Brookville, IN

WRBI Radio

8.26.2022 Scores and Coaches Interviews

East Central Coach Jake Meiners chats with WRBI’s Jerry Stenger after his team’s big win at Harrison…. Batesville Coach Evan Ulery talks to WRBI’s Terrance Arney and Tom Snape about his team’s win at Milan…
BATESVILLE, IN
WRBI Radio

Franklin County motorcyclist flown from three-vehicle wreck near Seymour

Seymour, IN — Troopers from the Indiana State Police-Versailles Post investigated a three-vehicle crash on I-65 in Jackson County on Thursday where a Franklin County motorcyclist was flown to a Louisville, Kentucky hospital with serious injuries. The initial investigation by the ISP-Versailles Post Crash Reconstruction Team indicates that, shortly...
SEYMOUR, IN
WRBI Radio

Silver Alert issued for Greensburg woman missing for past month

Greensburg, IN — The Greensburg Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Jennifer Leeper, a 36 year old white female, 5 feet 5 inches tall, 140 pounds, brown hair with brown eyes. Leeper is missing from Greensburg and was last seen on July 25 at 1:29 pm. She is...
GREENSBURG, IN
City
Brookville, IN
Indiana State
Indiana Obituaries
City
Liberty, IN
State
Indiana State
dayton.com

Wright brothers sculpture to be relocated in Dayton

Wright Flyer III will be located at Edwin C. Moses Boulevard and West Third Street. The Montgomery County commissioners on Tuesday approved relocating a large sculpture honoring the Wright brothers that was moved from RiverScape MetroPark a couple years ago. The Wright Flyer III statue will be on the southwest...
DAYTON, OH
WRBI Radio

FCWA issues boil advisory for certain areas near state line

— Utility construction has forced the Franklin County Water Association to issue a boil advisory for certain areas near the Ohio State line. Customers along Riley Pike, Springfield, Merrell, and Stateline roads are advised to boil their drinking water until further notice.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IN
Person
Gavin Davis
WRBI Radio

DCCF to hold Trade Fair in September

Decatur County, IN — Do you like working with your hands?. Does a career in automotive, ag, trucking, flooring, beauty, or another industry interest you?. Whether you’re a student or an adult looking for a career change, Decatur County Community Foundation invites you to a free Trades Fair.
DECATUR COUNTY, IN
WDTN

Suspect arrested after body found in Dayton garage

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a woman called the police saying that a man she knows had been missing since July 14. She said she had gone to his old address at 408 Burkhardt Ave. where she smelled what she believe to be a decaying body.
DAYTON, OH
WLWT 5

Oxford Police: U.S. 27 closed at Hester Road following a crash

OXFORD, Ohio — Oxford Police have closed a portion of U.S. 27 following a crash, Monday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. U.S. 27 is closed at the 5200 block of Hester Road after a woman hit a man with...
OXFORD, OH
Fox 19

Pedestrian struck by streetcar in OTR

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A pedestrian was struck by a streetcar in Over-the-Rhine Monday night, according to Cincinnati police. It happened in the 1600 block of Race Street just before 10 p.m. The victim was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with what police say are very minor injuries.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

CPD searching for missing 28-year-old woman

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department is searching for a missing woman. According to CPD, Kadidra Ray Jean Roberts, 28, was last seen or heard from on Monday and was reported missing on Thursday. Roberts is described as a black female with brown hair and brown eyes. She is...
CINCINNATI, OH
dayton247now.com

Domestic dispute leads to arrest in Kettering parking lot

KETTERING, Ohio (WKEF) - A dispute between a man and a woman lead to an arrest in a Kettering parking lot. According to Tyler Johnson of the Kettering Police Department, several calls were received at 8AM saying that a man with a gun was in an argument with a woman in a vehicle along Far Hills Avenue and Westgate Drive.
KETTERING, OH
WIBC.com

Wounded Richmond Officer’s Fiance Wears Wedding Dress To Hospital

RICHMOND, Ind.–Richmond police officer Seara Burton was shot and seriously injured in a traffic stop earlier this month. That incident happened shortly before she was supposed to get married. On Saturday, Burton’s fiancée Sierra Neal posted a video on TikTok of her walking in a white dress toward Burton’s...
RICHMOND, IN
WLWT 5

Coroner: 38-year-old man hit, killed by car in Butler County

HAMILTON, Ohio — A man is dead after he was hit by a car in Butler County over the weekend. It happened in the early morning hours Sunday on State Route 129. According to the Butler County Sheriff's Office, 38-year-old Ronald Winans Jr. was riding in a car along State Route 129 while fighting with the driver.
BUTLER COUNTY, OH

