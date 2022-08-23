Read full article on original website
wisr680.com
Tour Championship begins today/Butler golfers fall in low-scoring match
The Tour Championship begins today with 29 golfers competing at the East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta. Scottie Scheffler is the FedEx Cup points leader, and will begin the tournament at 10-under par, two strokes in front of Patrick Cantlay. The Butler boys golf team lost a close match with...
wisr680.com
Butler To Honor Hometown Hero At Friday’s Football Game
Local Veterans, Active Service Members and members of the public are invited to attend a special gathering later this week. Friday, Major General Peter J Talleri will visit the Senior High School Cafeteria for a meet and greet and speech beginning at 4 p.m. Then, he will receive his Hometown...
wisr680.com
Three More Districts Return To Class
Students from three more districts in Butler County head back to school today. It’s the first day of school for Freeport, Knoch, and Moniteau. As we’ve reported, this is the first year for the newly renamed Knoch School District. In addition to the new name, there are also...
wisr680.com
Annual Band Jam Comes To Cooper’s Lake This Weekend
The 9th Annual Band Jam and Grass Roots Music Festival officially kicks off tomorrow with a special event in Slippery Rock. A Singer-Songwriter “In the Round” gathering is planned from 7 to 9 p.m. at Cooper’s Lake Campground. This free of charge event will include at least...
wisr680.com
Two Injured In Route 8 South Crash
Police are providing more information on a crash that sent a couple people to the hospital that happened earlier this week. It happened Monday afternoon shortly after 4 p.m. at the intersection of Route 8 and Vogel Road. Butler Township Police say 75-year-old James Tassey of Butler failed to stop...
wisr680.com
Pie Festival Returns To Butler
An annual tradition of dessert and music before the football season starts returns to Art Bernardi Stadium tonight. The annual Pie Festival happens this evening at the Butler Senior High School. The event gives people a chance to see the Butler Golden Tornado Marching Band perform its pregame and halftime...
wisr680.com
Ride Will Benefit Local Vets
A motorcycle ride this weekend aims to help local veterans in the area. The West Sunbury Legion Riders will be holding their third annual “Run For The Vets” this Saturday. The ride starts and ends at the Legion Post 243 in West Sunbury. Registration begins at 10 a.m....
wisr680.com
Rt. 422 And Rt. 28 Ramp Closures In Effect This Weekend In Armstrong Co.
There will be some ramp closures on major highways in Armstrong County this weekend. Starting tonight at 7 p.m. the Route 422 West to Route 28 South ramp along with the Route 28 North to Route 422 West ramp will be shut down through 5 a.m. Monday. Crews will be...
wisr680.com
Two Accidents Happen Within An Hour At Same Butler Twp. Intersection
Butler Township emergency responders were called out to two crashes at the same intersection less than an hour apart Wednesday afternoon. The first call came into the Butler County 911 Center shortly before 2:30 p.m. for a two vehicle accident at the intersection of Greenwood Drive and South Benbrook Road.
wisr680.com
Food Distribution Coming To Chicora
A couple of local food distribution events are planned for this weekend. Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m. in Chicora at the Christ’s Family Church parking lot on West Slippery Rock Street boxes containing produce like fresh picked corn, dry goods, and other food will be distributed. Another distribution...
wisr680.com
Event To Remember Those Lost To Opioids
An event in Butler next week will remember those who lost their lives to an overdose. The Butler County Opioid Overdose Coalition will host “Butler County Remembers” next Wednesday evening. The event will give friends and family of overdose victims a chance to speak about their loved ones...
wisr680.com
Free Haircuts Offered To Local Students
With school getting underway soon for students in the Butler Area School District, a local group is offering free back to school haircuts. The Center for Community Resources is teaming up with the Butler Beauty Academy to offer the free haircuts this Friday. The event is scheduled from 9 a.m....
wisr680.com
‘Demstock’ To Bring Democratic Candidates To Venango
A number of Democratic candidates for office will be making a stop in neighboring Venango County this weekend. It’s an event organizers are calling “Demstock” and it starts this evening at the Venango County Fairgrounds. Among the guests this weekend include Democratic candidate for governor Josh Shapiro...
wisr680.com
Slight Uptick In Local COVID Cases
There was a slight uptick in COVID cases in Butler County over the past week. According to the Department of Health, there were 435 new cases of COVID in the last seven days—that’s up 46 compared to last week. Despite the increase in cases, hospitalizations went down locally...
wisr680.com
City Firefighters Receive New Federal Grant
The City of Butler will be getting some new equipment as a result of recently being awarded a federal grant. Thursday night City Council accepted a Fiscal Year 2021 Assistance to Firefighters Grant of nearly $28,000. 95% of the grant is federal funding and the remaining 5% is a local match of just over $1,000.
wisr680.com
Local Businesses Support City’s K9 Unit
Butler City Police are receiving help from local groups to help care for their K-9 officers thanks to the efforts of a local businessman. Recently Butler resident Denny Offstein learned that the Butler City Police K9 Fund is in need of contributions so he took action to contact several local businesses and organizations. At least one group and possibly more are expected to make donations at tomorrow’s meeting of Butler City Council.
wisr680.com
Prison Contracts With Gaiser Center To Provide Certain Services
A local drug and alcohol treatment center is beginning a new program to help inmates at the Butler County Prison. The Ellen O’Brien Gaiser Center recently finalized a one year agreement with the county prison board to begin September 1st with the possibility of renewal next year. The Gaiser...
wisr680.com
Mars Eases COVID Policies
The Mars Area School District is easing a number of COVID policies to start the school year. The school board officially approved the new guidelines, which for the most part return to pre-pandemic protocols. The district will not enforce social distancing and says masks will be voluntary. They also said...
