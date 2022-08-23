Troopers from the State Police-Danvers Barracks responded to a crash on Route 1 southbound in Saugus Tuesday night that resulted in the death of a pedestrian. Preliminary investigation indicates that at approximately 10:04 PM Carlos Vasquez, 45, of Bennington, Vt., was crossing all three southbound lanes on foot from the area of a Burger King restaurant, near the Essex Street exit. Mr. Vasquez made it as far as the leftmost lane when he was struck by a southbound 2014 Nissan Maxima operated by a 60-year-old Wakefield man.

