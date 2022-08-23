Read full article on original website
You're Invited! Greek Food Festival Will Include Traditional Treats, Delicious Sweets & Live MusicDianna CarneyBrockton, MA
Calling All Doodles! Your Furry Friend is Invited to a "Doodle Romp" CeleBARKtion!Dianna CarneyNorwell, MA
Pony Rides, Free Food & Live Music at the Largest Military & Veteran Expo in the Region!Dianna CarneyBrockton, MA
This One-Eyed Pug is Looking For Her Forever Home!Dianna CarneyScituate, MA
The Most Delicious Bakery is Hiding Behind this Massachusetts Gas StationTravel MavenConcord, MA
hot969boston.com
Boston is 22nd Most Unfaithful City in US; Worcester 44th Most Faithful,
Boston is known for many things. The Patriots have won six super bowls. The Celtics have won 17 championships and the Red Sox after breaking the curse has won 4 championships. Lets not forget about the Bruins winning the Stanly Cup a few years back. Now Boston has another title. Based on a recent study, Boston is the 22nd most unfaithful city in America. Worcester comes in at number 44. How is Worcester so far behind? I consider Worcester to be a part of Boston. Cites in Connecticut or Rhode Island did not make the list.
WCVB
Some Bostonians call it a 'spuckie', but what exactly is it?
NEEDHAM, Mass. — New Deal Fruitin Revere, Massachusetts, is a shrine to the art of the sandwich, or should we say, spuckie!. The owner of Boston's Politically Incorrect North End Food Tours, Anthony Gesualdi, takes Shayna Seymour to Monica's Mercato on Salem Street to further indulge in the spuckie and learn about its anatomy.
westfordcat.org
The Epidemic of 1775, The Bloody Flux: Looking at the Little Picture with Judy Cataldo
WESTFORD — The following press release was shared with WestfordCAT by Linda Greene, museum director of the Westford Historical Society. In the late summer of 1775, a terrible epidemic struck Boston, and much of New England. As the Revolutionary War heated up, and the siege of Boston reached its peak, both armies faced an invisible enemy. Judy Cataldo will join us and explain the disease that was known at the time as the bloody flux. Today, we might know it better by the name dysentery or shigella. The bloody flux was a diarrheal disease that took a terrible toll on the region’s children, including several of Westford’s Col. John Robinson’s children, but now it’s barely remembered, as it’s overshadowed by a smallpox outbreak of the same year.
To Do List: Marshfield Fair, Boston Ukrainian Festival, Boston Jazz Festival
BOSTON -- As part of the last weekend of August, you can check out several fairs and festivals in and around Boston and take a beautiful picture amidst sunflowers in Concord. It's all part of our To Do List.MARSHFIELD FAIRAn August tradition on the South Shore, the Marshfield Fair is in full swing and will begin is 154th year. Gates open at noon daily for the agricultural fair, and over the weekend, some special highlights include the North River Blues Festival, the Antique Truck and Tractor Show, and the Demolition Derby.https://marshfieldfair.org/fair/When: August 19-28, noon-10pmWhere: 140 Main Street, MarshfieldCost: $15 online, children...
wetheitalians.com
An open letter to Italians, Italian American Organizations and Friends of the Italian Community
Italian American organizations in Massachusetts have seen a revival as of late. The unwarranted attacks on elements of our Heritage have brought attention to the fact that Italian Americans have a rich culture that must be respected and maintained. What is clear is that Italian / Italian American organizations are seeing the need to work together to protect that Heritage.
WCVB
Gold Star father from Massachusetts who inspired award-winning country song dies at 76
RAYNHAM, Mass. — A Massachusetts man and father of a fallen U.S. soldier whose story inspired an award-winning and chart-topping country music song is dead. Paul Monti, of Raynham, died Friday at the age of 76 while surrounded by many of his family members and close friends, according to Massachusetts Fallen Heroes — an organization that aims to honor fallen soldiers, support Gold Star families and empower veterans.
Fewer college students returning to Massachusetts
BOSTON — Every year hundreds of thousands of college students head back to school here in Massachusetts. It’s an annual migration that infuses the region with energy and is a catalyst for the regional economy. Massachusetts is known around the world for its colleges and universities. More than...
whdh.com
Man found dead on Drydock Avenue in Boston
BOSTON (WHDH) - Police and medical examiners were on scene at a building on Drydock Avenue in Boston overnight. There have been no updates from police on the incident. This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All...
tourcounsel.com
The Stunning Revere Beach in Massachusetts
Revere Beach is a public beach in Revere, Massachusetts. It is located about five kilometers north of Boston, and was founded in 1896 as the first public beach in the country. In the past it was known as the Coney Island of New England. In summer it is a very busy beach where tourism is quite intense.
Paul Paget, owner of Boston’s Swan Boats, dies at 99
The owner of a business synonymous with Boston Public Gardens has died. Paul Paget, the owner of Boston’s Swan Boats, died on Monday at 99 years old, according to his family. The Brighton native graduated from Boston Latin School in 1941 and finished a degree at Boston College after...
Amazon is shutting down five warehouses in Massachusetts
BOSTON -- Amazon is closing down five warehouses in Massachusetts.The facilities that are closing are in Milford, Dedham, Everett, Randolph, and Mansfield. There are plans to renovate the warehouses in Mansfield and Randolph. "We regularly look at how we can improve the experience for our employees, partners, drivers, and customers, and that includes upgrading our facilities," Amazon spokesperson Caitlin McLaughlin said in a statement. "As part of that effort, we'll be closing our delivery stations in Milford, Dedham, Everett, Randolph, and Mansfield and offering all employees the opportunity to transfer to several different delivery stations in Massachusetts."Amazon is working with employees to offer them work opportunities at nearby sites, and to accommodate their scheduling preferences.
The Satanic Temple’s SatanCon to be held in Boston in 2023
The Satanic Temple’s next SatanCon is going to be held in Boston. The Salem-based organization’s SatanCon 2023 will be in downtown Boston from April 28-30 with the theme being “Hexennacht.”. Hexennacht, also known as Witches Night, is a German holiday that occurs on April 30 and is...
DA: 4-year-old that fell from window in Boston has died
The 4-year-old child who fell out of a window in Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood last week has died, the Suffolk District Attorney told Boston 25 Wednesday. Mother Erika Moon previously told reporters that he was brain dead and unable to move. Moon told Boston 25 that her son was playing...
vanyaland.com
Andrew Callaghan brings ‘Channel 5’ to life in Somerville
The Boston area already has its own lengthy history with the local institution that is the Channel 5 news, but leave it up to Andrew Callaghan to put a stamp on the name with his own brand of humor and curiosity. Bringing his smash hit YouTube show to the live...
NECN
Man in Worcester Slashed in Forearm After Argument on Street
A man in Worcester told officers he was slashed in the forearm Thursday night following a dispute with another man, according to police. Police responded to the Irving Street area around 10:25 p.m. for reports of a stabbing, according to Worcester police. When officers arrived, a man told them that he had been hit in the forearm with a bladed weapon after a dispute with another man.
1 taken to hospital after truck crashes into MBTA in Boston
BOSTON — One person was taken to the hospital after a dump truck crashed into an MBTA bus in Boston on Saturday morning. The driver of the truck reversed into the bus, which was stopped at an intersection in the area of Hyde Park Avenue and American Legion Highway in the city’s Roslindale section, an MBTA spokesman said.
UPDATE: Victim identified in deadly Falmouth crash
FALMOUTH, Mass. — Falmouth police released the ID of the woman killed in Wednesday’s deadly crash on West Falmouth Highway. Christina Laurie, 80, of Falmouth, died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash. Police say that the crash happened shortly after 4 p.m., Wednesday, at the...
WCVB
Iconic Boston market concerned about being squeezed out
BOSTON — Generations of Bostonians have been shopping from the iconic pushcarts that appear at Haymarket on Thursday through Saturdays, but visitors may notice the setup is a little different since a nearby hotel that opened in the spring. Longtime street vendors are at odds with a recently opened...
nbcboston.com
Neighbors Say Abandoned Train Cars in Medford Are a Danger to Public Safety
The Orange Line shutdown just started a week ago, but in one part of Medford, Massachusetts, the trains have been stuck for weeks. Neighbors said during that time, the abandoned trains have become a public safety hazard and they are calling on the MBTA to have them removed. Covered in...
Return of Mass and Cass encampments frustrates residents, business owners
ROXBURY – Months after the city cleared it out, a homeless encampment at Mass and Cass has returned and residents and businesses say it's worse than ever. You can hear the frustration in Domingos DaRosa's voice looking out at Clifford Park in Roxbury. "If you walk around the park, you're going to find countless needles," said Domingos DaRosa of the South End-Roxbury Community Partnership. The field is about a half-mile from the encampments that have returned to Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard. It won't take long to find the evidence of homelessness and addiction, where DaRosa teaches Pop Warner...
