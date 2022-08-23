Read full article on original website
wsu.edu
ADVANCE director focuses on mentoring female, diverse faculty
As the new director of Washington State University’s ADVANCE program, Jennifer Thigpen wants to help provide female and other under-represented faculty members the guidance and mentorship she felt she missed early on in her career. “There is a certain value to learning by doing, but I also think it...
wsu.edu
Virtual Ecology experience opens up nature learning opportunities
Restrictions at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic weren’t fun, but some positives appeared out of that isolation. At Washington State University, one lasting benefit is the Virtual Ecology experience for students and, thanks to social media, the public. Prior to 2020, students enrolled in WSU’s Natural Resource Ecology...
