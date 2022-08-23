ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Monkeypox has reached all 50 states

By Olafimihan Oshin, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wcIzC_0hRsj2qP00

( The Hill ) — The monkeypox virus has reached all 50 states. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data, Wyoming reported a single case of the virus on Monday, becoming the final state in the country to do so.

Get the latest local news, weather, sports, and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!

In a news release, the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) said the lone virus case is from a male resident in Laramie County, adding that state public health representatives have followed up with the infected individual to see if other residents had direct contact with him.

“Because monkeypox spreads through close, intimate contact we do not believe the risk for the virus is now a higher concern for the local community or for most people in Wyoming,” WDH state health officer and state epidemiologist Alexia Harrist. “Monkeypox does not spread easily like familiar viruses such as influenza or COVID-19.”

Juvenile with monkeypox reported in New York

Harrist also recommended that getting vaccinated is the best possible way to “prevent further spread” of the virus. “While anyone can become ill with monkeypox, vaccine eligibility is currently limited to people who are at highest risk in connection with this outbreak and how its spreading,” she said. “The goal is to put available vaccine supplies to the best possible use.”

As of Monday, there are 15,433 reported cases of monkeypox in the U.S with New York leading the way with nearly 3,000 reported cases, followed by California, Florida, Texas and Georgia, CDC data showed.

Dog tests positive for monkeypox in first suspected human-to-pet transmission

Recently , the Department of Human and Health Services officially declared monkeypox a public health emergency in the U.S. The Biden administration, which has faced criticism for its slow initial response to the outbreak, plans to accelerate the production of the monkeypox vaccine by making an additional 1.8 million doses available starting this week.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
Wyoming Health
State
New York State
Local
Wyoming Government
State
Florida State
County
Laramie County, WY
State
Wyoming State
State
Texas State
State
Georgia State
Laramie County, WY
Government
Local
Florida Health
Local
Florida Government
NEWS10 ABC

Driver reacts after Glenville bridge strike

GLENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Canadian driver is the latest to strike the infamous Glenridge Road Rail Bridge, hitting the low clearance bridge while traveling westbound Friday morning. The strike tore the top of the trailer off the truck, while the cab was able to get through to the other side. “I was coming downhill […]
GLENVILLE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Albany man pleads guilty to drug trafficking charges

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany man has pleaded guilty to four counts of distributing cocaine base. The United States Attorney’s Office said Wakeem Ricks, 31, pleaded guilty on August 25. As part of his guilty plea, Ricks admitted that he sold cocaine base to another person on four different occasions in Albany in September […]
ALBANY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Monkeypox#Cdc#Monkeypox Virus#Linus Influenza#Diseases#General Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Flu
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NEWS10 ABC

Mount Marion Park man charged with arson

The town of Saugerties Police Department arrested Nicholas Mitchell, 22, for arson on Wednesday. Police said they were called to a house on Overlook Circle in Mt. Marion Park for an out-of-control fire.
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

33K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy