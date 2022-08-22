Read full article on original website
Comparing Oilers’ Bouchard’s Next Contract to Islanders’ Dobson
The Edmonton Oilers selected Evan Bouchard 10th overall in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft. Just two picks later, Noah Dobson of the New York Islanders heard his name called. These two young defencemen will have their names and careers linked because of how close they were drafted, despite starting out in opposite conferences.
NHL Rumors: Islanders, Canucks, Stars, Flyers
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Lou Lamoriello talks about his inaction over the summer and what’s next for the New York Islanders. Will the Vancouver Canucks try to swing a deal with the Islanders now?. The Dallas Stars could be looking at moving Anton Khudobin and the Philadelphia...
Islanders’ Defensive Future Following Dobson & Romanov Deals
Finally, Noah Dobson and Alexander Romanov have signed their restricted free agent (RFA) contracts for the 2022-23 season. In classic Lou Lamoriello fashion, these deals were announced over a month after the free agency window opened and right after Nazem Kadri picked Calgary over New York. Once the options for high-priced free agents were gone, the New York Islanders announced the signings of their RFAs. Kieffer Bellows signed a $1.2 million deal for one season with RFA rights for next season. He will need to prove his place on the team next season to get a longer-term contract next year. The other two deals signed were the future defensive partners in Romanov and Dobson. Both contracts lead to a short-term, win-now future for the team.
Islanders’ Lamoriello Breaks Summer Silence
After months of silence, New York Islanders’ general manager (GM) Lou Lamoriello finally spoke to the media on Monday afternoon following the news of three signings. Restricted free agents Noah Dobson (three years at $4 million), Kieffer Bellows (one year at $1.2 million), and Alexander Romanov (three years at $2.5 million) all had their contracts made public, though outside of the terms, was all but accounted for in the eyes of many. In addition to those announcements, he talked about his team heading into the 2022-23 season as well as a summer in which the Islanders made no unrestricted free agent (UFA) signings.
Inside look at New York Islanders
Counting on self-improvement to return to playoffs after quiet offseason. NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, the New York Islanders. The New York Islanders are eager for the chance to prove the critics wrong. They had...
Coyotes Announce New ECHL Affiliation Agreement with Atlanta Gladiators
SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes General Manager Bill Armstrong announced today that the Coyotes have signed a new affiliation agreement with the Atlanta Gladiators of the ECHL beginning with the 2022-23 season. The Gladiators previously served as the Ottawa Senators' ECHL affiliate in 2021-2022. "We are very pleased to once...
New York Rangers need another big season from Chris Kreider in 2022-23
Chris Kreider had a career year in 2021-2022 for the New York Rangers. He finally reached the goal-scoring potential so many believed he had after storming on to the scene as a 20 year-old in the 2011-12 playoffs. The 10-year Rangers veteran recorded 52 goals (tied with Adam Graves second...
Islanders Lamoriello Commitment to Defense Brings Pros & Cons
New York Islanders general manager (GM) Lou Lamoriello finally broke his silence on Monday. With a frustrated fanbase looking for answers, specifically, why the Islanders failed to sign anyone this offseason, at a recent press conference, Lamoriello outlined how the team entered the offseason and his plan for next season. The conference came following deals for Noah Dobson , Alexander Romanov, and the rest of the restricted free agents on the roster, but it hinted more at the direction his team is heading and the plan in place.
Marchenko has chance to make Blue Jackets after playing in KHL
COLUMBUS -- If Kirill Marchenko follows the paths of Elvis Merzlikins and Vladislav Gavrikov, it could be worth the wait for the Columbus Blue Jackets. The 22-year-old forward prospect arrived from Russia in early July and will vie for a roster spot more than four years after Columbus chose him in the second round (No. 49) of the 2018 NHL Draft.
P.O. Joseph is Ready, Poulin's Turnaround, Nylander's Role and More!
Pittsburgh Penguins training camp is under a month away, and while many will be excited to see the new faces on the NHL roster, there will be a few younger players looking to make an impression. Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins play-by-play broadcaster Nick Hart joined 'Penguins Lunch' to discuss this new wave of talent.
Red Wings Should Sign P.K. Subban
The Detroit Red Wings have had a very busy offseason and are heading into the 2022-23 season with higher expectations because of it. Yet, even after their summer of spending, they still have over $9 million in cap space available. I think they should make a last-minute signing and bring in P.K. Subban on a one-year deal. Here’s why general manager Steve Yzerman should sign the 33-year-old defenseman.
A Reason For Hope: Flyers’ Foerster, Andrae Impress At World Juniors
It’s been a grim summer for the Philadelphia Flyers. But strong performances from two of the team’s prospects at the World Junior Championship served up some hope to the franchise’s beleaguered fanbase. Tyson Foerster picked up a gold medal as a top-six forward with Team Canada, while...
LA Kings Announce ECHL Affiliation With Greenville Swamp Rabbits
South Carolina-based club becomes first Kings ECHL affiliate since 2019. The LA Kings today announced a new two-year ECHL affiliation agreement with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits. Greenville has been home to an ECHL franchise for 20 seasons, first introducing professional hockey to the city in 1998. Most recently during 2021-22,...
NHL games today: 2022 NHL offseason calendar, NHL Draft, free agency
The NHL season wrapped up with the Colorado Avalanche becoming Stanley Cup champions for the third time in their history.
1975 Was The Sabres’ First Taste of Heartbreak
Everyone remembers their first experience of heartbreak and how tough it was to get over it. It’s no different in professional sports. Every fan of every sports team can vividly recall what it was like to have their hopes dashed for the very first time and just how disappointing it was.
Leddy, Haula among NHL players at Minnesota Special Hockey showcase
EDINA, Minn. -- Kendall Thiede made her allegiances known as soon as she took the ice. "I'm not high-fiving any St. Louis Blues players!" the Minnesota Wild fan and Minnesota Special Hockey player said Monday before skating with NHL players in the fifth annual Minnesota Special Hockey showcase at Da Beauty League, a 4-on-4 summer hockey league composed of NHL and Division I players with ties to Minnesota.
