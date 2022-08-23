ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Dade College Receives $2 Million to Expand Cybersecurity Training

MIAMI-DADE – Miami Dade College (MDC) has been awarded $2 million from Florida Department of Education (FLDOE) and the Florida Center for Cybersecurity to inspire and prepare more students to pursue careers in cybersecurity. MDC was the top awardee from a group of 24 institutions that received funding through this initiative.
MIAMI, FL
Why South Floridians are being drawn to NFTs

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are huge right now. Having leveraged the power of blockchain, something that was originally created to support cryptocurrencies, NFTs have soared in popularity over the last 12 months. If you’re unsure what an NFT is, you may wonder: where do NFTs’ value come from? That’s something that...
