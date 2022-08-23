ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

connect-bridgeport.com

Photos: Students Head Back to the Classroom

Students in Bridgeport and surrounding areas went back to school this week. Check out submitted first day photos in a gallery below. This will be the first of two galleries. Keep an eye out for second gallery in the upcoming days. Connect-Bridgeport wishes everyone a great 2022-23 school year!
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Travel Maven

The Best Small Town in Virginia For a Weekend Getaway

Virginia is filled with so many charming towns and cities. With so many great places to choose from, making a decision on where to go can be hard. However, if you're searching for an old-fashioned small-town vibe complete with friendly people and plenty to see and do, look no further than the town of Staunton.
STAUNTON, VA
pagevalleynews.com

Shifflett crowned fair queen

August 24, 1989 — Angela Shifflett of Shenandoah is the 1989 queen of the Page Valley Agricultural and Industrial Fair. The 21-year-old is a daughter of Melvin Shifflett and Neva and Richard Pierce of Shenandoah. Miss Shifflett is employed as a dispatcher with the Page County Sheriff’s Department.
SHENANDOAH, VA
Travel Maven

This Scenic Train Ride is the Most Relaxing Way to Enjoy Virginia

When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Virginia offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Old Dominion has to offer along the Virginia Scenic Railway.
VIRGINIA STATE
msn.com

This Virginia Town Is One Of The Happiest Places In America

Living in Virginia is reason enough to celebrate. But you’ll feel especially festive upon learning that our very own Charlottesville has been designated as one of the happiest places in the U.S. Tucked away in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, Charlottesville — or C-Ville if you’re a local — has long impressed visitors with its stunning landscape, captivating architecture, food and wine culture, and endless opportunities for adventure. It’s really no wonder folks are so happy there. Here’s more on what life is like inside one of America’s happiest towns: Charlottesville, Virginia.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

State fair adding more agricultural attractions

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- This year’s Virginia State Fair will feature even more agricultural attractions than before. The history of the fair is rooted in agriculture, which remains Virginia’s largest private industry to this day. The 2022 fair will run from Sept. 23 to Oct. 2 in...
VIRGINIA STATE
connect-bridgeport.com

Indians Place Three in Top 10 at Charles Pointe Invitational

The cross country season for Bridgeport High School kicked off on Saturday with the Charles Pointe Invitational, the first home event for the program since 2019. A total of 13 schools competed in both the girls and boys divisions. Doddridge County won the girls team title and the Bulldogs’ Alexis...
BRIDGEPORT, CT

