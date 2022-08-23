Read full article on original website
Verstappen and Leclerc among six taking grid penalties in Belgium
Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc are among six drivers to get large grid penalties at the Belgian Grand Prix for power unit and gearbox components. On the return from the mid-season break, multiple teams have opted to take grid drops at Spa-Francorchamps as it is a track where you can traditionally overtake. The top two in the championship will both start at the back of the grid as a result of picking up more than 20 positions of penalties, with Verstappen taking a new internal combustion engine (ICE), turbocharger, MGU-H and MGU-K.
Audi to name F1 team by end of 2022, explains Porsche separation
Audi says it will confirm the identity of the Formula 1 team it is going to invest in before the end of 2022, and has explained why its power unit program will be completely separate from Porsche’s planned entry. The two Volkswagen Group brands have been investigating Formula 1...
Ricciardo set on staying in F1: ‘This isn’t it for me’
Daniel Ricciardo admits his future in Formula 1 is unclear after his early departure from McLaren, but insists that he still has the necessary determination to compete in the sport. McLaren has opted to terminate Ricciardo’s contract one year before its original end date, reaching a mutual agreement with the...
Jeff Gordon to join Porsche Carrera Cup field at IMS
Four-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jeff Gordon will briefly step out of retirement to race in the IMSA-sanctioned Porsche Carrera Cup North America Presented by the Cayman Islands at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS) during the Porsche Sports Car Together Fest on Sept. 2-4. Not only will he be racing again, but the weekend will mark a reunion with longtime and storied crew chief Ray Evernham, the first time the championship-winning combination has teamed together since 1999.
Haas ‘a different place’ in 2022 - Steiner
The morale at Haas has changed so much over the past 12 months that it is now “a different place” to work, according to team principal Guenther Steiner. Haas wrote off its 2021 season in order to divert as many resources as possible towards its 2022 car, when a major change in regulations provided the potential to shake up the competitive order. The move has paid off, with Haas currently seventh in the constructors’ championship and regular point-scorers, and Steiner says it has had a big impact on the atmosphere at the team.
Crone showing promise in her second Prototype Challenge season
In just her second season of prototype racing, Courtney Crone is gaining attention. Enough so that she’s been named a finalist for the second IMSA Diverse Driver Development Scholarship. The 21-year-old American looks to build on her resume for that quarter-million-dollar award toward an IMSA ride in 2023 when...
Sainz tops Belgian GP practice 1
Carlos Sainz bested Charles Leclerc to the top spot in a damp first practice session at the Belgian Grand Prix, that was overshadowed by six drivers being confirmed as having back-of-grid starts for Sunday. Just 0.069s split the Ferrari teammates, with title leader Max Verstappen 0.2s adrift in third for...
Alonso rejects conspiracy theories connecting himself, Piastri and Alpine
Fernando Alonso says there was no involvement from Flavio Briatore regarding the timing of his move to Aston Martin and Oscar Piastri’s talks with McLaren, and that he was both sad and annoyed to learn of conspiracy theories circulating on the topic. Briatore — a former manager of the...
Go deeper into Formula 1’s action-packed season with F1 TV Pro
Formula 1 is returning from its summer break, ready to start the final stretch of what’s proving an action-packed and unpredictable year. With 13 grands prix down, and nine still to go, there’s a lot still to play for and plenty of fascinating storylines to follow, including the rollercoaster title battle between Ferrari and Red Bull Racing, intense midfield battles aplenty, a development arms race, and a silly season packed with driver switches and rumors.
Ricciardo confirms early departure from McLaren
Daniel Ricciardo has confirmed he is leaving McLaren at the end of this season, one year before his original contract expires. The Australian has won one race for McLaren — in Monza last year as he led home a one-two — but has largely struggled to match teammate Lando Norris and is currently 12th in the championship with 19 points, 57 adrift of Norris. McLaren dropped behind Alpine in the constructors’ championship in recent races as speculation regarding Ricciardo’s future grew, and with McLaren believing it has a contract with Oscar Piastri in place, an agreement to terminate Ricciardo’s deal early has been reached.
What's behind Malukas's dramatic turnaround?
Coming off his starring run to second at Saturday at World Wide Technology Raceway, rookie David Malukas placed an exclamation point on the trend he’s been forming over the last two months. The Chicago native opened his IndyCar career by showing his age and inexperience, spinning No. 18 Dale...
Piastri's contract to be reviewed by FIA on Monday
The FIA’s Contract Recognition Board (CRB) will meet on Monday to review the dispute between Alpine and McLaren over Oscar Piastri’s contract. Alpine named Piastri as a race driver for 2023 after Fernando Alonso’s decision to join Aston Martin, but the Australian had already signed a deal with McLaren with the intention of replacing Daniel Ricciardo. When McLaren submitted its contract with the CRB it believed there was no conflict, but Alpine then provided documents that requires a hearing to identify which agreement takes priority.
Power leads incident-riddled Portland IndyCar test
Championship leader Will Power led Friday’s private test at Portland International Raceway as nine drivers prepared for the NTT IndyCar Series’ penultimate round on September 4 at PIR. Power was followed by Colton Herta, Josef Newgarden, Alexander Rossi, with Scott McLaughlin completing the top five. The long day...
Alfa Romeo to end Sauber deal by end of 2023
Alfa Romeo says it will end its title sponsorship of Sauber by the end of 2023, ahead of the expected takeover of the team by Audi. On Friday morning, Audi officially announced its entry into Formula 1 in 2026 as a power unit supplier, with the German manufacturer saying it would finalize its team partnership by the end of the year. RACER understands that Audi is set to purchase a majority stake in the Sauber setup that is currently branded as Alfa Romeo, and Alfa Romeo has now issued a statement announcing next year will be its last with the team.
Brown surprised by failure of Ricciardo/McLaren association
McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown admits he is surprised that the partnership with Daniel Ricciardo didn’t work, after terminating his contract a year early. Ricciardo was signed as Carlos Sainz’s replacement ahead of the 2021 season and won last year’s Italian Grand Prix at Monza (pictured above celebrating with Brown on the podium), but has struggled in the main part to match Lando Norris and has only scored points in four races this season. With the 33-year-old’s departure at the end of this season confirmed on Wednesday, Brown says the quality of driver that Ricciardo is makes it tough to explain why the relationship didn’t work.
Technical upgrades: Belgian GP
The entire grid has brought new parts to the Belgian Grand Prix but it’s McLaren with the largest number of upgrades at Spa-Francorchamps. At a track that features a number of long, high-speed sections, there is an emphasis on revised rear wings and circuit-specific updates, with Ferrari and Mercedes both tweaking their rear wings; Mercedes also brings an update to the floor and front wing endplates. Red Bull has reprofiled sidepods and rear suspension shrouding.
First look: F1 Manager 2022
It’s hard to believe it’s been 22 years since Formula 1 last had a management game of its own. In that time, the idea of running a sports team in a video game setting has become a big deal. In soccer circles, there’s the Football Manager franchise which proves to be ever-popular, while EA Sports has FIFA with its career mode and NHL and Madden with franchise mode where you can opt to pull the strings from the sidelines. Meanwhile in the States, fantasy leagues have become a big deal in sports, but while they allow you to pick your dream lineups, that’s pretty much where the player influence stops.
FIFA・
De Phillippi, Skeen top time charts in first IMSA practice at VIR
Connor De Phillippi and Mike Skeen were the quickest drivers in the opening session for the Michelin GT Challenge at VIR for the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship GT classes. De Phillippi topped GTD PRO and overall, with a 1m45.196s lap in the No.25 BMW M Team RLL M4 GT3. Skeen...
VIR’s beauty lies in its precision
The first reaction to Virginia International Raceway is visual. The grounds are stunningly beautiful, a green-brown mural of pastoral hills and bucolic woods. The second reaction – after trying to maneuver a powerful race car over the track’s varying turns and straightaways – is mental. It is as challenging as it is breathtaking.
Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion makes triumphant return
Enthusiasm ran at full throttle as the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion celebrated motorsport history with 400-plus incredible historic race cars, large enthusiastic crowds and a tribute to the 24 Hours of Le Mans to kick off its year-long centennial. From the moment guests arrived at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca and drove by the large Le Mans sign, the stage was set for the enhancements created for a new welcoming and friendly experience.
