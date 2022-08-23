CULLMAN, Ala. — The week two slate of the Cullman County Youth Football season has come and gone, and Saturday was packed with more great games. The Vinemont Eagles hosted the Fairview Aggies, the Cullman Bearcats traveled to take on the Holly Pond Broncos, the West Point Warriors hosted the Good Hope Raiders, and the Cullman Cyclones went to Hanceville to take on the Bulldogs. Fairview Aggies at Vinemont Eagles Fireplug: Eagles 16 – Aggies 6 Wee-Wee: Eagles 26 – Aggies 0 Pee-Wee: Eagles 30 – Aggies 6 Cullman Bearcats at Holly Pond Broncos Fireplug: Bearcats 30 – Broncos 0 Wee-Wee: Bearcats 32 – Broncos 8 Pee-Wee: Broncos 22 – Bearcats 0 Good Hope Raiders at West Point Warriors Fireplug: Raiders 6 – Warriors 0 (OT) Wee-Wee: Raiders 20 – Warriors 0 Pee-Wee: Raiders 20 – Warriors 8 Cullman Cyclones at Hanceville Bulldogs Fireplug: Cyclones 50 – Bulldogs 14 Wee-Wee: Cyclones 24 – Bulldogs 8 Pee-Wee: Cyclones 30 – Bulldogs 0 Week Three Schedule (Sept. 3) Cold Springs Eagles at Cullman Bearcats (9 a.m.) Holly Pond Broncos at Cullman Cyclones (9 a.m.) Hanceville Bulldogs at West Point Warriors (4 p.m.) Good Hope Raiders at Fairview Aggies (4 p.m.) Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

CULLMAN COUNTY, AL ・ 21 MINUTES AGO