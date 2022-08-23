ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol County, MA

Comments / 0

Related
mspnews.org

State Police Investigating Fatal Single-Car Crash in Stoughton

At 8:30 p.m. Wednesday Massachusetts State Troopers responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash on Route 24 north in Stoughton that resulted in the death of the operator. Preliminary investigation indicates that a 2015 Infiniti Q40 was northbound in the right lane when, for reasons still under investigation, it went off the right side of the road, entered the grass shoulder, hit a guardrail and rolled over.
STOUGHTON, MA
mspnews.org

State Police Investigating Fatal Motorcycle Crash in Newburyport

At 10:16 p.m. Wednesday Massachusetts State Troopers responded to a crash on Route 95 north in Newburyport that involved several vehicles and resulted in the death of a motorcycle operator. Preliminary investigation indicates that a 2005 Yamaha XVS110 was northbound when, according to witnesses two other nearby vehicles had a...
NEWBURYPORT, MA
mspnews.org

STATE POLICE INVESTIGATING FATAL PEDESTRIAN CRASH IN SAUGUS

Troopers from the State Police-Danvers Barracks responded to a crash on Route 1 southbound in Saugus Tuesday night that resulted in the death of a pedestrian. Preliminary investigation indicates that at approximately 10:04 PM Carlos Vasquez, 45, of Bennington, Vt., was crossing all three southbound lanes on foot from the area of a Burger King restaurant, near the Essex Street exit. Mr. Vasquez made it as far as the leftmost lane when he was struck by a southbound 2014 Nissan Maxima operated by a 60-year-old Wakefield man.
SAUGUS, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy