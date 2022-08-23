Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
U.S. Citizen Sentenced to Death in China for Murder Loses Appeal
BEIJING (Reuters) - A U.S. citizen sentenced to death by a Chinese court for "intentional homicide" of his former girlfriend lost his appeal on Thursday, state broadcaster CCTV reported. Following a trial held in "open session" the High People's Court of Eastern China's Zhejiang Province rejected the appeal of the...
Energy customers are warned that if they refuse to pay soaring bills then firms will put them on pre-payment meters that gobble up 90 per cent of top-ups to cut debt rather than heat homes
Debt experts have warned that households risk being placed on prepayment meters if they stop paying their bills. Data collected debt help website DebtBuffer.com shows households on prepayment meters are seeing up to 90% of their gas top-ups going on repaying debt rather than heating their homes as they head into the winter months.
US News and World Report
Shipping Container Suppliers Abandon $987 Million Deal After U.S. Probe
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Global shipping container suppliers China International Marine Containers and Maersk Container Industry in a joint statement on Thursday said they have abandoned a merger plan, citing significant regulatory challenges. China International Marine Containers (CIMC) in September had agreed to buy the Danish shipping company AP Moeller - Maersk's...
US News and World Report
Mexico President Chides Israel for 'Protecting' Ex-Official Accused in Missing Students Case
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Wednesday rebuked Israel's government for what he called its protection of a top former official wanted in Mexico on accusations he manipulated a probe into the 2014 disappearance of 43 students. Mexico last year urged Israel to facilitate the...
US News and World Report
Turkey Dismisses 'Meaningless' Concerns Over U.S. Sanctions Warning
ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey's Finance Minister on Friday dismissed as "meaningless" concerns among Turkish businesses over a U.S. Treasury warning that they risked being penalised if they maintained commercial ties with Russians under sanctions. NATO-member Turkey has sought to strike a balance between Moscow and Kyiv by criticising Russia's invasion...
US News and World Report
Global Market for EV Batteries Expected to Reach $250 Billion by 2030 - Chinese Official
SHANGHAI (Reuters) - The global market for electric vehicle (EV) batteries is expected to reach $250 billion by 2030, with demand exceeding 3.5 terrawatt hours, said Wan Gang, president of China's World New Energy Vehicle Congress, speaking in Beijing on Saturday. (Reporting by Josh Horwitz and Zoey Zhang; Editing by...
Extreme heat in the US, Europe and China is slamming economies around the world—and making inflation worse
“If we’re already experiencing these events at one degree, you can imagine how unbearable it’s going to be when it’s double or triple that."
US News and World Report
Peru Government Proposes 9% Budget Increase for 2023
LIMA - The Peruvian government presented its 2023 budget plan to Congress Friday, proposing a 9% increase from this year's initial budget to 215 billion soles ($55.93 billion). According to the proposal, published on Congress' website, the government estimates economic growth of 3.5% next year, as announced Thursday by the...
US News and World Report
Russia Can't Stop War, Even if Ukraine Drops NATO Hopes -Putin Ally
(Reuters) - A top ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that Moscow would not stop its military campaign in Ukraine even if Kyiv formally renounced its aspirations to join NATO. Former President Dmitry Medvedev, now deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, also said in a French television...
US News and World Report
Ukraine Is Working to Restart Two Zaporizhzhia Reactors -Governor
KYIV (Reuters) -Ukraine has begun trying to resume operations at two reactors at the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine, regional governor Oleksandr Starukh said on Friday. The plant's sixth reactor is working at 10% capacity, while the fifth reactor is in the process of resuming operations, he...
US News and World Report
France, Algeria to Set up Joint Historian Committee on French Colonial Rule, Macron Says
PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday he wanted to build the future of Franco-Algerian relations by confronting a painful colonial past but also by focusing on future challenges. "We have a complex, painful common past. And it has at times prevented us from looking at the...
US News and World Report
First Smartphone Made in Ivory Coast Caters to Local Users
ABIDJAN (Reuters) - An entrepreneur in Ivory Coast has created the country's first locally-made smartphone, which aims to improve accessibility with voice commands in local languages for users who can't read and write. The phone, called "Open G", went on sale last month in the West African country. It can...
US News and World Report
China and U.S Agree Deal on Audit Dispute
HONG KONG (Reuters) - Washington and Beijing have reached an agreement allowing U.S. auditors to inspect China-based accountants, the first step in a process that could prevent around 200 Chinese companies being kicked off American stock exchanges. SAMUEL SIEW, MARKET SPECIALIST, CGS-CIMB, SINGAPORE. "This is seen as a positive first...
US News and World Report
Analysis-China's Navy Begins to Erase Imaginary Taiwan Strait Median Line
TAIPEI (Reuters) - For nearly 70 years an imagined line running down the Taiwan Strait between Taiwan and China has helped keep the peace but the so-called median line is looking increasingly meaningless as China's modernised navy asserts its strength. China has never officially recognised the line that a U.S....
US News and World Report
NFTs Worth $100 Million Stolen in Past Year, Elliptic Says
LONDON (Reuters) - Thieves stole over $100 million worth of non-fungible tokens in the year to July, blockchain research firm Elliptic said on Wednesday, as the fast-emerging digital asset became a new front in crypto's hacking problem. NFTs are blockchain-based assets that represent digital files such as images, video or...
US News and World Report
China Exerting Growing Pressure on Foreign Companies, Study Finds
BERLIN (Reuters) - China is exerting increasing pressure on foreign companies doing business in its markets to bring them into line with its political agenda, broadening the "red lines" for issues to which it is allergic, a German study seen by Reuters shows. A survey of more than 100 companies...
US News and World Report
South Korea's Yoon Orders Update of War Plans Over North Korea's Threats
SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's president Yoon Suk-yeol on Thursday ordered an update of the military's operational plans to address North Korea's growing nuclear and missile threats, his office said. Yoon gave the instructions at his first visit to a military bunker in the capital Seoul that would serve as...
US News and World Report
Russia a Strategic Challenge for NATO in Arctic, Stoltenberg Says
OTTAWA (Reuters) -Russia's capabilities in the North are a strategic challenge for NATO, its Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday, welcoming Canada's recently announced investments in North American defense systems after making his first visit to the Canadian arctic. "The importance of the high North is increasing for NATO...
US News and World Report
Russia Launches Missiles at Railroad Station in Central Ukraine, Zelenskiy Tells U.N
(Reuters) - Russia has launched missiles at a railroad station in Ukraine's central Dnipropetrovsk region, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told a Ukraine-focused meeting of the United Nations Security Council on Wednesday. "This is our life every day. This is how Russia got prepared for this U.N. session," Zelenskiy said over...
US News and World Report
Colombia Will Not Extradite Criminals Who Negotiate Government Deals - Petro
BOGOTA (Reuters) -Colombian President Gustavo Petro proposed on Wednesday that drug traffickers who comply with government surrender conditions and abandon the trade will not be extradited to face charges abroad. Petro, who was sworn in this month on promises to bring "total peace" to Colombia, said his government is in...
