XX block of Frankford Avenue around 11:36 pm Wednesday. According to police, a 39-year-old man was shot multiple times in the body by an unknown...
Police searching for suspect wanted for fatally shooting security guard in Berks County
MORGANTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- Police in Berks County are searching for a man wanted for killing a security guard. The deadly shooting happened on Saturday, Aug. 6 in Morgantown. Investigators believe the man was stealing catalytic converters when he shot a private security guard in the area of Quarry Road and Mineview Drive.The suspect drove away in a dark blue minivan.Call the police if you have any information about the case.
POLICE INVESTIGATE SHOOTING IN SPRING CROSSING APARTMENTS
(Newark, DE 19702) Yesterday (Aug 24) patrol officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to the entrance of Spring Crossing Apartments for a report of a shooting that had just occurred. When the officers arrived, they located a 17-year-old male victim who was suffering from a...
Shooting victims show up at hospital as police investigate Mayfair crime scene
As police were searching the area, they were notified that two shooting victims had arrived in a Hyundai sedan to Jefferson Frankford Hospital.
Video: Suspect caught on camera shooting man during brawl in Chinatown
PHILADELPHIA - Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department are searching for a suspect who was caught on camera shooting a man after a fight. Police say the incident occurred early Saturday morning at 5:34 a.m. in Chinatown. According to authorities, the victim was confronted by a group of men while...
Woman stabbed multiple times in the stomach in Cobbs Creek
Philadelphia (WPHL)- A woman was stabbed multiple times in Philadelphia’s Cobbs Creek neighborhood Wednesday. The incident happened on the 200 block of South Cecil Street around 9:41 pm. According to police, a 41-year-old woman was stabbed multiple times in the stomach and legs. Medics rushed her to Penn Presbyterian...
Delaware State Police Arrest Subject for Multiple Commercial Burglaries
Delaware State Police have arrested 25-year-old Davon Starkey of Wilmington, DE on numerous criminal charges following a burglary investigation that began on Tuesday morning. On August 23, 2022, at approximately 7:53 a.m., troopers responded to a burglary in progress at Custom Cars located at 906 S. Market St. Wilmington. Upon the business owner entering his store, he observed a subject sleeping on the floor. The business owner contacted police and the suspect fled on foot. Troopers canvassed the area and located a subject matching the description. The subject identified as Davon Starkey was taken into custody without incident and located with stolen property in his possession. Further, investigation revealed Starkey utilized tools to make forced entry into five commercial units at this location and stole possessions from within.
Man shot by intruder who forced way into University City home, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Police say an active investigation is underway after a man was shot by an intruder in University City. According to authorities, the shooting happened on Friday at 2:11 a.m. on the 5200 block of Chestnut Street. Officials say a man entered the property forcibly and then shot the...
Man Struck, Robbed at Gunpoint at Philadelphia Gas Station
PHILADELPHIA, PA – A man was robbed at gunpoint and assaulted by a group of...
Jan. 6 rioter who assaulted police officer with pole sentenced
A man convicted of assaulting a police officer with a flagpole during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot was sentenced to nearly three years in prison on Friday, according to court documents. Howard Richardson of Pennsylvania crossed metal barriers on Capitol grounds while carrying a flagpole, according to court documents. At...
Man shot in the face on Magee Avenue, another critically injured
Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting in Mayfair that left two men fighting for their lives. The incident happened on the 4000 block of Magee Avenue around 4:08 am Thursday. According to police, a 32-year-old man was shot in the face. A 32-year-old man was shot in the...
Police searching to identify child found walking along road in Upper Darby
UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) -- Police in Upper Darby are asking for the public's help identifying a child that was found on Friday. Upper Darby police released an image of the child who was found walking in the area of the 7100 block of Marshall Road. They ask if you...
2 dead, 2 others shot at Powelton Village
Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are searching for the person responsible for killing two men and injuring two others in Powelton Village. The incident happened on the 6000 block of Race Street around 4:48 pm Tuesday. According to police, a 55-year-old man was shot multiple times in the groin. Police rushed...
Philadelphia Police Still Searching for Gunman in North Street Shooting
PHILADELPHIA, PA – Police in Philadelphia are continuing to investigate a shooting in Philadelphia and...
Police Release Video Of Somerton Thief
Everyone hates thieves. Especially business owners. They work hard to keep their businesses running and then some moron breaks into the business and steals their money or goods.. Philadelphia police have video from a burglar who broke into two different stores on the 700 and 800 blocks of Red Lion Road. The thefts happened at the end of July 2022 but the video was just made available today.
