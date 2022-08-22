Read full article on original website
Plainsman
Tigers sweep West River soccer teams
The Huron Tigers boys soccer team picked up a pair of wins over the weekend in the Black Hills, defeating Spearfish 5-3 Friday and Sturgis 4-3 Saturday. In Friday’s game, Huron overcame a red card to win a physical matchup over Spearfish. Moo Gay led the offensive charge for...
Plainsman
City approves three variances
HURON — In a busy meeting Monday evening, the Huron City Commission approved three variance requests brought before the commissioners. The first variance request was filed by TBG Limited Partnership regarding 1726 Dakota Ave. S., which is the location of the radio station. The request was to plat off the radio tower and equipment from the station building and satellites for a potential sale of the station.
