See Country Superstar Carrie Underwood Sing at Iowa State FaIr
In this article, I have to confess. Or perhaps it's a few confessions. So let's get the first one out of the way. I used to watch American Idol during its first few seasons. Albeit a little contrived, the show was unique for the time, and it was entertaining to watch the contestants perform. I wasn't alone because over 500 million votes were cast by the end of Season Four. That was the one that Carrie Underwood won. At the time, I, along with the rest of America, thought she had a remarkable voice and was a nice All-American Girl who could one day be a successful country singer.
Guinness World Record Set at 2022 Iowa State Fair
Whether you call it "Cornhole", "bean bag toss" or just plain "bags", there's a new record holder when it comes to the number of participants in a single tournament. The Iowa State Fair is the new title holder for the GUINNESS WORLD RECORD for the largest cornhole tournament. They set the record at the fair on Saturday, August 20th. They didn't just break the old record of 444 participants, they shattered it with a whopping 730 participants.
Should Iowa Democrats Be Panicked By State Fair Straw Poll?
Iowa Democrats better hope the results of Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate's annual Iowa State Fair Straw Poll are inaccurate. However, if the unscientific is anything close to reality, Tuesday, November 8, might prove to be a painful night for Iowa Democrats and a Republican celebration. Secretary of State...
Our Drunkest County May Surprise You (It’s in Eastern Iowa)
If you or someone you know has a problem with alcohol, please visit Your Life Iowa or you can call (855) 581-8111 or text (855) 895-8398. The COVID-19 pandemic definitely did not do wonders for our stress levels. It did, however, do wonders for alcohol sales nationwide. That is not something to celebrate and, drinking to excess is most certainly not something to celebrate either.
Iowa Department of Education Awarded $100K For Locally Grown Foods
According to a press release, The Iowa Department of Education was awarded nearly $100,000 through a competitive grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture and supported by matching funds from the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship aimed at connecting Iowa schools with local and regional farmers to incorporate fresh, locally grown food in school meals.
A Little Boy’s Love for Corn Has Captivated the Internet
For many moons, Iowa has been synonymous with corn. In 2019, Iowa farmers produced around 2.58 billion bushels of the stuff for grain, and harvested 13.1 million acres, according to the U.S. Department of Agricultural Statistics. However, people confuse "feed corn" with "sweet corn" all the time. Less than one percent of the nation's sweet corn (the type we, humans, like to eat) is grown in Iowa each year, which rounds out to about 3,400 acres.
Road Trip: Take the Iowa-Illinois Presidential Loop
How well do you know your U.S. Presidential history? Starting from Dubuque, did you know that you can visit the homes of three U.S. Presidents in less than one day?. But, of course, it may require a tank of gas, at least one day of travel, and perhaps an overnight stay to truly get the most out of the historical adventure.
Why Did Over 100 People Give this Iowan The Shirt off their Back?
Back in April, we told you the story of Alli Marois. After her father, Bill Collins, retired from service after 38 years with the Des Moines Fire Department in September 2021, she took to TikTok to ask for a very special gift for her Dad. She wanted as many fire department t-shirts from as many states as she could collect. Her ideal goal was to get at least one from every state.
Do You Know When It’s Legal To Pass A School Bus in Iowa?
As school starts across the Hawkeye state this week, the Iowa State Patrol has a very important reminder for drivers: STOP for the school bus. According to KCRG (via KCCI), seven-year-old Kadyn Halverson died in 2011 after being struck by a pickup while trying to board a school bus. This led to the creation of Kadyn's Law in Iowa. Kadyn's Law was unanimously passed in 2012 and lays out the succession of fines and punishments for Iowans failing to stop for a bus with its stop sign arm out.
The New Name Of The Quad Cities TaxSlayer Center Revealed
For almost 30 years, the Quad Cities has had one major venue where they could see concerts, hockey, football, and more. Since 1993, that venue has had three different names: The MARK of the Quad Cities, the iWireless Center, and the TaxSlayer Center. After being called the TaxSlayer Center for the past 5 years, the Illinois Quad City Civic Center Authority announced the new name where you can continue to see concerts, shows, hockey, and football.
Let’s Give Some Love To Iowa’s Sweet State Patrol Ride [PHOTOS]
Miami Vice set my standards way too high. I've literally never even seen a Ferrari in person, but I'm not going to lie, it was pretty sweet growing up with a patrol car in your driveway every day. My Dad was an Iowa State trooper for 33 years and they got to take their cars home with them at the end of the shift. I don't know if a lot of law enforcement agencies do that anymore, for safety reasons or otherwise.
4 Months Down: Northeast Iowa State FFA Officer Shares Highlights
It’s been four months since Ryan Wolf embarked on his State Officer journey with Iowa FFA as the NE Vice President. When he embarked on his journey, he says, he didn’t quite know what he signed up for. From leadership training to traveling, to help with state contests,...
The Tri-States All Considered Some of the “Best States to Live In”
I've never lived in an area like the Tri-States before, insofar that I've never had the ability to cross two different state-lines with relative ease. It makes weekend jaunts that much more feasible and the possibilities that much more plentiful. Plus, if you're deciding where to set up camp for...
Inflation Worries Trigger Tax Rebates; Do You Qualify?
Americans in some parts of the country are getting extra cash to help offset the increasing inflation issues. At least 21 states are offering financial relief to residents struggling with higher food, gas, clothing, and housing issues. Although consumer prices slowed ever-so slightly in July, they still rose 8.5% last...
The Ringling Bros. are an Indelible Part of Iowa History
Last weekend, a friend and I spent some time taking a guided tour on the Mississippi River. Maiden Voyage Boat Tours in Marquette, IA offered a lot of wisdom and rich local history. One of the most interesting takeaways was that a group of siblings who revolutionized circuses around the world got their start in Iowa: those men were the Ringling Brothers.
Liz Cheney Declares War On Trump. Will She Exact Revenge in Iowa?
The people of Wyoming have spoken, and they've sent a message loud and clear to the Cheney family and Republican establishment that Donald J. Trump is still their guy. Once considered political royalty in the Cowboy State, the primary election on Tuesday put an end to representative Liz Cheney's congressional career. She was beaten badly by attorney Harriet Hageman. Trump thumped Cheney, with the conservative Hageman winning 66% to 29%.
Iowa Deemed “Most Midwestern State,” According to Major Newspaper
Almost everyone who was born and raised in the Midwest has a soft spot for it that lasts a lifetime. But like everything else in life, there's a degree of quantifying that comes into play. Who is more country? Who is more suburban? When it comes down to a handful of states, one newspaper's research led them to determining the most Midwestern state in the country.
Want to Help Insure Democracy in Iowa: Volunteer to Help
Here in the tri-states and across the United States once we turn 18, we get the honor and privilege to something most citizens don't. The ability and right to VOTE. It seems simple enough, but voting would not be possible without the constitution and election volunteers. Tuesday, August 16 is...
Stop! Check out this Recall Before Your Next Pizza Night
The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has posted a recall that could affect your next pizza night. It was announced on Sunday, August 14, that a line of products made by Home Run Inn Frozen Foods has been recalled due to the possible presence of metal pieces. The product...
Illinois PACE Program Available For Residents 55+
Gov. J.B. Pritzker used Senior Day at the Illinois State Fair on Monday (8/15) to roll out a new program aimed at Illinois senior citizens. The Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly, or PACE, will aim to provide those over the age of 55 with an alternative to nursing home care. Governor Pritzker said that seniors who enroll in PACE will receive interdisciplinary and comprehensive services right in their communities at home. This would make PACE the sole source of services for Medicare- and Medicaid-eligible enrollees, according to the state’s website.
