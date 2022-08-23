Doylestown Borough has an opening for an individual who has knowledge and experience in street paving, concrete work, water repairs, landscape and site work, and general public works. Equipment operating experience, 10-ton truck driving experience, and a current CDL are required. Starting rate is $27.78/hour, with an excellent benefit package. A full job description is available at https://bit.ly/3A0YgO0.

DOYLESTOWN, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO