Ben Roethlisberger’s relationship with Kenny Pickett is already getting weird
Steelers rookie Kenny Pickett has a good relationship with future Hall of Famer and Pittsburgh legend Ben Roethlisberger — or so we thought. On the surface, this is likely nothing. Roethlisberger made a stop-over at Steelers training camp on Wednesday. He spoke with Mike Tomlin, threw some passes to...
Panthers rookie gets major injury update amid Baker Mayfield’s ascension to QB1
The Panthers were dealt a massive blow last week when rookie quarterback Matt Corral suffered a season-ending Lisfranc tear to his foot in Carolina’s 20-10 loss to the New England Patriots. The injury to the Ole Miss product was so severe that Corral underwent surgery on Tuesday to fix the Lisfranc tear, according to NFL […] The post Panthers rookie gets major injury update amid Baker Mayfield’s ascension to QB1 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
What Michael Thomas Injury Means Moving Forward
After missing nearly 2 seasons with an ankle injury, star wideout Michael Thomas is sitting out of practice this week with an apparent hamstring injury. This is devastating news as his return this season has been hyped up by every Saints fan via social media, showing how much the city of New Orleans is rooting for him.
Myles Garrett gets honest about facing Baker Mayfield
Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield admitted that facing his former team will mean a little more to him than any other game after he was replaced by Deshaun Watson and traded to the Carolina Panthers this offseason. However, that won’t necessarily be true for Mayfield’s former teammate Myles Garrett.
Browns QB Jacoby Brissett’s blunt response to absolutely bizarre Deshaun Watson question
Few players are in a more awkward spot than Jacoby Brissett. The seven-year pro has the handle on the Cleveland Browns’ starting quarterback job — but just until Deshaun Watson serves his 11-game suspension following a lengthy legal battle with the NFL. Playing with the specter of Watson hovering over him, it’s no surprise that […] The post Browns QB Jacoby Brissett’s blunt response to absolutely bizarre Deshaun Watson question appeared first on ClutchPoints.
49ers GM John Lynch: 'Getting pretty close' to Jimmy Garoppolo resolution
The San Francisco 49ers are still looking to find a trade partner for Jimmy Garoppolo, and general manager John Lynch may have dropped a hint about the situation this week. During an appearance on KNBR’s “Tolbert & Copes” show Tuesday afternoon, Lynch was asked if the Niners have a timeline for when they want to trade Garoppolo. While he said “everything’s open” if the team does not wind up trading Garoppolo, he seemed to indicate that the veteran could be on the move soon.
Watch: Matt LaFleur recalls when Aaron Rodgers cussed him out for calling a timeout
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur and Aaron Rodgers appear to be a great fit as play-caller and quarterback, but things haven't always been so peachy. Remember, LaFleur, entered the Packers locker room as a first-time head coach. Nowadays, he's considered one of the better offensive coaches in the league, but when he first met Rodgers — he was an unknown.
Browns HC Has No Desire To Talk About Baker Mayfield
Just two seasons ago, quarterback Baker Mayfield and head coach Kevin Stefanski helped the Cleveland Browns reach the playoffs. It was a monumental feat because they hadn’t been to the postseason since 2002. While working together, they also helped the Browns score a road playoff victory over the Pittsburgh...
Sam Darnold on losing Panthers' QB competition: 'It sucks'
It’s easy to get caught up in the frivolity of the NFL, especially when we clown the Carolina Panthers about what they’ve done with the quarterback position over the past few years. But there’s a very human side to this game, and Sam Darnold put it out there on Monday.
Baker Mayfield and the Panthers will be an entertaining ride
Yes, we knew this was probably coming, because the Carolina Panthers didn't go and get Baker Mayfield with the idea of having him serve as their backup quarterback. But that doesn’t matter. Neither does it matter that the guy Mayfield beat out for the starting job, Sam Darnold, had...
The Bears Released An Intriguing WR Option
The Chicago Bears are not yet done tinkering with their roster. With their season-opener against the San Francisco 49ers just around the corner, they continue to refine their depth chart until they come up with their final roster of 53 men. This time, they have reduced their wide receiver corps...
Browns' hopes, plans on hold while Deshaun Watson suspended
CLEVELAND BROWNS (8-9) New faces: QBs Deshaun Watson and Jacoby Brissett, WR Amari Cooper, rookie K Cade York, C Ethan Pocic, rookie WR David Bell, P Corey Bojorquez, WR/KR Jakeem Grant, DE Chase Winovich. Key losses: QB Baker Mayfield, WR Jarvis Landry, C JC Tretter, WR Odell Beckham Jr., K Chase McLaughlin, LB Mack Wilson, WR Rashard Higgins, CB Troy Hill, DT Malik Jackson, FB Andy Janovich, DT Malik McDowell, CB M.J. Stewart. Strengths: Myles Garrett is already one of the game’s best players. The All-Pro defensive lineman seeks another level. He set a single-season team record with 16 sacks last season, a mark he wants to shatter. When the Browns visited the Pro Football Hall of Fame this summer, Garrett was excused because he wants his first tour to be at his induction. Garrett leads a Browns defense that will be among the league’s fastest. Second-year linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah could be on the verge of stardom and Pro Bowl cornerback Denzel Ward leads one of the NFL’s top defensive backfields.
NFL Insider Posts Cryptic Tweet About Josh Rosen
With quarterback Deshaun Watson’s suspension for his sexual misconduct allegations now set at 11 games, the Cleveland Browns are moving forward with their contingency plan. QB2 Jacoby Brissett is fully expected to step in during Watson’s mandated absence and at least attempt to keep the team afloat, especially during its tough stretch of games in October and November.
How former GM Kevin Colbert's final Steelers draft stacks up
Former Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert made seven picks in the 2022 NFL Draft, the last of his 20-year reign in Pittsburgh. Colbert’s final pick, quarterback Chris Oladokun, has already been released. With the final preseason game Sunday and cutdown day Tuesday, here’s a look at Colbert's final draft:
John Harbaugh: 'No question' Tyler Huntley can be starting QB in NFL
Baltimore Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson and head coach John Harbaugh both sounded optimistic in late July that Jackson and the club would ultimately come to terms on a long-term contract extension before the start of the regular season. No such agreement has been announced, however, and Jackson is currently...
Stephen A. Smith Praises LeBron James For Always Honoring His Contract And Takes A Subtle Shot At Kevin Durant: "You Cannot Be A Star In This League, Forcing Your Way Out Of One Franchise After Another. It's Bad For The Game."
Kevin Durant's trade saga is officially over, and after weeks of drama, the former NBA MVP has decided to stay with the Brooklyn Nets. When Durant requested a trade, most expected him to get traded within a week or two. After all, he is one of the best players in the league.
Husky QB Commit Kienholz Shows Off Athleticism, Set to Have Ranking Increase
The UW recruit turns a simple catch into an attention-getter on social media.
The New York Giants have a big decision to make at the WR position
The New York Giants have a big decision to make at the wide receiver position as the preseason winds to a close. The Giants starters are locked into their respective positions on the depth chart. However, there is a serious summer competition that has been developing since the start of training camp. Many backup wide receivers are competing for roster spots, and all are making a strong case for themselves.
