ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

J-Hope, Finneas, Tomorrow x Together: Here’s How to Stream Every Performance From ‘New Year’s Rockin‘ Eve’ Online

By Tim Chan
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tC4iZ_0hRsidBi00

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Finneas , J-Hope , Halle Bailey, Ciara and Tomorrow x Together are among the stars ringing in the New Year tonight as part of this year’s Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve special.

This year’s television broadcast will take place across four different locations across the U.S. with more than five hours of performances to help usher in 2023.

Want to watch Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve to catch the star-studded appearances and performers? Here’s what you need to know to about this year’s broadcast.

When Is Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve ? Date, Time

The 2022 edition of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve airs tonight, Saturday, December 31 at 8pm ET. The New Year’s Eve show will feature a countdown live from Times Square at midnight, with performances continuing into the early hours of January 1, 2023.

This year’s show will take place live from Times Square in New York, along with stages in Los Angeles, New Orleans, Puerto Rico and Disneyland.

How to Watch Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve on TV

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Eve special is once again airing on ABC. If you have cable (or a basic digital antenna like this one from Amazon ), you can watch New Year’s Rockin’ Eve on TV through your local ABC affiliate.

How to Watch Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve Without Cable

Don’t have cable? There are a couple of ways to stream New Year’s Rockin’ Eve online so you can watch J-Hope , Tomorrow x Together and all the other performances live.

1. Hulu + Live TV

Hulu’s Live TV Bundle includes 60+ live cable channels, including ABC, so you can use it to watch Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve over the Internet. The Hulu + Live TV deal gets you access to Hulu’s on-demand content and live television for just $69.99 a month here .

Sign up for Hulu + Live TV and scroll to ABC on your channel lineup to stream Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve from your phone, tablet, computer or TV via the Hulu app.

Buy Hulu + Live TV Bundle $69.99

2. Vidgo

Vidgo is a great streaming service for live TV, with more than 150+ TV channels to watch online. Vidgo also offers ABC as part of its channel lineup and plans start at just $59.95 a month for unlimited streaming.

The current Vidgo deal includes 20 hours of free DVR, so you can record the New Year’s Eve performances to watch back on-demand whenever you want.

Buy Vidgo English Plus Package $59.95

How to Watch Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve Online Free

Want to watch Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve online for free? Grab this free trial to DIRECTV Stream, which gets you TV channels like ABC to live stream on all your devices.

Free Trial

Price: DIRECTV Stream

Buy Now

Use the free trial to watch Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve on ABC without cable. Continue on with a DIRECTV Stream subscription at $69.99 per month or cancel before your free trial is up.

Who Is Hosting Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve ?

Ryan Seacrest returns as host of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve for the 18th time, joined by co-hosts Liza Koshy and Jessie James Decker in Times Square. Billy Porter will once again be co-hosting live from New Orleans, and Roselyn Sanchez will lead the festivities in Puerto Rico for the show’s Spanish-language countdown.

D-Nice will keep the party going in Los Angeles, while Ciara will host and appear from Disneyland (maybe toasting with her new rum ?).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gCboQ_0hRsidBi00

Who Is Performing at Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve ?

A ton of A-list stars and performers are set to appear on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Eve show.

Performers for Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve in Times Square include J-Hope and Jax, along with New Edition and Duran Duran, performing medleys of their greatest hits.

Aly & AJ, Bailey Zimmerman, Ben Platt and Ciara are among the performers from Disneyland, along with Fitz and the Tantrums, Halle Bailey, Lauren Spencer Smith, Maddie & Tae, Shaggy and Tomorrow x Together.

The Los Angeles Rockin’ Eve performers include Armani White, Betty Who, Dove Cameron, Finneas , Nicky Youre and Wiz Khalifa. And Farruko takes the stage live from Puerto Rico.

How to Watch J-Hope Performance at New Year’s Rockin’ Eve

The biggest star at this year’s New Year’s Eve show is undoubtedly J-Hope, who broke out with BTS but is a certified solo star as well with Jack in the Box , his critically-acclaimed solo debut (which made Rolling Stone’s list of the Best Albums of 2022 ).

So when does J-Hope perform on Rockin’ New Year’s Eve ? While the singer and rapper’s performance time has yet to be announced, we do know it’s taking place between 8pm and midnight ET, since he’s appearing on the live Times Square stage (most of the performances after midnight are pre-taped but J-Hope is performing live).

Free Trial

Price: DIRECTV Stream

Buy Now

ABC says J-Hope will perform a medley of “= (Equal Sign),” “Chicken Noodle Soup” and the BTS number-one hit “Butter (Holiday Remix).”

Fans of K-pop group Tomorrow x Together, known as TXT, can watch their performance from Disneyland, with the boy band set to perform “Good Boy Gone Bad” and “0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You)” feat. Seori.

Live stream J-Hope’s performance — and watch all the other New Year’s Rockin’ Eve performers — for free with this free trial to DIRECTV Stream here . Sign-up for the free trial, scroll to ABC on your channel lineup and stream J-Hope’s performance online free without cable.

More from Rolling Stone
Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Rolling Stone

Miley Cyrus and Fletcher Heat Up ‘Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party’

Putting the flaming shitty diaper that was 2022 in the rearview means making important changes in your life — which is perhaps why Miley Cyrus swapped Pete Davidson for the inimitable Dolly Parton as co-host of Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party, NBC’s star-studded New Year’s Eve special. After kicking off the night with a cover of Joan Jett & the Blackhearts’ “I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll,” and welcoming performances by Rae Sremmurd, Latto and Fletcher, as well as a terribly unfunny sketch courtesy of SNL’s Please Don’t Destroy, Cyrus summoned Fletcher for a duet version of her catchy anthem “Midnight...
Rolling Stone

Party in the USA: Here’s How to Watch Miley Cyrus’ New Year’s Eve Special Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. New Year’s Eve specials are always a fun way to ring in the new year, and viewers are spoiled for choice this holiday season. You’ve got CNN’s New Year’s Eve Show with Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper, Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve on ABC and joining the star-studded ranks, are Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton with Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party. This is the second year NBC will be airing Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party. Last year, Pete Davidson joined...
Rolling Stone

Ryan Seacrest Is a Killjoy About Drinking on TV During New Year’s Eve

Ryan Seacrest is a New Year’s Eve party pooper and wants CNN to have a booze-less holiday. In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, the host of NBC’s Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve had some pointed words for his NYE competitors over at CNN, who choose to drink on air during the annual festivities. “I don’t advocate drinking when one is on the air,” Seacrest told EW. “I don’t know how that started as a tradition, but it’s probably a good idea [to scale back], CNN.” His comments come after CNN announced this year that the hosts of its NYE celebrations...
Rolling Stone

Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper Are the Tipsy — and Often Messy — New Year’s Eve Duo We Need

Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper have only been hosting CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live for five years, but they already feel like an institution — or at least a towering testament to the eternal beauty of tipsy live television. The show is decisively more sauced and debauched than any other New Year’s Eve program out there, which isn’t to say it’s a total drunken mess. But it’s that endearingly unhinged quality, the sense that Cooper, and especially Cohen, are always one sip away from doing something genuinely embarrassing, that makes for great entertainment.  Alas, not everyone seems to agree. At...
Rolling Stone

Drinking Game Alert: Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper Take to the Airwaves for CNN’s New Year’s Eve Show

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Forget the midnight toast, it seems this year’s most popular New Year’s Eve drinking game could be a case of “will they or won’t they (drink)?” on CNN. Andy Cohen is back to co-host CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live tonight with Anderson Cooper, and Cohen’s recent comments about the network’s so-called “drinking ban” has viewers eagerly tuning in to see what will transpire. Buy CNN New Year's Eve Live DIRECTV Stream After CNN announced that its hosts would not be drinking on-air...
Rolling Stone

Watch David Byrne and Miley Cyrus Dance Their Way Into 2023

Miley Cyrus might have been without the red shoes during her time onstage at Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party, but that didn’t stop the singer from belting out two songs with new-wave icon David Byrne. Related Dolly and Miley Ring in New Year With Moving ‘I Will Always Love You’ Duet Miley Cyrus Ushers in 2023 With New Song Announcement Miley Cyrus and Fletcher Heat Up ‘Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party’ In an electric blue suit, Byrne joined the “Wrecking Ball” singer onstage for a powerhouse duet of the David Bowie classic “Let’s Dance,” accompanied by a full band and a well-placed saxophone. “Because...
Rolling Stone

Wiz Khalifa Swears He’s “Never Drinking Again” on 2022 Send Off Single

Wiz Khalifa’s latest single, “#NeverDrinkingAgain,” is a last minute entry on his list of 2022 releases before heading into the new year. On the new track, the rapper recounts the night before to figure out where his will power clocked out for the evening. “Lotta women, no liquor/I don’t really want my head spinning/I know where to start, know the beginning,” he raps, retracing his steps through a hazy hangover. “It be like two shots then I’m loaded/Then them two shots turn to 40/Then I wake up in the morning like/How did I slip up?/When I said I wasn’t...
Rolling Stone

Country Singer Melissa Carper Doesn’t Wince When You Describe Her Music as ‘Retro’

The most surprising thing to Melissa Carper about her newfound success might be all the emails she has to send. A month before the release of her new solo album, Carper was still getting used to the non-musical work required of her, now that the 50-year-old indie singer-songwriter has waded into the big-time music industry. Her latest album, Ramblin’ Soul, is her first to receive a nationwide release (via Thirty Tigers). Rolling Stone named it one of the year’s best country albums and it’s shot up the Americana radio charts, introducing the musician, who’s been playing for nearly four...
TEXAS STATE
Rolling Stone

Stars of Franco Zeffirelli’s ‘Romeo and Juliet’ Sue Over Underage Nudity

Franco Zeffirelli’s 1968 adaptation of Romeo and Juliet sits at the center of a lawsuit from the film’s leading actors. Olivia Hussey and Leonard Whiting have sued Paramount Pictures for sexual exploitation and child abuse over the use of nude footage in the movie, which was captured when they were 15 and 16, respectively. They are seeking damages amounting to more than $500 million, according to Variety. In the film, Romeo and Juliet are briefly depicted partially naked on their wedding night. In the suit, Hussey and Whiting, now 71 and 72, claim that their consent was violated by Zeffirelli,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Rolling Stone

Jo Mersa Marley, Grandson of Bob Marley and Son of Stephen, Dead at 31

Joseph “Jo Mersa” Marley, grandson of Bob Marley and son of Stephen Marley, died at the age of 31 on Dec. 26 in Miami-Dade County. A rep for Marley confirmed his death to Rolling Stone. A cause of death was not immediately given.  Mark J. Golding, a Jamaican politician, the Opposition Leader, and president of the People’s National Party, mourned Marley’s death on Twitter, writing, “I’ve just learned of the tragic loss of Joseph “Jo Mersa” Marley. A talented young reggae artiste, son of Stephen Marley & grandson of Bob Marley at only 31 yrs old. The loss of a child...
Rolling Stone

Jennifer Lopez Reveals Symbolism on New Song ‘Hummingbird’: It’s ‘Going to Be OK’

Jennifer Lopez is sharing nuggets of information about the new music that’s on the way in 2023. In her On the JLo newsletter this week, the singer revealed the inspiration behind her upcoming song “Hummingbird” and the symbolism behind the This Is Me… Now track. “To me, hummingbirds are messengers of love,” Lopez wrote. “They’re very agile — can fly forward, backward, and up and down. They’re also the fastest bird but they always have time to stop, eat something sweet and smell the roses.” “I identify with them, but more than anything, whenever I see one, I feel like it’s...
Rolling Stone

Adam Lambert is ‘Holding Out For a Hero’ on Glam-Rock Bonnie Tyler Cover

Bonnie Tyler’s classic 1984 single “Holding Out for a Hero” has received a glam-rock revival courtesy of Adam Lambert, who recorded his own reimagined rendition of the track for his upcoming studio album High Drama, out Feb. 24. Produced by Andrew Wells, Lambert’s “Holding Out for a Hero” features the electric rock approach he normally takes while on tour as the current frontman of Queen: guitar-heavy and arena-ready. Tyler is the latest artist to be covered for High Drama, the new single arriving on the heels of a stripped-back rendition of Duran Duran’s “Ordinary World” and a previously released version...
Rolling Stone

Dolly and Miley Ring in New Year With Moving ‘I Will Always Love You’ Duet

This year’s version of NBC’s celebrity-packed special Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party was a marked improvement over last year’s Pete Davidson co-hosted edition. Gone were Jack Harlow and some questionable comedy bits — save one laugh-free sketch from SNL’s Please Don’t Destroy — and in their stead: Dolly Parton, America’s Sweetheart (and Miley’s godmother). “I tell ya, this is the thrill of my life, to get to host the show with Miley,” offered Dolly. “We know how much I’ve loved her since she was a lil’ ol’ bitty thing. Now she’s a big ol’ thing, and I still love her. I...
Rolling Stone

Miley Cyrus, Paris Hilton and Sia’s Surprise ‘Stars Are Blind’ NYE Performance

After Miley Cyrus and Fletcher set tongues wagging with their duet version of “Midnight Sky,” Fletcher returned to Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party to introduce a very special performance. With the backing of a full band, including some strident saxophone, Miley sauntered out onstage to perform a cover of Paris Hilton’s indelible aughts anthem “Stars Are Blind”—a refreshed version of which Paris released this week (“Paris’ Version,” a fun play on Taylor Swift) as the opening salvo of “brand new music” that’s set to come in 2023. “Looks like Y2K is here to stay and Paris Hilton is making music a key...
Rolling Stone

Capture the Bag: 5 Ways to Avoid Lost Luggage (and What to Do If You Can’t Find Your Stuff)

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Forget horror movies and insomnia, few things make me more anxious and stressed out these days than traveling to the airport. From long wait times to cancelled flights, a “quick trip abroad” can sometimes turn into an hours-long ordeal… even before boarding the plane. The latest tales of travel woe have come from people at baggage claim, with passengers reporting long lineups, missing luggage and a “free-for-all” nightmare. Of course, the busy holiday travel season and a “once in a generation”...
TENNESSEE STATE
Rolling Stone

How a Southern Rapper and a Country Music Producer Created the Sleeper Rock Album of 2022

At the end of every tour of Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, country music fans have the opportunity to ascend a small staircase and have their photo taken on the very stage where legends like Hank Williams and Johnny Cash once stood. On this November afternoon, a few gray-haired stragglers of the day’s final tour group are doing just that — paying little mind to the Southern rap star trying to soundcheck behind them. To be fair, Yelawolf doesn’t much resemble his fearsome moniker. Dressed in khaki pants, a striped sweater, bucket hat, and eyeglasses, he’s more of an unassuming dad. Until...
NASHVILLE, TN
Rolling Stone

Jan. 6 Committee Drops Trump Subpoena as Time Runs Out

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol attack withdrew the subpoena it issued to former President Donald Trump, as the probe wraps up and Republicans are set to take control of the chamber in January. “In light of the imminent end of our investigation, the Select Committee can no longer pursue the specific information covered by the subpoena,” Bennie Thompson, Mississippi Democrat and the chairman of the committee, stated in a letter to Trump’s attorney on Wednesday, CNN reports. “Therefore, through this letter, I hereby formally withdraw the subpoena issued to former President Trump, and notify you that he...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Rolling Stone

Kevin McCarthy Can’t Stop Losing House Speakership Votes

Kevin McCarthy really, really, really wants to be speaker of the House of Representatives. It’s not coming. The 118th Congress began on Tuesday, and though Republicans won control of the chamber last November, a not-insignificant portion of the party remains steadfastly opposed to giving McCarthy the gavel. McCarthy has lost three consecutive speakership ballots, with 19 Republicans opposing him on the first two, and 20 on the third. Rep. Byron Donalds joined the 19 other defectors to vote against McCarthy on the third ballot, which means McCarthy is drifting even further away from securing the majority necessary. Here’s the full list...
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

99K+
Followers
24K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy