City Opens Support Centers for Columbus Students

Mayor Andrew J. Ginther announced that the city is partnering with area nonprofits to open numerous support centers for students impacted by the teachers strike. The centers will operate beginning Wednesday, August 24, and provide safe spaces for students to access online lessons. They are not intended to serve as a substitute for in-person academic instruction.

“During the pandemic, we learned just how crucial reliable internet and safe, constructive spaces are for our students and their education,” said Mayor Ginther. “From technical assistance and internet connectivity to a stable learning environment, these Student Support Centers are designed to empower our children with the basic resources they need to stay safe, active and engaged while their teachers and the district lay the foundation for their return to the classroom.”

In addition to nine community centers, YMCA of Central Ohio and Boys and Girls Club of Central Ohio are also contributing facilities, and Columbus Metropolitan Library is operating Homework Help Centers at all branch locations to assist students. Multiple options are located throughout all quadrants of the city. I Know I Can is also providing important staff and other resources to the effort.

A complete list of Student Support Centers can be found on the city website at www.columbus.gov/studentsupportcenters. Additional locations will be added as they are announced.