Bleacher Report
Cam Newton Return ‘Too Early’ to Consider After Sam Darnold Injury, Says Panthers HC
Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule isn't yet ready to pursue a reunion with Cam Newton despite the team's quarterback depth already getting put to the test. Rhule didn't rule out the idea, though. "[General manager Scott Fitterer] and I will talk about that," he told reporters Friday. "Obviously, Cam...
Bleacher Report
JC Tretter Retires from NFL at 31; Former Packers, Browns Center Is NFLPA President
JC Tretter has announced his retirement from the NFL at the age of 31. The eight-year veteran said in a statement on Twitter he is walking away from football "on my own terms," but that he intends to remain active in the sport by "doubling down" on his work as president of the NFL Players Association.
Bleacher Report
Baker Mayfield's Time as Panthers' Starter May Not Last Long
The Carolina Panthers' decision to name Baker Mayfield their starting quarterback is the equivalent of walking into a classroom completely unprepared for a test. Mayfield could end up being the correct answer under center for the Panthers even though they didn't take the proper steps to get it right. He also might turn out to be the wrong answer, which will leave them scrambling to make up for it later.
Injury Update on Saints OT Trevor Penning
Saturday morning update on New Orleans rookie tackle Trevor Penning, injured during the team’s preseason finale against the Chargers.
Bleacher Report
Steelers Rumors: Mitchell Trubisky Likely Starting QB Despite Pickett's Strong Play
The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback competition is intensifying, but it appears Mitchell Trubisky still has the upper hand on rookie signal-caller Kenny Pickett. "I was told by a Steelers source last night that this is Mitchell Trubisky's job to lose," ESPN's Dianna Russini said Thursday on Get Up. "He is the starter in Pittsburgh as good as Kenny's playing, and the organization has been very impressed with Pickett's play on the field and his overall knowledge in the classroom, but for now this is Trubisky's job."
Bleacher Report
NFL Trade Rumors: Texans' Laremy Tunsil Not Expected to Be Available to Cowboys, More
The Houston Texans are not expected to make Pro Bowl left tackle Laremy Tunsil available in a trade to the Dallas Cowboys or any other team, according to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network. There had been speculation the Cowboys might be interested in making a move for Tunsil following...
Bleacher Report
Rams Reportedly Could Face NFL Sanctions Over Fight With Bengals at Joint Practice
Although the NFL doesn't have jurisdiction to punish Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald or any other player for their actions during Thursday's fight at a practice session with the Cincinnati Bengals, the Rams reportedly could face league discipline. Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported the Rams may...
Bleacher Report
Dolphins' Tyreek Hill: Chiefs 'Basically Just Threw Me to the Side, Like I Was Trash'
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill said the Kansas City Chiefs' decision to trade him is providing motivation for the 2022 NFL season. Hill, who signed a four-year, $120 million contract extension after his move to Miami, explained to Outkick's Armando Salguero that he's eager to show the Chiefs made a mistake.
Bleacher Report
Jon Gruden 'Consistently' Sent Derogatory Emails as Raiders Head Coach, NFL Alleges
The NFL is pushing back against the lawsuit filed by former Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden, alleging that his habit of sending "derogatory" emails wasn't limited to his time away from the league in 2011 to 2018. According to Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, the NFL suggested that...
Final 53-man Las Vegas Raiders roster projection before cuts
For the first time in franchise history, the Las Vegas Raiders finished 4-0 in the preseason. Exhibition wins and losses
Bleacher Report
Preseason Week 3 Takeaways: Patriots Offense Is In Trouble With Shaky Mac Jones
With training camps now in the rear-view mirror and the preseason winding down, decisions must be made. All 32 teams must cut their active rosters to 53 by Tuesday, Aug. 30. Choices and compromises are forthcoming, and Friday's action will help in those matters. The Carolina Panthers apparently made the...
Bleacher Report
College Football: B/R Experts Answer Biggest Questions for 2022 Season
College football season—wait, take a deep breath—is back. For the next four months, we'll spend our Saturdays virtually welcoming 131 Football Bowl Subdivision teams (and occasional lower-division visitors) into our homes. Once in a while, you and I may personally travel into their environments too. The tailgates, the...
Bleacher Report
Rams to Discipline Aaron Donald, Players in Bengals Brawl Internally
The Los Angeles Rams are going to handle discipline for Aaron Donald and other players involved in Thursday's brawl with the Cincinnati Bengals internally. A Rams spokesperson issued a statement about the situation to ESPN's Sarah Barshop: "The incident will be addressed internally, and any discipline will remain in-house." According...
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Football 2022: 1st-Round Mock Draft Tips and Latest Consensus Rankings
The 2022 NFL preseason is coming to an end, and you can bet that few are sad to see it go. The end of the preseason means that real, meaningful football is just around the corner—Week 1 kicks off on September 8—and it also means the return of fantasy football.
Bleacher Report
Chiefs Rumors: JuJu Smith-Schuster's Contract Amended; Roster Bonuses Increased
The Kansas City Chiefs are apparently bullish on JuJu Smith-Schuster in 2022. Field Yates of ESPN reported the Chiefs doubled Smith-Schuster's per-game roster bonus from $30,000 to $60,000, which will allow him to earn up to an additional $510,000 this season. The 2018 Pro Bowler signed a one-year, $3.8 million...
Bleacher Report
Rams' Aaron Donald Swings Helmet in Video of Fight With Bengals During Joint Practice
Aaron Donald is accustomed to going after the quarterback as a pass-rusher during games, but the Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman went after members of the Cincinnati Bengals a different way during Thursday's joint practice. Donald was seen swinging a Bengals helmet at players during a brawl that broke out...
Bleacher Report
Tom Brady to Start Bucs vs. Colts Preseason Game After Absence from Training Camp
Tom Brady will be under center for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for their preseason finale against the Indianapolis Colts. Head coach Todd Bowles announced Brady will start on Saturday. Brady returned to the team on Monday after an 11-day absence for personal reasons. Despite the public mystery around Brady's departure,...
Bleacher Report
Seahawks LB Shaquem Griffin Announces NFL Retirement After 4 Seasons
Former Seattle Seahawks linebacker Shaquem Griffin announced his retirement from football Wednesday after a four-year NFL career. Griffin wrote in The Players' Tribune he's accepted an offer from commissioner Roger Goodell to become part of the NFL Legends Community, which was originally made at a meeting during Super Bowl week in February:
Bleacher Report
Dolphins Trade Rumors: Mike Gesicki Hasn't Been Shopped by Miami 'At All'
While Mike Gesicki's long-term future with the Miami Dolphins may be somewhat uncertain after they placed the franchise tag on him this offseason, he reportedly will not be moved ahead of the 2022 campaign. According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, "the Dolphins haven't shopped him at all. What they...
Bleacher Report
Nicholas Sanders, Son of Lions Legend Barry, Joins Michigan St. Basketball as Walk-on
The son of Detroit Lions legend Barry Sanders is taking his talents to Michigan State. Nicholas Sanders is joining Michigan State's men's basketball team as a freshman walk-on, according to ESPN's Eric Woodyard. He will wear No. 20, the same number his father wore while playing in the NFL. The...
