Read full article on original website
Related
westcentralsbest.com
Louisiana casino revenues down for fifth consecutive month
BATON ROUGE, La. - For the fifth month in a row, winnings at Louisiana's state-regulated casinos were down year-to-year, as high inflation and gas prices continue to take a toll on the gambling industry. The 13 riverboat casinos, four racinos and Harrah’s land-based casino brought in $204.2 million during July,...
westcentralsbest.com
ArkLaTex Politics: Windmills in the Gulf
SHREVEPORT, La -- Passing through the Louisiana Legislature during the most recent session was 'Act 443', providing for the building of a wind farm off Louisiana's coast in the Gulf of Mexico. 25,000 acres of offshore water would be dedicated to the project; each wind turbine could weigh up to...
westcentralsbest.com
This Is the City With the Most Gun Stores in Louisiana
There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States - the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people - guns are big business.
westcentralsbest.com
Report: Louisiana students ranked mid-pack nationally in study on student loan debt
(The Center Square) — Louisiana students rank in the middle of the pack nationally in a new study on student debt released Wednesday. The personal finance website WalletHub analyzed student loan indebtedness and grant and student work opportunities in all 50 states and the District of Columbia using 11 metrics graded on a 100-point scale.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
westcentralsbest.com
DeSoto jury convicts Keachi woman of murder
MANSFIELD, La. -- A DeSoto Parish jury today convicted a Keachi woman in the shooting death of a man two years ago. Valeria Nichelle Robinson, 50, was found guilty of second-degree murder following a week-long trial. She faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison. Robinson shot Roy Long, 64,...
westcentralsbest.com
‘Starvation diet’ creates low interest in Louisiana teaching profession
In this file photo from July 22, teachers in East Baton Rouge protest their system's planned reopening of schools — one of the many factors experts say have led to the current teacher shortage in Louisiana and across the country. (Photo by JC Canicosa / Louisiana Illuminator) Louisiana, like...
westcentralsbest.com
Arklatex Politics: John Fleming
SHREVEPORT, La. -- John Fleming is a name that should be familiar to voters in the Shreveport-Bossier City area. The Minden resident and former 4th District congressman held that job before current U.S. Rep. Mike Johnson. Fleming also served in the Trump administration in two separate positions, including an aide...
Comments / 0