Logan, OH

Lady Falcons top Raiders; Riverside boys fall by tiebreaker – Thursday golf stats

Local golf teams hit the links Thursday. The Graham varsity girls beat Benjamin Logan 206-238 at Lakeland Golf Course. For the Falcons, Zoey Merritt was the medalist with a season-low of 36. Bella Odle carded a 50, Grace Bowers had a 56, Madison Murphy and Ryleigh Schafer both tallied a 60, Grace Tyler and Lilly Dulen each shot a 62, and Kailey Dowty recorded a 63.
