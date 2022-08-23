ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

City Opens Support Centers for Columbus Students

Columbus, Ohio
 5 days ago

City Opens Support Centers for Columbus Students

Mayor Andrew J. Ginther announced that the city is partnering with area nonprofits to open numerous support centers for students impacted by the teachers strike. The centers will operate beginning Wednesday, August 24, and provide safe spaces for students to access online lessons. They are not intended to serve as a substitute for in-person academic instruction.

“During the pandemic, we learned just how crucial reliable internet and safe, constructive spaces are for our students and their education,” said Mayor Ginther. “From technical assistance and internet connectivity to a stable learning environment, these Student Support Centers are designed to empower our children with the basic resources they need to stay safe, active and engaged while their teachers and the district lay the foundation for their return to the classroom.”

In addition to nine community centers, YMCA of Central Ohio and Boys and Girls Club of Central Ohio are also contributing facilities, and Columbus Metropolitan Library is operating Homework Help Centers at all branch locations to assist students. Multiple options are located throughout all quadrants of the city. I Know I Can is also providing important staff and other resources to the effort.

A complete list of Student Support Centers can be found on the city website at www.columbus.gov/studentsupportcenters. Additional locations will be added as they are announced.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
City
Columbus, OH
Columbus, OH
Government
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homework Help Centers#Student Support Centers
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy