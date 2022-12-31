J-Hope, Finneas, Tomorrow x Together: Here’s How to Stream Every Performance From ‘New Year’s Rockin‘ Eve’ Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Finneas , J-Hope , Halle Bailey, Ciara and Tomorrow x Together are among the stars ringing in the New Year tonight as part of this year’s Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve special.

This year’s television broadcast will take place across four different locations across the U.S. with more than five hours of performances to help usher in 2023.

Want to watch Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve to catch the star-studded appearances and performers? Here’s what you need to know to about this year’s broadcast.

When Is Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve ? Date, Time

The 2022 edition of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve airs tonight, Saturday, December 31 at 8pm ET. The New Year’s Eve show will feature a countdown live from Times Square at midnight, with performances continuing into the early hours of January 1, 2023.

This year’s show will take place live from Times Square in New York, along with stages in Los Angeles, New Orleans, Puerto Rico and Disneyland.

How to Watch Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve on TV

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Eve special is once again airing on ABC. If you have cable (or a basic digital antenna like this one from Amazon ), you can watch New Year’s Rockin’ Eve on TV through your local ABC affiliate.

How to Watch Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve Without Cable

Don’t have cable? There are a couple of ways to stream New Year’s Rockin’ Eve online so you can watch J-Hope , Tomorrow x Together and all the other performances live.

1. Hulu + Live TV

Hulu’s Live TV Bundle includes 60+ live cable channels, including ABC, so you can use it to watch Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve over the Internet. The Hulu + Live TV deal gets you access to Hulu’s on-demand content and live television for just $69.99 a month here .

Sign up for Hulu + Live TV and scroll to ABC on your channel lineup to stream Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve from your phone, tablet, computer or TV via the Hulu app.

2. Vidgo

Vidgo is a great streaming service for live TV, with more than 150+ TV channels to watch online. Vidgo also offers ABC as part of its channel lineup and plans start at just $59.95 a month for unlimited streaming.

The current Vidgo deal includes 20 hours of free DVR, so you can record the New Year’s Eve performances to watch back on-demand whenever you want.

How to Watch Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve Online Free

Want to watch Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve online for free? Grab this free trial to DIRECTV Stream, which gets you TV channels like ABC to live stream on all your devices.

Use the free trial to watch Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve on ABC without cable. Continue on with a DIRECTV Stream subscription at $69.99 per month or cancel before your free trial is up.

Who Is Hosting Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve ?

Ryan Seacrest returns as host of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve for the 18th time, joined by co-hosts Liza Koshy and Jessie James Decker in Times Square. Billy Porter will once again be co-hosting live from New Orleans, and Roselyn Sanchez will lead the festivities in Puerto Rico for the show’s Spanish-language countdown.

D-Nice will keep the party going in Los Angeles, while Ciara will host and appear from Disneyland (maybe toasting with her new rum ?).

Who Is Performing at Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve ?

A ton of A-list stars and performers are set to appear on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Eve show.

Performers for Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve in Times Square include J-Hope and Jax, along with New Edition and Duran Duran, performing medleys of their greatest hits.

Aly & AJ, Bailey Zimmerman, Ben Platt and Ciara are among the performers from Disneyland, along with Fitz and the Tantrums, Halle Bailey, Lauren Spencer Smith, Maddie & Tae, Shaggy and Tomorrow x Together.

The Los Angeles Rockin’ Eve performers include Armani White, Betty Who, Dove Cameron, Finneas , Nicky Youre and Wiz Khalifa. And Farruko takes the stage live from Puerto Rico.

How to Watch J-Hope Performance at New Year’s Rockin’ Eve

The biggest star at this year’s New Year’s Eve show is undoubtedly J-Hope, who broke out with BTS but is a certified solo star as well with Jack in the Box , his critically-acclaimed solo debut (which made Rolling Stone’s list of the Best Albums of 2022 ).

So when does J-Hope perform on Rockin’ New Year’s Eve ? While the singer and rapper’s performance time has yet to be announced, we do know it’s taking place between 8pm and midnight ET, since he’s appearing on the live Times Square stage (most of the performances after midnight are pre-taped but J-Hope is performing live).

ABC says J-Hope will perform a medley of “= (Equal Sign),” “Chicken Noodle Soup” and the BTS number-one hit “Butter (Holiday Remix).”

Fans of K-pop group Tomorrow x Together, known as TXT, can watch their performance from Disneyland, with the boy band set to perform “Good Boy Gone Bad” and “0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You)” feat. Seori.

Fans of K-pop group Tomorrow x Together, known as TXT, can watch their performance from Disneyland, with the boy band set to perform "Good Boy Gone Bad" and "0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You)" feat. Seori.