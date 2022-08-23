It’s hard to believe it’s been 22 years since Formula 1 last had a management game of its own. In that time, the idea of running a sports team in a video game setting has become a big deal. In soccer circles, there’s the Football Manager franchise which proves to be ever-popular, while EA Sports has FIFA with its career mode and NHL and Madden with franchise mode where you can opt to pull the strings from the sidelines. Meanwhile in the States, fantasy leagues have become a big deal in sports, but while they allow you to pick your dream lineups, that’s pretty much where the player influence stops.

