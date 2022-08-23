ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

CBS News

Trash truck fire leaves smoke across Mount Vernon in Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A trash truck fire in the Mount Vernon neighborhood produced black smoke Friday morning across midtown Baltimore, fire officials said. The fire happened on the 900 block of Cathedral Street, Baltimore City Fire said, and no injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire is currently unclear.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

American Governors’ Border Strike Force Initiative Results In 27 Arrests With More Expected

(Pikesville, MD) – A cooperative cross-jurisdictional initiative between state and federal law enforcement partners has led to 27 arrests with more expected as police continue to disrupt and dismantle transnational criminal organizations responsible for drug trafficking throughout the state, including Baltimore City. Maryland is one of 26 states across the nation, participating in the American […]
MARYLAND STATE
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Government
Local
Maryland Government
City
Baltimore, MD
Nottingham MD

Building fire reported in White Marsh

WHITE MARSH, MD—Crews are on the scene of a commercial building fire in the White Marsh area. The fire was reported at around 9:30 a.m. on Saturday morning in the 8100-block of Honeygo Boulevard, according to the White Marsh Volunteer Fire Company. WMVFC reports that the fire was extinguished...
WHITE MARSH, MD
CBS Baltimore

Park Heights residents demand accountability from city government after mass shooting

BALTIMORE -- It's been just over 48 hours since Wednesday's mass shooting in Park Heights, when two suspects jumped out of a Lexus, opening fire on a group of people.One person is dead and six others were injured.At a press conference Friday, about a dozen leaders in the neighborhood vowed to hold this city's elected officials accountable, because this isn't the first shooting here. It isn't even the first mass shooting here; five people were shot just blocks away, off Boarman Avenue, back in May.Now, they're looking for answers."As of today, I'm putting the mayor, the city council, the city...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

PHOTOS | Trash truck burnt to a crisp in mid-morning fire

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A trash truck caught fire Friday morning. According to reports, the truck caught fire at about 10:30 a.m. near Brexton and Cathedral Streets. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, per a Baltimore City Fire spokesperson.
BALTIMORE, MD
#Csx#Hazardous Material#Osha#Air Filters#City Council#Fire Department
wfmd.com

Eight Displaced After 3-Alarm Fire In Downtown Frederick

A cat, snake, and two pet rats died. Frederick, Md. (NS) – Eight people were displaced by a large 3-alarm fire in Downtown Frederick on Wednesday night. At around 9:40 p.m., firefighters were sent to West Second Street for a multi-family dwelling fire. A rapid intervention dispatch was requested...
FREDERICK, MD
News Break
Politics
CBS Baltimore

Maryland moves forward with preservation plans for two Dorchester County islands

BALTIMORE -- A plan to restore James and Barren islands in Dorchester County will move forward under a $4 billion umbrella agreement aimed at preserving the Mid-Chesapeake Bay ecosystem, military officials announced Tuesday.The Project Partnership Agreement is a collaboration between the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District, and the Maryland Department of Transportation.It aims to restore the islands by re-using material dredged from the Port of Baltimore approach channels and the Honga River, military officials said.Every year, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers dredges nearly five million cubic yards of material from channels and anchorages serving the Port of...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, MD
Nottingham MD

Crash reported on I-695 in Carney

CARNEY, MD—Crews are on the scene of a Friday morning crash on I-695 in Parkville/Carney. The crash was reported at just before 10 a.m. along the outer loop between the Harford Road and Perring Parkway exits. The three right lanes are shut down along the outer loop in this...
CARNEY, MD
msn.com

A Baltimore marina is getting a $40 million renovation — and kicking out boaters

Alex Barbato’s home is small and sways constantly, but he loves the location. In the mornings, he can hear rockfish splash in the water and cormorants dive under the surface for eels. In the evenings, he can climb onto his deck and watch the sunset over the Inner Harbor. He likes his neighbors, lives within walking distance to some of Baltimore’s trendiest neighborhoods and pays no property tax.
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Army Corps, Maryland DOT sign $4B agreement to use material dredged from Port of Baltimore to restore mid-Chesapeake Bay ecosystem

Maryland and federal officials on Tuesday signed a new $4 billion agreement to restore the mid-Chesapeake Bay ecosystem using sediment dredged from the Port of Baltimore and the Honga River. Col. Estee Pinchasin, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Baltimore District commander, and Maryland Department of Transporation Secretary James F....
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

60-year-old motorcyclist dies in fatal Baltimore County crash

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore County Police Department is investigating a fatal crash Saturday evening. At about 6 p.m., police believe a motorcyclist driving a 2017 Suzuki 650 DualSport motorcycle in the 11800 block of Harford Road near Hartley Mill Road crashed with a 2004 GMC Yukon. A preliminary...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

Baltimore County Public Schools warns of delays amid bus driver shortage

TOWSON, Md. — A school bus driver shortage remains an issue in Baltimore County, so the district is warning parents of potential delays. Baltimore County Public Schools' Office of Transportation transports more than 77,000 students twice each school day to and from campuses. Last school year, BCPS experienced delays on some bus routes due to a nationwide shortage of bus drivers.
TOWSON, MD
FireRescue1

Baltimore firefighter falls through roof at recycling plant fire

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore City Fire Department firefighter fell through the roof of a one-story recycling plant Wednesday afternoon, the department said. Firefighters were performing exterior operations when the firefighter fell through the roof, landing on paper recycling material below, according to CBS News. Firefighters rescued the member, who...
BALTIMORE, MD

