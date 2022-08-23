Read full article on original website
Olympic Skater Timothy LeDuc to Hold Skating Clinic in CR
Cedar Rapids native and Olympic figure skater Timothy LeDuc is returning to their hometown and will hold a clinic at the same building where they learned to skate. LeDuc and skating partner Ashley Cain-Gribble have been working together since 2016. The pair have won multiple championships and skated at the 2022 Winter Olympic games in Bejing. LeDuc also made history as the first non-binary athlete to qualify for the Winter Olympics. LeDuc and Cain-Gribble retired from competitive skating this past spring. The free time will allow LeDuc to return to Cedar Rapids and host a skating clinic at Imon Ice Arena on Friday, August 26th.
