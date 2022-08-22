Read full article on original website
Plainsman
Area volleyball 8-24-22
WOLSEY — The Wolsey-Wessington Lady Warbirds, ranked fifth in the opening Class “B” volleyball poll of the season, took a straight set win over the Arlington Cardinals to open their season Tuesday night. Scores for the Lady ‘Birds were 25-21, 25-23 and 25-22. Mya Boomsma led...
Plainsman
Tigers sweep West River soccer teams
The Huron Tigers boys soccer team picked up a pair of wins over the weekend in the Black Hills, defeating Spearfish 5-3 Friday and Sturgis 4-3 Saturday. In Friday’s game, Huron overcame a red card to win a physical matchup over Spearfish. Moo Gay led the offensive charge for...
Plainsman
Windriders ABATE ride for a cause
Above: Windriders ABATE president Walter Wagemann, second from left, hands a check for $1,000 to Taylor Zigenbein with the Huron Police Department, who spearheads the annual Shop With A Cop program each Christmas. The funds were raised during the 29th annual Toy Run held Saturday in Huron. Toys collected during the event are given to the Salvation Army for its Angel Tree Program to provide gifts for underprivileged children.
