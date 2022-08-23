Read full article on original website
WRBI Radio
8.26.2022 Scores and Coaches Interviews
East Central Coach Jake Meiners chats with WRBI’s Jerry Stenger after his team’s big win at Harrison…. Batesville Coach Evan Ulery talks to WRBI’s Terrance Arney and Tom Snape about his team’s win at Milan…
WRBI Radio
Franklin County motorcyclist flown from three-vehicle wreck near Seymour
Seymour, IN — Troopers from the Indiana State Police-Versailles Post investigated a three-vehicle crash on I-65 in Jackson County on Thursday where a Franklin County motorcyclist was flown to a Louisville, Kentucky hospital with serious injuries. The initial investigation by the ISP-Versailles Post Crash Reconstruction Team indicates that, shortly...
WRBI Radio
WRBI Radio
Silver Alert issued for Greensburg woman missing for past month
Greensburg, IN — The Greensburg Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Jennifer Leeper, a 36 year old white female, 5 feet 5 inches tall, 140 pounds, brown hair with brown eyes. Leeper is missing from Greensburg and was last seen on July 25 at 1:29 pm. She is...
Huber Heights man dies following rollover crash in Monroe Twp.
MONROE TOWNSHIP — One man has died after a single truck rollover crash in Monroe Township just north of Vandalia late Friday night. Crews were called to a crash on Ginghamsburg-Frederick Road near Martindale Road around 10:15 p.m. When crews arrived, they found the driver had died from his...
dayton.com
Wright brothers sculpture to be relocated in Dayton
Wright Flyer III will be located at Edwin C. Moses Boulevard and West Third Street. The Montgomery County commissioners on Tuesday approved relocating a large sculpture honoring the Wright brothers that was moved from RiverScape MetroPark a couple years ago. The Wright Flyer III statue will be on the southwest...
Brother of Delaware Co. sheriff fatally shot during standoff with Muncie police
A man died after Muncie police shot him during a standoff early Thursday after he appeared to point a gun at officers, police say.
WRBI Radio
FCWA issues boil advisory for certain areas near state line
— Utility construction has forced the Franklin County Water Association to issue a boil advisory for certain areas near the Ohio State line. Customers along Riley Pike, Springfield, Merrell, and Stateline roads are advised to boil their drinking water until further notice.
WLWT 5
An overnight shooting leaves 1 person dead on Galbraith Road in College Hill
CINCINNATI — One man has died following an overnight shooting on Galbraith Road. Around 3 a.m. on Sunday, Cincinnati police officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 1200 block of W. Galbraith Road. Upon arrival, officials located a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. According...
WRBI Radio
DCCF to hold Trade Fair in September
Decatur County, IN — Do you like working with your hands?. Does a career in automotive, ag, trucking, flooring, beauty, or another industry interest you?. Whether you’re a student or an adult looking for a career change, Decatur County Community Foundation invites you to a free Trades Fair.
Suspect arrested after body found in Dayton garage
According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a woman called the police saying that a man she knows had been missing since July 14. She said she had gone to his old address at 408 Burkhardt Ave. where she smelled what she believe to be a decaying body.
WLWT 5
Oxford Police: U.S. 27 closed at Hester Road following a crash
OXFORD, Ohio — Oxford Police have closed a portion of U.S. 27 following a crash, Monday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. U.S. 27 is closed at the 5200 block of Hester Road after a woman hit a man with...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police arrest third person for fatal West End shooting
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police arrested a third person in connection to a July fatal shooting in the West End. According to court records, around 2:55 a.m. on July 31 officers found a victim suffering from a gun shot would in the 1600 block of Lockhurst Lane. The victim, 44-year-old...
Fox 19
Pedestrian struck by streetcar in OTR
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A pedestrian was struck by a streetcar in Over-the-Rhine Monday night, according to Cincinnati police. It happened in the 1600 block of Race Street just before 10 p.m. The victim was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with what police say are very minor injuries.
WLWT 5
CPD searching for missing 28-year-old woman
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department is searching for a missing woman. According to CPD, Kadidra Ray Jean Roberts, 28, was last seen or heard from on Monday and was reported missing on Thursday. Roberts is described as a black female with brown hair and brown eyes. She is...
dayton247now.com
Domestic dispute leads to arrest in Kettering parking lot
KETTERING, Ohio (WKEF) - A dispute between a man and a woman lead to an arrest in a Kettering parking lot. According to Tyler Johnson of the Kettering Police Department, several calls were received at 8AM saying that a man with a gun was in an argument with a woman in a vehicle along Far Hills Avenue and Westgate Drive.
WLWT 5
Police on scene of a crash blocking traffic on Beechmont Avenue in Anderson Township
CINCINNATI — A crash on southbound Beechmont Avenue in Anderson Township is causing delays, Monday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. Police reported the crash at 2:14 p.m. between Asbury Road and Witt Road. Delays are currently expected to exceed...
WIBC.com
Wounded Richmond Officer’s Fiance Wears Wedding Dress To Hospital
RICHMOND, Ind.–Richmond police officer Seara Burton was shot and seriously injured in a traffic stop earlier this month. That incident happened shortly before she was supposed to get married. On Saturday, Burton’s fiancée Sierra Neal posted a video on TikTok of her walking in a white dress toward Burton’s...
WLWT 5
Coroner: 38-year-old man hit, killed by car in Butler County
HAMILTON, Ohio — A man is dead after he was hit by a car in Butler County over the weekend. It happened in the early morning hours Sunday on State Route 129. According to the Butler County Sheriff's Office, 38-year-old Ronald Winans Jr. was riding in a car along State Route 129 while fighting with the driver.
Cincinnati: A Man Was Hit By Street Car In Over The Rhine
