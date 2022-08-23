ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 0

Related
westcentralsbest.com

Louisiana casino revenues down for fifth consecutive month

BATON ROUGE, La. - For the fifth month in a row, winnings at Louisiana's state-regulated casinos were down year-to-year, as high inflation and gas prices continue to take a toll on the gambling industry. The 13 riverboat casinos, four racinos and Harrah’s land-based casino brought in $204.2 million during July,...
LOUISIANA STATE
westcentralsbest.com

ArkLaTex Politics: Windmills in the Gulf

SHREVEPORT, La -- Passing through the Louisiana Legislature during the most recent session was 'Act 443', providing for the building of a wind farm off Louisiana's coast in the Gulf of Mexico. 25,000 acres of offshore water would be dedicated to the project; each wind turbine could weigh up to...
LOUISIANA STATE
westcentralsbest.com

This Is the City With the Most Gun Stores in Louisiana

There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States - the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people - guns are big business.
SHREVEPORT, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Traffic
State
Louisiana State
City
Shreveport, LA
westcentralsbest.com

DeSoto jury convicts Keachi woman of murder

MANSFIELD, La. -- A DeSoto Parish jury today convicted a Keachi woman in the shooting death of a man two years ago. Valeria Nichelle Robinson, 50, was found guilty of second-degree murder following a week-long trial. She faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison. Robinson shot Roy Long, 64,...
KEACHI, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Arklatex Politics: John Fleming

SHREVEPORT, La. -- John Fleming is a name that should be familiar to voters in the Shreveport-Bossier City area. The Minden resident and former 4th District congressman held that job before current U.S. Rep. Mike Johnson. Fleming also served in the Trump administration in two separate positions, including an aide...
SHREVEPORT, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy