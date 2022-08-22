Above: Windriders ABATE president Walter Wagemann, second from left, hands a check for $1,000 to Taylor Zigenbein with the Huron Police Department, who spearheads the annual Shop With A Cop program each Christmas. The funds were raised during the 29th annual Toy Run held Saturday in Huron. Toys collected during the event are given to the Salvation Army for its Angel Tree Program to provide gifts for underprivileged children.

HURON, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO