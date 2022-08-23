Read full article on original website
Related
The first round of refunds for millions of Indiana taxpayers being sent this week
The Indiana Department of Revenue announced that taxpayers in the state are already receiving $200 in their bank accounts from a tax refund check announced earlier this year. The checks are part of the second relief plan of $200 for individuals and $400 for married couples which was signed by Gov. Eric Holcomb on Aug. 5.
freightwaves.com
Refinery shutdown pushes FMCSA to temporarily lift hours-of-service rules
Federal regulators announced Friday a temporary exemption to hours-of-service rules for carriers hauling fuel products to multiple states throughout the Midwest affected by a refinery shutdown. Motor carriers and drivers providing “direct assistance supporting emergency relief efforts” by hauling gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel or other refined petroleum products to...
nbc25news.com
Gov. Whitmer declares energy emergency following BP refinery fire
LANSING, Mich. – Saturday, Gov. Whitmer took action after a fire caused BP’s Whiting, Indiana oil refinery to temporarily go offline. Officials say the governor is working to ensure continued access to an adequate supply of motor fuels by waiving regulations on motor vehicle hours-of-service rules, as the effects of the outage at the plant are expected to spread across the region and will impact drivers transporting such fuel.
Detroit News
Whitmer order lifts some fuel rules after refinery fire; critics
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Saturday issued an executive order lifting some rules on fuel supply transportation and moving forward the timeline for the state to access its fall gasoline supply after a fire at an Indiana refinery that may affect Michigan's supply and prices. The governor's executive order lifts...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
buildingindiana.com
Indiana Ranks Number One for Infrastructure
Indiana has been ranked No. 1 for infrastructure in CNBC’s 2022 Top States for Business annual rankings. This marks the sixth consecutive year Indiana has been ranked in the top five, including No. 1 rankings in 2016 and 2019. “Indiana continues to attract national and global attention for leading...
indianapublicradio.org
Indiana to Hoosiers: Wait until November to contact state about taxpayer refund payments
The Indiana Department of Revenue is urging Hoosiers who haven’t received a direct deposit of their automatic taxpayer refund and inflation relief payments not to contact the agency until November. The state first sent out $125-per-taxpayer direct deposit payments for its automatic taxpayer refund in May. Paper checks were...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
INDOT to launch studies of U.S. 30 and U.S. 31
The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) will study potential upgrades to two major highways. Planning and environmental linkages studies will soon begin for the U.S. 30 and U.S. 31 corridors. INDOT spokesperson Natalie Garrett says they're a first step to identifying needs and potential solutions. “We have not yet identified...
New cash payment coming to Indiana residents
photo of money in handPhoto by JP Valery (Creative Commons) If you're an Indiana resident, you've got some good news. You likely have received a payment from the state of Indiana. Why? It's because the Indiana state government has a surplus of funds. The state will return a combined $545.3 million due to higher than expected state revenue numbers during the 2021 fiscal year.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wbiw.com
Indiana Department of Education Launches Statewide Math and English/Language Arts Tutoring Grant program for Indiana families
INDIANA – The Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) Wednesday announced the launch of Indiana Learns, a statewide grant program that will provide qualifying families with up to $1,000 to spend on math and English/language arts high-dosage tutoring and approved out-of-school academic programs for their students. The initiative’s goal is to increase access to effective, out-of-school academic support to help students recover from learning disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Indiana coronavirus updates: CDC map shows 53 Indiana counties at 'high risk' of spreading COVID-19
INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Friday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for all Hoosiers through the Indiana Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ten Ohio counties ban wind, solar projects under new state law
At least 10 Ohio counties have passed resolutions blocking the development of new utility scale wind and solar projects within all or part of their jurisdictions in the last year. The counties’ moves come after the October 2021 enactment of a state law giving the locals the veto power over renewable energy generation sites — […] The post Ten Ohio counties ban wind, solar projects under new state law appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: The chance for storms returns to central Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — A storm system will bring a chance for isolated storms on Sunday and scattered storms by Monday. By Sunday afternoon a warm front will have lifted north through Indiana. With the winds returning out of the south, the 90s and the humidity will return. With the help...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WRBI Radio
IDOE launches statewide Math, English tutoring grant
— The Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) has announced the launch of “Indiana Learns,” a statewide grant program that will provide qualifying families with up to $1,000 to spend on math and English/language arts high-dosage tutoring and approved out-of-school academic programs for their students. The initiative’s goal is...
buildingindiana.com
Where are the Workers?
Ask almost any Indiana company what their biggest challenge is this year and it’s a safe bet you’ll get the same response from many. It’s labor shortages all the way these days, and competition for employees has been fierce. This has left employers with all kinds of questions about why this is happening and what efforts have been successful in reducing the impact.
Inside Indiana Business
Student loan forgiveness: What Hoosiers need to know
Now that President Biden’s long-awaited announcement on student loan forgiveness has been made, our team is fielding calls from students and families across the state. They want to know exactly what the announcement means for them, any next steps they must take, how to manage remaining debt balances, and how to best fund their education moving forward.
Former staffers think Daniels would ‘unite’ Indiana
Mitch Daniels for governor? Two former staffers think that the third time’s the charm for the former governor as he moves on from his role as Purdue president at the beginning of 2023. Christie Luther Hurst and Ben Ledo recently formed “Frugal Hoosiers for Mitch 2024,” a political action...
State Stimulus Payment Updates You Should Know About
Americans have been feeling the pain of inflation all across the states right now, and more and more states are deciding to give back money to residents in the form of a stimulus check to help with rising costs. Many states have already issued payments earlier in 2022, but now other states are sending checks as well as direct deposits.
WANE-TV
Man dies in semi rollover crash in southern Indiana
DUBOIS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A man died Thursday afternoon after being trapped following a semitruck rollover crash on US 231 in southern Indiana. Police received a report of the crash at approximately 2:00 p.m. and arrived to find a semitruck hauling around 6,000 gallons of milk on its side with the driver, Jerome Thomas Marcotte of Warsaw, Missouri, entrapped.
Indiana coronavirus updates: Jill Biden tests positive again for COVID-19
INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Thursday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for all Hoosiers through the Indiana Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
WANE-TV
Here are the 10 most endangered places in Indiana according to Indiana Landmarks
INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) Indiana Landmarks, an organization dedicated to restoring and repurposing historic buildings, has released its annual 10 Most Endangered list. The list is comprised of places that face a combination of problems ranging from neglect, dilapidation, abandonment, obsolete use, unreasonable above-market asking price or have owners who lack money for repairs.
Comments / 3