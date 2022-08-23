Read full article on original website
peakofohio.com
Raider boys fall to Kenton; Lady Tigers shutout Greeneview – Thursday soccer scores
Multiple soccer teams were in action Thursday. The Benjamin Logan varsity boys lost to Kenton 5-0. The Raiders trailed the Wildcats 1-0 at the half. Kenton would score four goals in 10 minutes after halftime to put the game away. The Benjamin Logan JV boys also lost to Kenton 4-1.
Lady Falcons top Raiders; Riverside boys fall by tiebreaker – Thursday golf stats
Local golf teams hit the links Thursday. The Graham varsity girls beat Benjamin Logan 206-238 at Lakeland Golf Course. For the Falcons, Zoey Merritt was the medalist with a season-low of 36. Bella Odle carded a 50, Grace Bowers had a 56, Madison Murphy and Ryleigh Schafer both tallied a 60, Grace Tyler and Lilly Dulen each shot a 62, and Kailey Dowty recorded a 63.
Jones records hat-trick in Lady Tigers win; Raider boys edge past Fairbanks – Varsity and youth soccer scores
Several soccer teams were in action Tuesday. The West Liberty-Salem varsity girls team picked up their first win of the year defeating Troy Christian 3-0. The Lady Tigers recorded a hat-trick as Delaney Jones scored all three goals WL-S. Ava Johnson recorded two assists and Chloe Bender had one. Defensively,...
Lady Raiders finish 2nd at Raider Early Bird Invitational; Raider boys finish 5th – XC results
The Benjamin Logan Cross Country team hosted the Raider Early Bird Cross Country Invitational Tuesday evening. 67 girls from nine schools ran in the varsity race. The early season race covered two miles instead of the typical 5K, or 3.1-mile distance. Team Scores: 1. Fairbanks (45), 2. Benjamin Logan (51),...
7th grade Chiefs earn first win; BL splits with IL – Wednesday middle school volleyball
Several middle school volleyball teams hit the court Wednesday evening. The Bellefontaine 7th grade team earned their first win of the season defeating Graham in 3 sets: 25-17, 17-25, and 25-20. Hailey Augustus had a strong serving performance scoring 18 points, while also adding a kill. Ava Oppy and Laney...
