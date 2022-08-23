Read full article on original website
DJI Mavic 3 Drone Flies Over Mount Everest at 29,000-Feet, Captures Stunning Views of the Himalayas
8KRAW, a China-based photography organization with over 1,000 photographers, used a DJI Mavic 3 to fly over Mount Everest at 29,000+ feet with its professional-grade 4/3 CMOS Hasselblad camera. Once the team summited, the drone completed several aerial shots including close-up shots and views of the Himalayas with Mount Everest in the foreground.
T-Mobile Partners with SpaceX to Offer Coverage in Areas with No Cell Service Using Starlink V2 Satellites
T-Mobile has partnered with SpaceX to offer coverage in areas with little to no cell service using Elon Musk’s new Starlink V2 satellites. This means that even in the middle of nowhere such as in Death Valley or in any other national park, you’ll still be able to send and receive text messages.
Eachine E110 is a Knockoff Black Hornet Nano Drone Used by the US Army, Here’s a First Look
The US Army’s Black Hornet Nano drone is a highly advanced unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) and many have wondered if there will ever be a commercial version. Meet the Eachine E110. It may look the part, but this is just a standard 2.5G, 6-axis gyro miniature drone with optical local flow localization, or at least according to its manufacturer.
