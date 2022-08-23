ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two Wisconsin Badgers named to AP Preseason All-America team

By Dillon Graff
 4 days ago
On Monday, Wisconsin football standouts Braelon Allen and Nick Herbig received national recognition; each player was named to the Associated Press Preseason second-team All-American team ahead of the 2022 season.

After reclassifying and enrolling in the program early, Allen, a Fond Du Lac, Wisconsin native, earned Freshman All-American and second-team All-Big Ten honors after amassing 1,268 yards rushing and 12 touchdowns on the ground last season on 6.8 YPC.

The 6-foot-2, 238-pound wrecking ball didn’t stop there; he also became just the fourth UW true freshman running back to eclipse the 1,000-yard rushing plateau, joining Ron Dayne, Jonathan Taylor, and James White.

Now, legally an adult, Allen enters 2022 as the no-doubt focal point of UW’s offense and is poised to become one of the best RBs in all of college football.

Herbig, who broke out last season, led all Big Ten edge rushers in pass rush win rate, registering 64 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, nine sacks, four pass deflections, and two forced fumbles en route to being named Honorable Mention All-Big Ten.

Standing at 6-foot-2, 228-pounds, Herbig is sure to wreak havoc on the entire Big Ten in 2022; his blend of power and speed as an edge rusher makes him one of the best in the country at his position.

With another standout season from the Hawaii native, the NFL will likely be calling his name, so enjoy him while you can, Badger fans.

UW was one of only three Big Ten schools with multiple All-American selections – the others are Iowa (2) and Ohio State (5).

The No. 18 Wisconsin Badgers open their season on Sept. 3 against Illinois State at Camp Randall Stadium.

