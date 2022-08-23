ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

TxDOT: East Texas police increase patrols until Labor Day

As Labor Day approaches, law enforcement in East Texas will increase patrols to arrest motorists suspected of drunk driving, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. If East Texans plan to drink on Labor Day, they will need to find a sober ride home. “If you choose to celebrate the...
TxDOT & law enforcement launch anti-drunk driving labor day campaign

AUSTIN, Texas. - Every year on Texas roads hundreds of people are killed and thousands seriously injured in drunk driving crashes—crashes that are 100% preventable. Last year Texas saw more than 25,000 DUI-alcohol related traffic crashes, resulting in 1,100 fatalities and 2,560 serious injuries. On average, 1 person in Texas dies every 7 hours and 57 minutes because of a drunk driver.
This Is the City With the Most Gun Stores in Texas

There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States - the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people - guns are big business.
AG Paxton advisory: Texas public schools can’t impose mask mandates

(The Center Square) – Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton issued an advisory Wednesday as the new school year begins to clarify that no public schools can impose mask mandates. Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order GA-38 still remains in effect, which prohibits public school districts from imposing mask mandates as...
Texas bans entities from doing business with firms that 'boycott' fossil fuels

Texas banned 10 financial firms from doing business with the state after Comptroller Glenn Hegar said Wednesday that they did not support the oil and gas industry. Hegar, a Republican running for reelection in November, banned BlackRock Inc., and other banks and investment firms — as well as some investment funds within large banks such as Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan — from entering into most contracts with state and local entities after Hegar’s office said the firms “boycott” the fossil fuel sector.
