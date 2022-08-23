Read full article on original website
TxDOT & law enforcement launch anti-drunk driving labor day campaign
AUSTIN, Texas. - Every year on Texas roads hundreds of people are killed and thousands seriously injured in drunk driving crashes—crashes that are 100% preventable. Last year Texas saw more than 25,000 DUI-alcohol related traffic crashes, resulting in 1,100 fatalities and 2,560 serious injuries. On average, 1 person in Texas dies every 7 hours and 57 minutes because of a drunk driver.
New rule issued to protect Texas property insurance holders during hurricane season after company is forced to close
(The Center Square) – The state of Texas has taken action to protect more than 30,000 homeowners living along the Gulf Coast during the height of hurricane season after their Florida-based property and casualty insurance company was forced to close by the state of Florida. The Texas Department of...
High prices, lack of availability put financial strain on East Texas renters
Renters in East Texas are mostly in the same boat right now. Tenants are seeing consistent increases in their rent but unable to move due to issues like a lack of available units in the area or trouble finding a place with cheaper rent. Others are spending months — some...
This Is the City With the Most Gun Stores in Texas
There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States - the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people - guns are big business.
Texas comptroller directs state agencies to divest from companies that are promoting ESG
(The Center Square) – Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar has directed six state agency systems to identify if they are using, and then divest from, nearly 350 individual investment funds and 10 financial companies that are boycotting Texas energy companies and promoting ESG. The comptroller is required by state statute...
AG Paxton advisory: Texas public schools can’t impose mask mandates
(The Center Square) – Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton issued an advisory Wednesday as the new school year begins to clarify that no public schools can impose mask mandates. Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order GA-38 still remains in effect, which prohibits public school districts from imposing mask mandates as...
Texas bans entities from doing business with firms that 'boycott' fossil fuels
Texas banned 10 financial firms from doing business with the state after Comptroller Glenn Hegar said Wednesday that they did not support the oil and gas industry. Hegar, a Republican running for reelection in November, banned BlackRock Inc., and other banks and investment firms — as well as some investment funds within large banks such as Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan — from entering into most contracts with state and local entities after Hegar’s office said the firms “boycott” the fossil fuel sector.
