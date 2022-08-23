Read full article on original website
Related
sflcn.com
Miami Dade College Receives $2 Million to Expand Cybersecurity Training
MIAMI-DADE – Miami Dade College (MDC) has been awarded $2 million from Florida Department of Education (FLDOE) and the Florida Center for Cybersecurity to inspire and prepare more students to pursue careers in cybersecurity. MDC was the top awardee from a group of 24 institutions that received funding through this initiative.
sflcn.com
Contrasting Primary Results for Veteran Jamaican Politicians in South Florida
SOUTH FLORIDA – Caribbean-American eyes were focused on the August 24 Florida Primary Elections. When the ballots were tallied, two Jamaican veterans came away with contrasting results. Dale Holness lost his bid to represent District 20 in the United States Congress when he was soundly beaten by fellow Democrat...
sflcn.com
Why South Floridians are being drawn to NFTs
Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are huge right now. Having leveraged the power of blockchain, something that was originally created to support cryptocurrencies, NFTs have soared in popularity over the last 12 months. If you’re unsure what an NFT is, you may wonder: where do NFTs’ value come from? That’s something that...
Comments / 0