ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

Top 20 Fictional Black TV Families

By Keenan &quot;HIGz&quot; Higgins
Power 107.5/106.3
Power 107.5/106.3
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o1f2R_0hRsg8bU00

Television shows are one of the world’s biggest forms of entertainment, offering a countless variety of series that can range from narrating the lives of best friends who live and love in a metropolitan city or the legacy of a demon hunter destined to fight vampires and other evil things many of us grew up fearing lived under our beds.

On a lighter note though, there’s also the trusted and true genre of family-geared content, and a special subgenre within that sector that focuses primarily on diverse representations within Black households. Be it a sitcom or a drama, we as a nation have proven over the years that watching the Black family dynamic dramatized for our viewing pleasure will simply never get old.

With current shows that display a diverse makeup of Black families, including The Chi , Flatbush Misdemeanors and Abbott Elementary for example reboots by way of Bel-Air and The Wonder Years are pretty solid as well we felt inspired to revisit some of our favorite fictional Black neighbors throughout television history.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g38l5_0hRsg8bU00

Source: ABC Photo Archives / Getty


LIKE US ON FACEBOOK . FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER . SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE
.

The Black family is special in the sense that it doesn’t always typically look like the white picket fence fairytale many of us have been taught to aspire towards. Some may have just the mom in the picture, while others show the father stepping up in the offscreen absence of a maternal figure. A few tackle the ever-growing trend of blended families, and yes, there are strong examples of two-family households that live an upper-middle class lifestyle. We’re just diverse that way!

The 20 Black TV families you’ll find on this list represent all of that plus more, and have viewers everywhere either wishing to be extended cousins or imitating that familial love in their own real lives.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GoyS2_0hRsg8bU00

Source: ABC Photo Archives / Getty


STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

From a dynamic father-son duo and a pair of twin sisters split at birth, to a near-perfect TV dad that proved to be a million times greater than the actor who portrayed him , let these fictional Black bloodlines remind you of why you fell in love with them in the first place.

Keep scrolling for 20 of our favorite fictional Black families on television, and let us know if we skipped over your favorite make-believe mom, fictional father or just fabricated fam overall:

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:


HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

1. The Winslows, ‘Family Matters’

Urkle might’ve not shared the Winslow last name, but he was without a doubt everyone’s favorite extended family member!

2. The Huxtables, ‘The Cosby Show’

We’ll save our opinion on the real-life Cosby for another day, but Mr. Huxtable was the father many of us wish we had growing up.

3. The Johnsons, ‘black-ish’

With every episode, many got to see a honest take on the Black experience from various age ranges and even skin tones. We’re forever grateful.

4. The Evans Family, ‘Good Times’

As the first African American two-parent family on a TV sitcom, we had to pay homage to the originators.

5. The Banks Family, ‘The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air’

Living with an adopted cousin is more common than you’d expect, but having one as cool as Will comes by once in a lifetime.

6. The Landry-Campbells – ‘Sister, Sister’

Literally had fans everywhere hoping to meet their long-lost twin at a local galleria.

7. The Parkers – ‘The Parkers’

Wildly underrated, we’ve yet to see a more fierce mother/daughter duo with symbiotic comedic timing.

8. The Paynes, ‘Tyler Perry’s House of Payne’

The Paynes came to TV at a time when most thought Black sitcoms were dying out, and as a result breathed new life into the genre.

9. The James Family, ‘All Of Us’

Co-parenting with an ex can be one of the most important relationships within a blended family, and this show did a great job at showing it from all sides.

10. The Rocks, ‘Everybody Hates Chris’

From a cheap AF dad to an overbearing mom, and two annoying younger siblings to boot, this one was maybe a little too relatable for a lot of us.

11. The Petersons, ‘The Parent ‘Hood’

While not always mentioned amongst the elite Black TV families, this was for some their first example of African Americans living in an urban-yet-middle-class household.

12. The Jenkins Family, ‘227’

Proof that while blood surely creates the initial bond, even neighbors in a well-to-do building complex can become like family as well.

13. The Kyles, ‘My Wife And Kids’

Rarely do you come across a household where everybody is a comedian in their own right, but The Kyles sure proved for five seasons straight that many do in fact exist out there.

14. The McCullough-Thomkins Family, ‘The Bernie Mac Show’

Dysfunctional-yet-loving, the late great Bernie Mac blessed us with comedic gold by bringing one of his best standup skits to the small screen.

15. The Hendersons, ‘Smart Guy’

We’re glad this show expressed the notion that even the next Einstein needs love and support from his family to become his greatest self.

16. The Mitchells, ‘Moesha’

The strained relationship between a stepdaughter and stepmom was portrayed perfectly between Brandy and Sheryl Lee Ralph, respectively, showing the real-life stages of resentment to understanding and finally loving acceptance.

17. The Drummond-Jackson Family, ‘Diff’rent Strokes’

The true-to-life, no-holds-barred themes explored on Diff’rent Strokes will forever make it the GOATed Black family series.

18. The Williams Family, ‘The Wayans Bros.’

“Happy, singing and colored” — the way we’ll always remember this hilarious brother duo and their beloved “Pops.” We’ll miss you forever, John Witherspoon!

19. The Sanfords, ‘Sanford and Son’

Can you name a more dynamic father/son duo? We’ll wait…

20. The Jeffersons, ‘The Jeffersons’

Although it took some time getting an actor to commit to the role of Lionel Jefferson, overall George and Weezie made a good argument for two being enough.

Comments / 0

Related
Primetimer

Hulu Tells Mike Tyson's Unauthorized Story, Little Demon Charms on FXX

There’s something for everyone on television today — unless you’re Mike Tyson, who recently slammed Hulu for “stealing” his story with their new eight-episode limited series Mike. The unauthorized retelling charts Tyson’s tumultuous personal and professional life, with Trevante Rhodes (Moonlight) starring as the legendary boxer.
NFL
IndieWire

‘Reboot’ Trailer: Johnny Knoxville and Keegan-Michael Key Revive a Fictional Family Sitcom

As if “Gordy’s Home” wasn’t a big enough reason to say “Nope” to a sitcom reboot, Hulu takes the meta-concept in a whole new direction. The latest series from iconic Emmy-winning sitcom creator Steven Levitan, the co-creator behind “Modern Family,” is Hulu’s “Reboot.” It stars Keegan-Michael Key, Judy Greer, and Johnny Knoxville as part of a dysfunctional cast made famous by the fictional early 2000s family sitcom “Step Right Up.” Now, almost 20 years later, the cast is coming back together again to revive the original hit series, plus squash their unresolved issues and navigate social media cancel culture. Paul Reiser, Rachel...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bernie Mac
Person
John Witherspoon
Person
Tyler Perry
Vibe

Queen Latifah And Ludacris Star In New Netflix ‘End Of The Road’ Trailer

Award-winning rapper, singer, and actress Queen Latifah is set to star alongside Chris “Ludacris” Bridges in their Netflix action thriller End Of The Road. According to the streaming platform, the film journeys a recently widowed mom Brenda (Latifah), as she fights to protect her family during a twisted road trip. After witnessing a murder and finding a missing bag of cash, the trip quickly takes a turn as it becomes “a highway to hell” for Brenda and her family. While staying at a motel in the New Mexico desert, Brenda and her brother Reggie (Bridges) have to fight for their...
MOVIES
Outsider.com

This ‘Gunsmoke’ Star Appeared in Over 100 TV Shows

While watching shows like Gunsmoke over the years, many actors have walked through the show at different times. There are some actors who built up quite prolific resumes in the medium of TV. Sure, a show like Gunsmoke has its set cast with James Arness, Amanda Blake, Milburn Stone, and in later seasons, Ken Curtis. Well, we have one actor who popped up in Dodge City and a lot of other places as well. In fact, Jack Kruschen appeared in more than 100 TV shows throughout his career.
TV SHOWS
The Hollywood Reporter

Kevin Bacon on How He and Kyra Sedgwick Supported Their Children in Figuring Out Their Identities: “There’s a Long History of Forcing Children Into Boxes”

Kevin Bacon says that he and his wife and fellow actor Kyra Sedgwick tried their best to support their now-adult children as they were figuring out their identity, including their sexuality. The award-winning actor spoke to Yahoo Entertainment ahead of the release of his latest movie, Peacock horror-thriller They/Them, discussing one of the key themes behind the film’s conversion therapy camp setting: accepting one’s children for who they are. More from The Hollywood Reporter'They/Them' Review: Kevin Bacon Stars in a Conversion Camp Slasher That's Smarter Than It Is ScaryJay Leno Says Former 'Tonight Show' Staffer Is Why He Stopped Telling...
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fam#Extended Family#Jackson Family#Racism#Flatbush Misdemeanors#Bel Air#Abc Photo Archives
The Independent

Shia LaBeouf reveals he converted to Catholicism after studying religion for Padre Pio film

Shia LaBeouf has revealed that he converted to Catholicism, after studying the religion for his upcoming movie, Padre Pio.During an interview with Word on Fire Catholic Ministries’ Bishop Robert Barron on Thursday, the 36-year-old actor expressed how much he was mentally struggling and had thoughts of suicide, before joining the cast of his newest movie. However, in order to better understand the late mystic Saint Padre Pio, who he portrays in the biopic, LaBeuof said that he livied with a monastery of Franciscan Capuchin friars and started engaging with the Church, which helped him through the difficult time.“I had...
RELIGION
Variety

Jimmy Fallon and Keke Palmer’s ‘Password’ Reboot Ratings Rise 43% With Digital Viewing Post-NBC Premiere (EXCLUSIVE)

NBC’s “Password” reboot from executive producer Jimmy Fallon and host Keke Palmer has picked up its key demo ratings by 43% and its viewership by 27% with delayed and digital viewing following the show’s Aug. 9 premiere, Variety has learned exclusively. Over its first two episodes (the second airing Aug. 16), “Password” is averaging an 0.63 rating among adults in the advertiser-coveted adults 18-49 demographic and 5.2 million total viewers, when combining both linear and digital viewing through Wednesday. That’s up from the premiere episode’s initial performance, which managed a 0.44 rating and 4.1 million viewers in Live + Same Day...
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Charlie Hunnam's First TV Show Since 'Sons of Anarchy' Ended Reveals First Look

Apple TV+ finally announced a premiere date for Shantaram, Charlie Hunnam's first series since Sons of Anarchy ended in 2014. The show has been in the works for years and faced multiple hurdles during production, from switching showrunners to COVID delays. Shantaram will debut on Friday, Oct. 14, with each episode released weekly through Dec. 16. Apple TV+ also shared the first photo of Hunnam in the series.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Youtube
People

'Law & Order: SVU' Star Kelli Giddish Exits Series After 12 Seasons

The 24th season of Law & Order: SVU will be the last for star Kelli Giddish, who has confirmed she will exit the show after more than a decade. The 42-year-old actress, who portrays Detective Amanda Rollins on the NBC series, began her statement to PEOPLE on Wednesday: "I wanted to address the chatter I've seen online and let everyone know that this will, indeed, be my last season on Law & Order: SVU.
TV SERIES
IndieWire

Emmy Predictions: Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie — Keaton’s First Win

Last Year’s Winner: Ewan McGregor, “Halston” Still Eligible: No. Hot Streak: “American Crime Story” is the only series to win in the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie category more than once, so there is a chance that Clive Owen could keep that streak going by being recognized for performance as President Bill Clinton in “Impeachment.” Notable Ineligible Series: Tom Hiddleston, “Loki” (submitted as a Drama Series); Taron Egerton, “Black Bird” (the season will not air in time to be eligible); Woody Harrelson and Justin Theroux, “The White House Plumbers” (the season will not air in time to...
MOVIES
Power 107.5/106.3

Power 107.5/106.3

1K+
Followers
822
Post
104K+
Views
ABOUT

Columbus' #1 for Hip Hop and R&B!

 https://mycolumbuspower.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy