Bleacher Report

Baker Mayfield's Time as Panthers' Starter May Not Last Long

The Carolina Panthers' decision to name Baker Mayfield their starting quarterback is the equivalent of walking into a classroom completely unprepared for a test. Mayfield could end up being the correct answer under center for the Panthers even though they didn't take the proper steps to get it right. He also might turn out to be the wrong answer, which will leave them scrambling to make up for it later.
Bleacher Report

Steelers Rumors: Mitchell Trubisky Likely Starting QB Despite Pickett's Strong Play

The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback competition is intensifying, but it appears Mitchell Trubisky still has the upper hand on rookie signal-caller Kenny Pickett. "I was told by a Steelers source last night that this is Mitchell Trubisky's job to lose," ESPN's Dianna Russini said Thursday on Get Up. "He is the starter in Pittsburgh as good as Kenny's playing, and the organization has been very impressed with Pickett's play on the field and his overall knowledge in the classroom, but for now this is Trubisky's job."
Bleacher Report

Preseason Week 3 Takeaways: Patriots Offense Is In Trouble With Shaky Mac Jones

With training camps now in the rear-view mirror and the preseason winding down, decisions must be made. All 32 teams must cut their active rosters to 53 by Tuesday, Aug. 30. Choices and compromises are forthcoming, and Friday's action will help in those matters. The Carolina Panthers apparently made the...
Bleacher Report

College Football: B/R Experts Answer Biggest Questions for 2022 Season

College football season—wait, take a deep breath—is back. For the next four months, we'll spend our Saturdays virtually welcoming 131 Football Bowl Subdivision teams (and occasional lower-division visitors) into our homes. Once in a while, you and I may personally travel into their environments too. The tailgates, the...
Bleacher Report

Rams to Discipline Aaron Donald, Players in Bengals Brawl Internally

The Los Angeles Rams are going to handle discipline for Aaron Donald and other players involved in Thursday's brawl with the Cincinnati Bengals internally. A Rams spokesperson issued a statement about the situation to ESPN's Sarah Barshop: "The incident will be addressed internally, and any discipline will remain in-house." According...
Bleacher Report

Seahawks LB Shaquem Griffin Announces NFL Retirement After 4 Seasons

Former Seattle Seahawks linebacker Shaquem Griffin announced his retirement from football Wednesday after a four-year NFL career. Griffin wrote in The Players' Tribune he's accepted an offer from commissioner Roger Goodell to become part of the NFL Legends Community, which was originally made at a meeting during Super Bowl week in February:
Bleacher Report

Dolphins Trade Rumors: Mike Gesicki Hasn't Been Shopped by Miami 'At All'

While Mike Gesicki's long-term future with the Miami Dolphins may be somewhat uncertain after they placed the franchise tag on him this offseason, he reportedly will not be moved ahead of the 2022 campaign. According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, "the Dolphins haven't shopped him at all. What they...
