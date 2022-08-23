BALTIMORE -- It's been just over 48 hours since Wednesday's mass shooting in Park Heights, when two suspects jumped out of a Lexus, opening fire on a group of people.One person is dead and six others were injured.At a press conference Friday, about a dozen leaders in the neighborhood vowed to hold this city's elected officials accountable, because this isn't the first shooting here. It isn't even the first mass shooting here; five people were shot just blocks away, off Boarman Avenue, back in May.Now, they're looking for answers."As of today, I'm putting the mayor, the city council, the city...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO