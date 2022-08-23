Read full article on original website
connect-bridgeport.com
Bridgeport Resident Ronald Eagle to Once Again Lead Area Head for the Hills Festival that Aids Veterans
The Head for the Hills Festival will soon kick off its second year. The festival, sponsored by S&P Harley Davidson of Williamstown and the Greater Parkersburg Convention & Visitors Bureau, is built around offering one of life’s most important things to Veterans. “That is the joy of living and...
connect-bridgeport.com
BHS Grad, Veteran, Youth Sports Advocate, and Local Business Owner, Larry L. Atha, Passes Away at 71
Larry L. Atha, 71, of Bridgeport, passed away Tuesday, August 16, 2022. He was born in Clarksburg on July 8, 1951, the son of the late Robert Lee and Ruth Elizabeth (Southern) Atha. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 49 years, Kathryn A. (Life) Atha, whom...
Virginia State Fair announces extended list of agricultural attractions, including dairy-themed programs
The annual Virginia State Fair has announced it will feature an expanded list of agricultural attractions at this year's ten-day event, which is slated to run from Sept. 23 through Oct. 2 at The Meadow Event Park in Caroline County.
connect-bridgeport.com
West Virginia Black Heritage Festival Announces a Full Slate of Activities for Event Running Sept. 9-11
The West Virginia Black Heritage Festival Annual Scholarship Golf Tournament is scheduled for Friday Sept. 9, 2022 starting at Registration starts at 8 a.m. at the Bel Meadow Country Club. in Mt. Clare. The Youth Block Party is scheduled for Friday Sept. 9, 2022 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m....
connect-bridgeport.com
ToquiNotes: Harrison County's Citizen of the Year is in Bridgeport and is Most Likely Out Doing Good Deeds
When you write about someone who just happens to be alive and well, the standard mode of operation is to talk to that person. After all, it does give a little bit of insight into the person in question. If the person you are tying to talk to is Lisa...
connect-bridgeport.com
Time Travel: Compton Park 1987 Aerial View and Visit with Shinnston Junior High's 1950 Basketball Team
Look familiar? This is an aerial view of Compton Park, as well as portion of the Bridgeport Presbyterian Church and the surrounding neighborhood, believed to be from 1987. As you can see, there have been a multitude of changes since this photo was taken. This is a photo of Shinnston...
cbs19news
UVA scientists make exciting discovery that could help with understanding, treating cancer
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Researchers at the University of Virginia School of Medicine share an exciting new discovery that could help them find a cure for cancer in the future. Dr. Chongzhi Zang, of UVA's Cancer Center, has figured out how genes form and work during organ development. It’s...
connect-bridgeport.com
Photos: Students Head Back to the Classroom
Students in Bridgeport and surrounding areas went back to school this week. Check out submitted first day photos in a gallery below. This will be the first of two galleries. Keep an eye out for second gallery in the upcoming days. Connect-Bridgeport wishes everyone a great 2022-23 school year!
The Best Small Town in Virginia For a Weekend Getaway
Virginia is filled with so many charming towns and cities. With so many great places to choose from, making a decision on where to go can be hard. However, if you're searching for an old-fashioned small-town vibe complete with friendly people and plenty to see and do, look no further than the town of Staunton.
connect-bridgeport.com
From the Bench: Tribe Football Weapon Responsible for Winning History Often a Friday Night Spectator
Past coaches from Wayne Jamison to current Coach Tyler Phares have long talked about just how important players coming out for the first time their senior season are to helping the team continue its run of success. The last two coaches, Phares as well as John Cole, have pointed to...
pagevalleynews.com
Shifflett crowned fair queen
August 24, 1989 — Angela Shifflett of Shenandoah is the 1989 queen of the Page Valley Agricultural and Industrial Fair. The 21-year-old is a daughter of Melvin Shifflett and Neva and Richard Pierce of Shenandoah. Miss Shifflett is employed as a dispatcher with the Page County Sheriff’s Department.
'It's a slap in the face to other teachers' | Parents in Prince William worry about uncertified teachers in the classrooms
GAINESVILLE, Va. — Some Virginia parents are upset over who's teaching their child's classes. The nationwide teacher shortage means a lot of schools in our area are putting other staffers at the front of the room. Prince William County Public Schools hired 91 of what they’re calling Teaching Professionals...
Fredericksburg, August 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Massaponax High School football team will have a game with Chancellor High School on August 26, 2022, 16:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
This Scenic Train Ride is the Most Relaxing Way to Enjoy Virginia
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Virginia offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Old Dominion has to offer along the Virginia Scenic Railway.
msn.com
This Virginia Town Is One Of The Happiest Places In America
Living in Virginia is reason enough to celebrate. But you’ll feel especially festive upon learning that our very own Charlottesville has been designated as one of the happiest places in the U.S. Tucked away in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, Charlottesville — or C-Ville if you’re a local — has long impressed visitors with its stunning landscape, captivating architecture, food and wine culture, and endless opportunities for adventure. It’s really no wonder folks are so happy there. Here’s more on what life is like inside one of America’s happiest towns: Charlottesville, Virginia.
cbs19news
Virginia State Police asking the public for assistance finding missing Orange County elderly male
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) --The Virginia State Police is asking the public for assistance in looking for an elderly Orange County male. Orange County police are looking for Kobus Forie, a 71-year-old white male. He is 6'1 and weighs 200 LBS. He has blue eyes and is bald. He...
cbs19news
State fair adding more agricultural attractions
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- This year’s Virginia State Fair will feature even more agricultural attractions than before. The history of the fair is rooted in agriculture, which remains Virginia’s largest private industry to this day. The 2022 fair will run from Sept. 23 to Oct. 2 in...
connect-bridgeport.com
Indians Place Three in Top 10 at Charles Pointe Invitational
The cross country season for Bridgeport High School kicked off on Saturday with the Charles Pointe Invitational, the first home event for the program since 2019. A total of 13 schools competed in both the girls and boys divisions. Doddridge County won the girls team title and the Bulldogs’ Alexis...
Virginia College on Top 5 List of Best Public Schools in the Country
(Omnibus/WikiCommons Images) Choosing a college can be a stressful time and also a momentous occasion. Making sure you choose the right school is of the utmost importance for many prospective students.
connect-bridgeport.com
Headstones, Some More than a Century Old, Victims of Recent Act of Vandalism at Clarksburg Cemetery
According to WBOY, dozens of headstones were knocked down in an act of vandalism at a Clarksburg cemetery. The incident happened about a week ago at the Elkview Masonic Cemetery next to Hardee’s on Marshall Street. Several large headstones were tipped over cracked and destroyed, some of which were over 100 years old.
