NASDAQ
End Market Strength Aids Berry Global (BERY) Despite Cost Woes
Berry Global Group, Inc. BERY benefits from its presence in diverse end markets, which allows it to offset risks associated with a single market. In the quarters ahead, strength in its end markets like food, healthcare, pharmaceutical, personal care and beverage will continue to stoke growth. Also, its robust product portfolio, the bulk of which includes consumer non-discretionary products is likely to be beneficial in the near term. Management anticipates overall organic sales growth in low-single-digit from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s level for the fiscal fourth quarter (ending September 2022).
NASDAQ
ScanSource (SCSC) Earnings Miss, Sales Beat Estimates in Q4
ScanSource, Inc. SCSC reported adjusted earnings of 91 cents per share in fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 (ended Jun 30, 2022), missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 94 cents. The bottom line declined 5% from the prior-year quarter’s earnings of 96 cents per share. On a reported basis, the company delivered...
US News and World Report
Deere's Sales Expected to Rise on Increased Demand
(Reuters) - Deere & Co is expected to report double-digit sales growth in its Friday results, fueled by strong equipment demand from farmers flush with cash that has helped the company raise pricing. The farm-equipment-maker is likely to bounce back from its previous quarter sales miss, analysts said, as soybean...
Kohl’s Cuts Outlook After Seeing Weakened Demand Among Consumers
Kohl’s Corp. cut its outlook for the year after reporting a hit to its business in Q2 from macroeconomic headwinds. Kohl’s CEO Michelle Gass said inflation and weaker consumer spending, especially among middle-income customers, impacted the company’s results in the quarter. Gass noted that consumers are making fewer shopping trips and spending less overall, especially in discretionary categories. This slowdown, Gass said, has disproportionately impacted Kohl’s, where apparel is a key category for the department store retailer. Overall, the Menomonee Falls, Wis.-based retailer reported net income of $143 million, or $1.11 per share, ahead of analysts’ expectations of $1.03. Revenue was down 8.5%...
Hain Celestial Registers 1.4% Sales Growth In Q4 Amid Macroeconomic Challenges
Hain Celestial Group Inc HAIN reported fourth-quarter FY22 sales growth of 1.4% year-on-year to $457.01 million. Net sales from North America increased 17% Y/Y, driven by stronger sales in the snacks, baby, and personal care categories. International sales declined 19%, reflecting softness in the plant-based protein and beverage categories. Adjusted...
Motley Fool
Market Plunge: 2 Stock-Split Stocks Begging to Be Bought
A bad first half of 2022 for the S&P 500 hasn’t dampened investor enthusiasm for stock splits. Splits tend to be a bullish signal because they are only necessary after significant share price appreciation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
3 Top Dividend Stocks With 9% to 15% Dividend Increases in 2022
The best dividend stocks to consider buying now include those of two leading utilities and one of a maker of popular candies and snack foods.
Motley Fool
1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 233% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Wall Street
Bill.com just delivered 169% revenue growth for fiscal 2022 (which ended June 30). It processed 61.8 million transactions for business customers over the last 12 months, valued at $227.4 billion. Bill.com has only scratched the surface of its opportunity, and one Wall Street firm predicts major upside in the stock.
Bed Bath & Beyond shares soar once again after it taps a new financing source
After a new report emerged claiming Bed Bath & Beyond had secured new debt financing, shares in the company soared 15% in pre-market trading. Bed Bath & Beyond shares have soared more than 15% in pre-market trading after a new report revealed the troubled home goods retailer has secured debt financing.
Ross Stores Is the Latest Off-Price Retailer to Post ‘Disappointing Sales’ in Q2
Ross Stores is the latest off-price retailer to post disappointing sales in the second quarter, as spiking inflation impacts consumer buying habits. On Thursday, the Dublin, Calif.-based company reported total sales in Q2 of $4.6 billion versus $4.8 billion in the prior-year period. Comparable-store sales were down 7% compared with a robust 15% increase in last year’s second quarter, which was the retailer’s strongest period of 2021. Net income was $385 million in Q2, down from $494 million in the same period last year. “We are disappointed with our sales results, which were impacted by the mounting inflationary pressures our customers faced,...
NASDAQ
4 Top Stocks From the Thriving Pollution Control Industry
Rising awareness regarding pollution-related health problems, as a result of rapid industrialization, will continue to boost the demand for air quality control systems and other emission-abatement products. This bodes well for the Zacks Pollution Control industry. To address climate change issues, governments across the globe are implementing stringent emission standards. This should foster growth of the industry, despite ongoing headwinds from supply chain constraints and raw material cost inflation.
NASDAQ
Why Plug Power Stock Soared 14.7% This Morning
Shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) shot up 14.7% at the market's opening this morning and were trading 9.2% higher as of 10:30 a.m. ET on Thursday. The hydrogen fuel cell specialist just signed a huge supply agreement, answering critics who have been dismissive about the role that green hydrogen can play in the global transition from fossil fuels to clean energy. This deal could also pave the way for bigger things for Plug Power, which is why investors are pumping money into the hydrogen stock today.
NASDAQ
Has This Growth Stock Turned Its Business Around?
SNDL (NASDAQ: SNDL) has undergone a name change (it was previously knows as Sundial Growers) and multiple acquisitions over the past year and a half. Unable to rely on its own organic growth, the cannabis producer has extended its reach into the alcohol industry, and it now also operates retail pot shops across Canada.
NASDAQ
Salesforce (CRM) Q2 Earnings Beat, Stock Falls on Guidance Cut
Salesforce CRM reported strong financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2023, wherein its revenues and earnings surpassed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate and marked a solid year-over-year improvement as well. Despite reporting better-than-expected second-quarter results, shares of the enterprise cloud computing solution provider plunged 6.7% in Wednesday’s extended...
Motley Fool
Snowflake Posts Strong Revenue Growth and Boosts Guidance
Snowflake's quarterly revenue soared past analyst estimates. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Going...
NASDAQ
Dollar Tree Inc. Q2 Income Rises, Beats estimates
(RTTNews) - Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) released a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates. The company's earnings totaled $359.9 million, or $1.60 per share. This compares with $282.4M, or $1.23 per share, in last year's second quarter. Analysts...
Burlington Stores Stock Falls On Q2 Top-Line Miss, FY22 Outlook Cut
Burlington Stores Inc BURL reported a second-quarter FY22 sales decline of 10% year-on-year to $1.98 billion, missing the consensus of $2.03 billion. Comparable store sales decreased 17% versus last year, below its guidance of a 15% - 13% decline. Gross margin contracted by 320 basis points to 38.9%. Total costs...
NASDAQ
Here's Why Investors Should Retain Danaher (DHR) Stock for Now
Danaher Corporation DHR stands to benefit from a strong performance of its Life Sciences segment owing to robust demand for bioprocessing products despite supply-chain constraints and raw material cost inflation. High activity levels from early-stage research to later-stage development and production should aid the bioprocessing business. Healthy demand for products...
NASDAQ
Is Trending Stock Lumen Technologies, Inc. (LUMN) a Buy Now?
Lumen (LUMN) has been one of the most searched-for stocks on Zacks.com lately. So, you might want to look at some of the facts that could shape the stock's performance in the near term. Shares of this metal forging and stampings have returned -0.6% over the past month versus the...
NASDAQ
Looking to Go Short After Summer Rally? This Industry Is Struggling
While no one knows for sure if the low in June marked a true bottom, the formation of a market bottom typically starts with accumulation in certain industry groups and sectors. These leaders normally begin their rallies before the major indices. On the flip side, if this is a bear market rally, companies that can’t get much going during the rally become ripe as short candidates.
