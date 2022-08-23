Read full article on original website
Missouri school district reinstates spanking if parents OK
A school district in southwestern Missouri decided to bring back spanking as a form of discipline for students — if their parents agree — despite warnings from many public health experts that the practice is detrimental to students. Classes resumed Tuesday in the Cassville School District district for the first time since the school board in June approved bringing corporal punishment back to the 1,900-student district about 60 miles (100 kilometers) southwest of Springfield. The district had dropped the practice in 2001. The policy states that corporal punishment will be used only when other forms of discipline, such as suspensions, have failed and then only with the superintendent’s permission. Superintendent Merlyn Johnson told The Springfield News-Leader the decision came after an anonymous survey found that parents, students and school employees were concerned about student behavior and discipline.
EXPLAINER: Five new Missouri laws to know that take effect Sunday
A series of bills approved in Missouri take effect Sunday, Aug. 28 as laws.
Study ranks Arkansas school districts on equity, ranks state #2 in US
A study ranks Arkansas school districts by equity.
Arkansas man sentenced to prison for supporting a terrorist organization
He helped an Al Qa'ida group and was sentenced to prison.
Missouri declines help from summer meals program; Gov. Parson defends decision
The Summer Food Service Program provides grab-and-go meals for students in need during the summer break in 49 of 50 states. Missouri was the only state to opt out of the program, according to exclusive analysis released Tuesday by NBC News.
sgfcitizen.org
A third Greene County judge announces pending retirement
Judge Thomas Mountjoy announced in a letter to the Missouri Supreme Court that he intends to retire on the final day of October. Mountjoy is one of five circuit judges in Missouri’s 31st Judicial Circuit, which is all of Greene County. The circuit has six circuit judge and six associate circuit judge positions, though one of the circuit judge spots is vacant.
msn.com
Arkansas law enforcement warning of dangerous gun modification for mass shootings
Law enforcement in Northeast Arkansas is warning residents of a dangerous illegal gun modification that has found its way into the natural state. Our news content partners at KAIT 8 News said officers of the Jonesboro Police Department conducted a traffic stop where a “Glock switch” was discovered.
gladstonedispatch.com
This Is the City With the Most Gun Stores in Missouri
There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States - the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people - guns are big business.
Aurora & Marionville police discover meth, heroine in hidden vehicle compartment
AURORA, Mo. – The Aurora and Marionville Police Department today announced on Facebook its recent seizure of heroin, meth, and marijuana. Officials say that deputies located the drugs inside a hidden compartment of a vehicle. Officers noted in the media release that the driver of the vehicle was a...
Ozark’s Walter Barton: A look back at the first execution of the pandemic
Who was Walter Barton? In 1991, Walter Barton was living in a trailer at the Riverview Mobile Home Park in Ozark, Missouri. The mobile home park was operated by 81-year-old Gladys Kuehler. According to court documents, Gladys was a busy person at the park. Family, friends, tenants and business partners would visit often. On October 9, 1991, […]
Eden Village and others react to controversial Missouri House Bill
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Last week the Springfield nonprofit Eden Village filed a lawsuit against the state of Missouri, over a portion of the bill that they say will limit how much they can help the homeless. Nate Schlueter, Chief Visionary Officer, said that while House Bill 1606 was overall good, a last-minute addition will work to […]
Missouri school district brings back punishment by paddle
CASSVILLE, Mo. (KOLR) – An old-school discipline method is making its way back into some Missouri schools. The Cassville School District in Southern Missouri is bringing back corporal punishment under a new policy that allows students to be punished with a paddle. Administrators say it would be the last resort if other means of discipline do not work.
kjluradio.com
Missing Arkansas teen could be in either Pulaski County or Columbia
A sheriff’s department in Arkansas is asking for your help in locating a missing teen who may be in mid-Missouri. Joni Templer, 17, of Henderson, Arkansas, was last seen at her residence late Sunday morning. She said she was going to a picnic with her boyfriend, Brandon Wheat, but never returned.
Lower adoption fees at Humane Society of Missouri on National Dog Day
ST. LOUIS – Friday is National Dog Day and the Humane Society of Missouri is celebrating by reducing adoption fees for all adult dogs. Pitbulls and pit mixes are available for $25, and all other breeds are being reduced by $50. Anyone who already has a furry companion of their own can celebrate by walking […]
okcfox.com
Gov. Stitt orders flags half-staff following two tragic deaths in Oklahoma law enforcement
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Governor Kevin Stitt has ordered all flags to be lowered half-staff in honor of two fallen Oklahoma officers. The order from the governor comes following two tragic losses in Oklahoma State law enforcement. Sgt. Bobby Swartz with the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office was shot while...
A northwest Arkansas parent taking bus safety into her own hands
manda Hollis is parent of a 10-year-old bus rider who rides the bus every morning and afternoon.
KCTV 5
Schmitt leads Valentine in latest SLU/YouGov poll
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A poll released Friday morning has Eric Schmitt leading in the Missouri U.S. Senate race. The poll asked 900 likely Missouri voters about the Senate race and other political issues that are facing Missouri. It was conducted by SLU/YouGov. In the race for the Missouri...
KMOV
Community reacts after Rockwood School Board member appears in video making hateful statements
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- Rockwood School District Board Member Jessica Clark faces calls to resign regarding a video that shows her making controversial statements at a speaking engagement earlier this week. In a five-minute speech, she comments on the school district trying to control students, critical race theory in...
ualrpublicradio.org
New Arkansas legislative ethics investigation begins
The Arkansas Senate Ethics Committee on Friday held its first hearing regarding an apparent complaint that has been filed. Few details are known about this latest investigation as most of the meeting happened behind closed doors. It comes a month after two senators were sanctioned for violating reimbursement rules. Sen....
Arkansas mayor convicted for theft, abuse and resigns
A mayor in Arkansas resigned after pleading guilty to charges of theft and abuse of office.
