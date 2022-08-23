Read full article on original website
Related
WRBI Radio
FCWA issues boil advisory for certain areas near state line
— Utility construction has forced the Franklin County Water Association to issue a boil advisory for certain areas near the Ohio State line. Customers along Riley Pike, Springfield, Merrell, and Stateline roads are advised to boil their drinking water until further notice.
WKRC
Emergency bridge repair to close I-275 lanes, ramp
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Crews will have to close lanes on I-275 after a tall truck damaged a beam under the Winton Road overpass. Northbound Winton Road has been down to one lane over I-275 since August 16. At about 8 p.m. on Friday, August 26, I-275 westbound will be reduced...
Local News Digital
Motorcyclist seriously hurt in Jackson County crash
SEYMOUR, Ind. – The Indiana State Police (ISP)-Versailles Post investigated a three-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon on I-65 in Jackson County where a motorcyclist was flown to a Louisville hospital with serious injuries. The initial investigation indicates that, shortly after 5:30 p.m., a trooper was patrolling on I-65 in southern...
Wave 3
I-71 North closed in Carroll County due to crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Traffic on northbound I-71 heading toward Cincinnati has been brought to a standstill due to an overturned semi. According to the KSP Campbellsburg post, the semi overturned around 8:50 a.m. at the 44 mile marker. Northbound traffic is being diverted at the 43 mile marker, the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fox 19
Air Care called to motorcycle crash in Clermont County
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One person was hospitalized following a motorcycle crash Saturday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Troopers say the crash between a 1985 Suzuki motorcycle and a 2010 Ford four-door happened around 1 p.m. on Jackson Pike and State Route 133. It is unclear how the crash...
953wiki.com
Local News from Friday, August 26th, 2022
EVERY WEEK TUESDAY 5PM-7PM FRIDAYS MORNINGS 9AM-11AM @ CLEARING HOUSE AT 100 EAST 2ND ST DOWNTOWN MADISON. NUMEROUS FOOD VENDORS YOU CAN TRY BEFORE THE MONTHLY MOVIE IN THE PARK.
sciotopost.com
ODNR Confirms Deer Disease in Ross, Athens, and Other Counties in Ohio
OHIO – ONDR is reporting that Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) has been confirmed in Franklin, Hamilton, Perry, Athens, Ross, Warren, Butler, Greene, Preble, Highland, and Union counties. Sandusky and Madison counties are pending further testing. EHD typically affects some white-tailed deer in the late summer. This is not unusual,...
Man flown to MVH after ‘serious crash’ in Wayne Co. Indiana
WAYNE COUNTY, Indiana — One man was flown to the hospital after crashing into the back of a commercial truck Thursday. Crews responded to the crash in the northbound lanes of state Route one at the intersection of Beeson Station Road in Indiana, according to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLWT 5
Crews responding to reports of a house fire in Warren County
FRANKLIN, Ohio — The Cincinnati Fire Department is responding to reports of a house fire on Wednesday night. The fire is located at 9679 Williams Drive in Warren County and was reported around 8:56 p.m. According to reports, black smoke is coming from the garage that is connected to...
19-year-old bicyclist hit and killed in Hancock County
MCCORDSVILLE, Ind. — A 19-year-old woman was killed Wednesday evening after being hit on her bicycle in Hancock County. The McCordsville Police Department says Haylee Scott of McCordsville was riding her bike on County Road 800 North at around 9:11 p.m. when she was hit by the driver of a Nissan Altima. Scott and the […]
msn.com
Vevay was home to first successful commercial vineyard in North America
VEVAY, Ind. (WKRC) - When you think about traveling to some exotic place to celebrate wine most people think about Napa Valley or Sonoma. But don’t sleep on Vevay. Just don’t call it VeVAY. "Why is it called Vevay versus VeVAY? Why is it called Milan and not...
‘Tranq Dope’ is a powerful new, potentially deadly drug raising alarms locally
SPRINGFIELD — A new drug called “Tranq Dope” is raising alarms in the Miami Valley because it is a combination of opioids and a drug used to sedate animals. “We don’t expect it to be too long before it comes right up I-75 into the Miami Valley,” Charles Patterson, health commissioner, Clark County Combined Health District, told News Center 7′s Kayla McDermott on Friday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WRBI Radio
Silver Alert issued for Greensburg woman missing for past month
Greensburg, IN — The Greensburg Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Jennifer Leeper, a 36 year old white female, 5 feet 5 inches tall, 140 pounds, brown hair with brown eyes. Leeper is missing from Greensburg and was last seen on July 25 at 1:29 pm. She is...
cincinnatimagazine.com
This Williamstown, Kentucky Cabin Is a Riverside Paradise
Angie Smith isn’t quite sure how or why the log cabin got from Williamstown, Kentucky, to her riverfront property. She’s still trying to piece together its history, from its construction in 1842 to where it is today, sitting hillside on the banks of the Ohio River, just 11 miles outside Union.
WRBI Radio
DCCF to hold Trade Fair in September
Decatur County, IN — Do you like working with your hands?. Does a career in automotive, ag, trucking, flooring, beauty, or another industry interest you?. Whether you’re a student or an adult looking for a career change, Decatur County Community Foundation invites you to a free Trades Fair.
spectrumnews1.com
First of Fall Festival takes place at Boone County Fairgrounds
BURLINGTON, Ky. — Vendors lined the Boone County Fairgrounds on Saturday for the First of Fall Festival. Mandy Arlinghaus said she’s the coordinator of this inaugural event. She helps operate a crafting business and saw a need for something like this. “We noticed that there wasn’t really a...
OVI checkpoint to be held in Butler County tonight
HAMILTON — The Butler County OVI Task Force announced an OVI checkpoint will be held tonight in the City of Hamilton. The checkpoint will be held on from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., according to the Butler Co. OVI Task Force. >>Man dead after officer-involved shooting near Cincinnati. Crews...
eaglecountryonline.com
Third Street The Place to Be This Saturday in Downtown Aurora
Several businesses will celebrate their grand reopening. (Aurora, Ind.) – Third Street’s all the rage this weekend in downtown Aurora. A series of ribbon cutting ceremonies will take place on Saturday, August 27 between 10:00 a.m. and noon. The schedule is as follows:. Sweet Shave Ribbon Cutting Grill...
Indiana schools on lockdown following fatal shooting at bus stop
After a 16-year-old student was shot at a bus stop, several schools in Indiana have gone into lockdown.
WRBI Radio
West Nile Virus detected in Decatur County
— Decatur County Health Department officials say three pools of West Nile Virus-positive mosquitoes have been identified in the county. There has been a recent increase in West Nile Virus activity in Indiana, and it is expected that more cases will be identified in the area throughout the rest of the summer and until the first hard frost.
Comments / 0