The Associated Press

Missouri school district reinstates spanking if parents OK

A school district in southwestern Missouri decided to bring back spanking as a form of discipline for students — if their parents agree — despite warnings from many public health experts that the practice is detrimental to students. Classes resumed Tuesday in the Cassville School District district for the first time since the school board in June approved bringing corporal punishment back to the 1,900-student district about 60 miles (100 kilometers) southwest of Springfield. The district had dropped the practice in 2001. The policy states that corporal punishment will be used only when other forms of discipline, such as suspensions, have failed and then only with the superintendent’s permission. Superintendent Merlyn Johnson told The Springfield News-Leader the decision came after an anonymous survey found that parents, students and school employees were concerned about student behavior and discipline.
MISSOURI STATE
sgfcitizen.org

A third Greene County judge announces pending retirement

Judge Thomas Mountjoy announced in a letter to the Missouri Supreme Court that he intends to retire on the final day of October. Mountjoy is one of five circuit judges in Missouri’s 31st Judicial Circuit, which is all of Greene County. The circuit has six circuit judge and six associate circuit judge positions, though one of the circuit judge spots is vacant.
GREENE COUNTY, MO
gladstonedispatch.com

This Is the City With the Most Gun Stores in Missouri

There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States - the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people - guns are big business.
MISSOURI STATE
The Hill

Missouri school district brings back punishment by paddle

CASSVILLE, Mo. (KOLR) – An old-school discipline method is making its way back into some Missouri schools. The Cassville School District in Southern Missouri is bringing back corporal punishment under a new policy that allows students to be punished with a paddle. Administrators say it would be the last resort if other means of discipline do not work.
kjluradio.com

Missing Arkansas teen could be in either Pulaski County or Columbia

A sheriff’s department in Arkansas is asking for your help in locating a missing teen who may be in mid-Missouri. Joni Templer, 17, of Henderson, Arkansas, was last seen at her residence late Sunday morning. She said she was going to a picnic with her boyfriend, Brandon Wheat, but never returned.
HENDERSON, AR
KCTV 5

Schmitt leads Valentine in latest SLU/YouGov poll

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A poll released Friday morning has Eric Schmitt leading in the Missouri U.S. Senate race. The poll asked 900 likely Missouri voters about the Senate race and other political issues that are facing Missouri. It was conducted by SLU/YouGov. In the race for the Missouri...
MISSOURI STATE
ualrpublicradio.org

New Arkansas legislative ethics investigation begins

The Arkansas Senate Ethics Committee on Friday held its first hearing regarding an apparent complaint that has been filed. Few details are known about this latest investigation as most of the meeting happened behind closed doors. It comes a month after two senators were sanctioned for violating reimbursement rules. Sen....
ARKANSAS STATE

