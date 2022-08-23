Read full article on original website
State Police Investigating Fatal Single-Car Crash in Stoughton
At 8:30 p.m. Wednesday Massachusetts State Troopers responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash on Route 24 north in Stoughton that resulted in the death of the operator. Preliminary investigation indicates that a 2015 Infiniti Q40 was northbound in the right lane when, for reasons still under investigation, it went off the right side of the road, entered the grass shoulder, hit a guardrail and rolled over.
State Police Investigating Fatal Motorcycle Crash in Newburyport
At 10:16 p.m. Wednesday Massachusetts State Troopers responded to a crash on Route 95 north in Newburyport that involved several vehicles and resulted in the death of a motorcycle operator. Preliminary investigation indicates that a 2005 Yamaha XVS110 was northbound when, according to witnesses two other nearby vehicles had a...
STATE POLICE INVESTIGATING FATAL PEDESTRIAN CRASH IN SAUGUS
Troopers from the State Police-Danvers Barracks responded to a crash on Route 1 southbound in Saugus Tuesday night that resulted in the death of a pedestrian. Preliminary investigation indicates that at approximately 10:04 PM Carlos Vasquez, 45, of Bennington, Vt., was crossing all three southbound lanes on foot from the area of a Burger King restaurant, near the Essex Street exit. Mr. Vasquez made it as far as the leftmost lane when he was struck by a southbound 2014 Nissan Maxima operated by a 60-year-old Wakefield man.
