Recent heavy downpours reduced our drought and burn bans
SHREVEPORT, La. - The latest Drought Monitor shows quite a reduction in the ArkLaTex's drought after the heavy rains from earlier this week. This graphic compares the latest drought conditions to last week. Notice a marked improvement this week where the severe, extreme and exceptional drought conditions retreated from the ArkLaTex into west Texas.
Shreveport woman says city's botched repair to blame for stuck car
SHREVEPORT, La. - A Shreveport woman is basically a prisoner in her house after recent rains washed away rocks that were put over the city's water line repairs at the end of her driveway. Cecilia Jackson was just trying to take her granddaughter to school Tuesday when she backed out...
Shreveport Police and Fire Department host series of listening sessions to receive input on bond projects
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Shreveport Police Department and Shreveport Fire Department will host a series of listening sessions to receive input and provide updates on bond projects. Community Meetings will be held at 6 p.m. at the following locations:. Thursday, August 25 – North Louisiana Technical College. Monday, August...
Fatal Sabine County House Fire
Sabine County, Tx - Sabine County Department stated a fatal house fire occurred shortly after 7:00 PM yesterday on Crocker Road, in the Milam Community. Officials say it’s believed that an 87 year old woman inside the residence died of smoke inhalation. However, her name has not yet been released pending notification of next-of-kin. Meanwhile, firefighters from Shamrock Shores, Pendleton Harbor, and Hemphill worked together to douse the flames. Investigators say they believe the fire started as the result of an electrical problem within an addition to the house.
Cypress Arrow Employee Attorney Issues Public Statement
On August 18, 2022, Tina Frey and her daughter Victoria Brimer were arrested on charges of aggravated cruelty to animals. These arrests were based on evidence of abuse by these two women of dogs in their care at Cypress Arrow Kennel & K9 Academy in Lena, Louisiana. That evidence included hard-to-watch videos of animal abuse that had been released online several days prior. Those videos only show two short scenes of what went on at Cypress Arrow.
Police seek 2 men for shooting Shreveport woman
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport police are looking for two men suspected of being involved in a shooting Sunday that injured a woman. Police have issued an arrest warrant for Deshawn Kemp, 30, for illegal use of a firearm. A second man so far has not been identified, but an image from a store's security camera was released by police in the hopes the public can put a name with the face.
Physical therapy right around the corner for DeSoto Parish athletes, residents
STONEWALL, La. — DeSoto Parish athletes don’t have to travel too far to get top tier physical therapy. CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier Health System celebrated the opening of its new outpatient physical therapy center in Stonewall. The new Christus Outpatient Therapy Clinic in Stonewall offers comprehensive therapy services to help...
Shreveport police on scene investigating officer involved shooting
Shreveport, La. -- Shreveport police late Thursday night were investigating an officer involved shooting along Kings Highway between Creswell and Line Avenue. The call came in as a disorderly person at that location at 8:23 p.m. There were as many as 28 police units on the scene at one point.
This Is the City With the Most Gun Stores in Louisiana
There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States - the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people - guns are big business.
Shreveport police officer indicted for wire fraud
SHREVEPORT, La. - A Shreveport police officer was indicted Wednesday by a federal grand jury for claiming overtime for hours that he did not work, U.S. Attorney Brandon Brown said in a news release. The indictment charged James Cisco, 51, with six counts of wire fraud. The indictment alleges that...
Christus Highland Sports Medicine helps all-star soccer player kick off serious injuries
SHREVEPORT, La. - Madeline Vandevender is a star player at Loyola. When she injured her clavicle and also fractured her ankle during play, the medical team at Highland Christus was prepared to help her get back on the field. Vandevender's determination to get back to her favorite game plus the...
While less common than adults, kids can develop long COVID symptoms
SHREVEPORT, La. — Less than 5% of kids 6 months to 5 years old have received a COVID-19 vaccine. The shots were authorized in June with recommendation by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for children in that age group to be vaccinated. While most kids who contract...
Arklatex Politics: John Fleming
SHREVEPORT, La. -- John Fleming is a name that should be familiar to voters in the Shreveport-Bossier City area. The Minden resident and former 4th District congressman held that job before current U.S. Rep. Mike Johnson. Fleming also served in the Trump administration in two separate positions, including an aide...
