Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Cape Gazette
Delaware Celebration of Jazz donates $25K to Beebe oncology
Board members from the Delaware Celebration of Jazz, which produces the Rehoboth Beach Jazz Festival, recently presented Beebe Medical Foundation with $25,000 in proceeds from the 2021 event. The Delaware Celebration of Jazz team also hosted a jazz concert in Dover at Bally’s Dover Casino, which raised $5,000 for Beebe...
Cape Gazette
Ignite Fitness Kickboxing donates supplies to local schools
Ignite Fitness Kickboxing partnered with Spark After School Program to donate over 7,000 educational supplies to elementary schools in Kent County. The Ignite Fitness Kickboxing team was proud to support Academy of Dover, WB Simpson, Allen Frear, Fairview, North Dover and Booker T. Washington elementary schools. Ignite provides health/wellness coaching,...
Cape Gazette
Brittingham Farms celebrates ribbon cutting in Millsboro
The Greater Millsboro Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony July 28 to celebrate and welcome new member Brittingham Farms. The family farm features fields of lavender and sunflowers, lavender-infused products, lambs and wool, along with farm produce. Visitors are welcome from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday to Saturday, at 22518 Phillips Hill Road, Millsboro.
Cape Gazette
Debbie Reed Team ranks No. 34 among U.S. RE/MAX groups
The Debbie Reed Team of RE/MAX Realty Group Rehoboth ranked 34th overall in the U.S. for residential sales for the year to date. This well-respected group of professionals has extensive experience in all areas of real estate sales, including starter, retirement, vacation and luxury home sales, as well as investment and commercial properties throughout the Southern Delaware coast.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cape Gazette
Save Our Lakes Alliance3 to host workshop Sept. 10
The coastal communities of Rehoboth Beach, Dewey Beach, Henlopen Acres and North Shores are beloved because of their close proximity to the Atlantic Ocean, the Lewes-Rehoboth canal, and area lakes and bays. Yet these valued resources and other elements can threaten communities as the result of dangerous conditions created by climate change and sea level rise.
nassauobserver.com
A Warm Welcome For New Seaford Teachers
About two dozen new teachers got a thorough introduction to the Seaford School District during a two-day orientation program on Aug. 24 and 25. The annual program for first-year staff began at Seaford Middle School and included a meet and greet with administrators and a bus tour of the district.
Cape Gazette
Relay for Life to fund fight against cancer Sept. 10
Final planning is underway for the 2022 Relay for Life of Sussex County, to be held from 2 to 10 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 10, at Sandhill Fields in Georgetown. With events in every state and overseas, Relay for Life is the largest fundraising activity for the American Cancer Society. With local programs to support cancer patients and caregivers, ACS is also the largest nonprofit funder of cancer research, with significant progress in treatments seen every year.
Cape Gazette
Coffee Rendezbrew celebrates ribbon cutting
The Rehoboth Beach-Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting Aug. 18 to celebrate Coffee Rendezbrew as a new member. Coffee Rendezbrew created four brews reminiscent of Sussex County beach towns: Bethany Beach - with bursts of sweet, creamy blueberry cobbler; Dewey Beach - bourbon and warm pecans; Lewes Beach - chocolate, caramel and sweet cream vanilla; and Rehoboth Beach - sweet cinnamon, pralines and warm pecans.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cape Gazette
Drummaking - Creating our Spirit Drum registration due Aug. 29
HealTree will present Drummaking - Creating our Spirit Drum, facilitated by the Rev. Sue Greer, from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, Sept. 9, and 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 10, at 1632 Savannah Road, Suite 9, Lewes. Preregistration is required by Monday, Aug. 29, at healtree.co. Drummaking is...
Cape Gazette
Huxtable will get results
In early April, Russ Huxtable knocked on our door and introduced himself as a primary candidate for Senate District 6. He impressed us enough that we attended a meet and greet to learn more. We discovered that, instead of having a typical political background, Russ has been working for 20 years with community leaders and government officials as an advocate for affordable housing. His career has been built on identifying problems, locating resources, building alliances and fostering collaboration. Those are the very skills that are essential for getting Sussex County its fair share of infrastructure funds and building a plan for balanced growth rather than the runaway development we’re seeing. We’re convinced that Russ Huxtable is motivated by genuine passion, not political aspirations, and has the skills and connections to get things done for Sussex County.
Bayhealth Sussex Campus to expand with PAM approval
With City Council approval of a conditional use request, the Bayhealth Sussex Campus will expand with a 74,000 square foot facility that will house PAM Health, an inpatient rehab facility. PAM stands for Post-Acute Medical, a company that already has locations in Dover and Georgetown. They are currently using 40 beds in the Bayhealth building. “This is a leased arrangement,” ... Read More
Cape Gazette
Mary Jean Pfleger, devoted nurse
Mary Jean Pfleger, 74, of Ocean City, Md., passed away Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. She was born Aug. 7, 1948, in Philadelphia, Pa., to the late, Robert Jopling and Ruth Young Jopling. Jean worked as a nurse prior to her retirement. Mary Jean is preceded in death by her loving...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cape Gazette
Lochwood community thanks Keller Hopkins
The Lochwood POA would like to thank the Hopkins Construction crew, led by Keller Hopkins, for clearing the debris from driveway pipes, and the regrading done on our roadside swales to restore proper flow of rainwater runoff on Maplewood Drive in Lewes. Our community’s stormwater management is all surface level,...
Cape Gazette
Friends of Rehoboth library offers thanks
The Friends of the Rehoboth Beach Public Library thank everyone who attended our 25th annual cocktail party, which made a successful return after a two-year hiatus. It was a wonderful opportunity for neighbors to meet while helping to support the Rehoboth Beach Public Library. Special recognition goes to M&T Bank...
Cape Gazette
Spiritual center celebrates eight years in Sussex
Unity Spiritual Center of Coastal Delaware, also known as Unity of Rehoboth Beach, recently celebrated eight years as a spiritual community in Sussex County. Unity Spiritual Center of Coastal Delaware is the only ministry associated with Unity Worldwide Ministries in Delaware. We have been very proud to be a part...
Cape Gazette
Art by Anne Buck to adorn Milton Holiday House Tour book cover
The Women's Club of Milton announced it has selected Anne Buck’s watercolor, “Snow Day” for the cover of its 2022 Holiday House Tour book. Linda King, Holiday House Tour chair, said “We are honored to have Anne’s lovely winter-themed watercolor featured on our tour book cover and other publicity this year.”
Cape Gazette
Genevieve “Jean” C. Hughes, Wilmington Trust retiree
Genevieve “Jean” C. Hughes, 87, of Harbeson, formerly of Chadds Ford, Pa., passed away Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, at Atlantic Shores Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Millsboro. Jean was born in Philadelphia, Pa., July 19, 1935, daughter of the late Stanley Narkey and the late Genevieve (Seaman) Narkey....
delawarepublic.org
Delaware's 24th annual Chautauqua tent shows expand to two locations in September
Delaware’s Chautauqua tent shows will be back in full swing next month and are expanding their footprint. The 24th annual Chautauqua tent shows will take place in two locations this year. The shows are Thursday and Friday, September 8th and 9th at Zwaanendael Park in Lewes and Saturday and...
Cape Gazette
Grotto Pizza announces promotions at the beach
Jeff Gosnear, vice president of Rehoboth Beach-based Grotto Pizza, recently announced the promotion of Jen Bridges and Japayl Knight to general manager positions. Bridges is the new general manager of the Ocean City Boardwalk location in Maryland; Knight oversees the South Bethany location. “Jen and Japayl are hardworking team members...
Cape Gazette
News Briefs 8/26/22
Lewes Mayor and City Council and Lewes Board of Public Works will meet at 5 p.m., Monday, Aug. 29, at the Rollins Center. Discussions will include the transfer of plumbing inspections from BPW to the city, facility needs between the two entities, the Lewes Beach Storm Water Study, and the BPW mitigation and finance committees.
Comments / 0