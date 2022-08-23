Read full article on original website
This American residence is the world's only eight-sided, fully domed homeAnita DurairajIrvington, NY
This West Texas Town Sends Migrants to New York CityTom HandyEl Paso, TX
What experts say you should do if you see an invasive spotted lanternflyB.R. ShenoyNew York City, NY
Opinion: If the Yankees retire another number, let it be Gil McDougald’sIBWAANew York City, NY
Opinion: It's Time to Start a Yankees Hall of FameIBWAANew York City, NY
Top 15 Most Read Stories at New Jersey Stage from August 21-27, 2022
Here's a look at the top 15 most read articles published at New Jersey Stage from August 21-27, 2022. Each week we publish about 70 articles, including several original columns and features, along with news releases for events happening throughout the state and nearby areas like Philadelphia and New York City. This week's top 15 includes articles from 8 counties in New Jersey (Bergen, Cumberland, Essex, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex) and one from New York City.
Ocean County Library to Present Acclaimed Violinist Dr. David Podles
(TOMS RIVER, NJ) -- The Ocean County Library presents world-renowned concert violinist Dr. David Podles at five branches during September, October and November. The branches include Lacey, Toms River, Brick, Barnegat, and Long Beach Island with a different program at each. Lacey Branch, 10 East Lacey Road, (609) 693-8566 –...
Brookdale Engineering Students Create Prosthetic Hand
(LINCROFT, NJ) -- Two Brookdale Community College Engineering students created a prosthetic hand to qualify as a designer for e-NABLE, a national organization of volunteers who make free upper limb prosthetics for those in need, particularly children. Professor of Engineering and Technology Lisa Hailey introduced the 3D printer to her...
The Happy Fits releases "Under the Shade of Green"
The third studio album by the New Jersey alt/indie-pop The Happy Fits has been released. Under the Shade of Green, is out everywhere now. In support of the new album, the band will hit the road this fall and winter across the EU and UK, with U.S. dates soon after with support from Daisy The Great and Phoneboy.
BlowUpRadio.com's New & Notable NJ Music: 8/22/22
Lazlo, founder of BlowUpRadio.com (an online station based around New Jersey artists), shines a light on some of the many new releases from NJ based musicians each week with this column. This week Lazlo takes a look at releases by Goalie Fight, Andrew Valentino, Slow Buildings, Arlan Feiles, and Geb Zurburg.
Lit and Hoobastank Co-Headlining Tour with Alien Ant Farm comes to MPAC
(MORRISTOWN, NJ) -- SoCal alt/rock bands Lit and Hoobastank will be hitting the road this Fall on the co-headlining “Tried-N-True” tour alongside Alien Ant Farm and The Ataris’ vocalist Kristopher Roe. The tour will kick off in Nashville, TN on October 14th and run through mid-November hitting North Carolina, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, and Texas. Locally, they will be at the Mayo Performing Arts Center (MPAC) on Tuesday, October 18, 2022.
Anthony Krizan releases video for "Strawberry Wine"
Anthony Krizan is one of the busiest artists in the Garden State, which explains why it's been nearly six years since his last album. The owner of Sonic Boom Studios, Krizan is a producer/engineer as well as a top guitarist and singer-songwriter. On August 19, 2022, he released a video for "Strawberry Wine" - the first single from his upcoming album.
NJ Stage covers arts & entertainment throughout the Garden State via a daily website and a monthly digital magazine.https://www.newjerseystage.com
