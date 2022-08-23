Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Good Morning, Brooklyn: Thursday, August 25, 2022
BROOKLYN CANCER CENTER OPENS SITE ON FLEET PLACE: The Brooklyn Cancer Center, a partnership between New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS), and The Brooklyn Hospital Center (TBHC) on Thursday announced the opening of its newly-created facility, at 86 Fleet Place in Downtown Brooklyn, providing a new home for the region’s top cancer care. Top-ranked physicians, including Chief of Hematology/Oncology Maxim Shulimovich, MD, Asmat Ullah, MD; Shahzaib Nabi, MD; Minh-Phuong Huynh-Le, MD, and Kalimullah Quadri, MD will staff the Brooklyn Cancer Center, which will provide state-of-the-art facilities, increased capacity, expert care and culturally sensitive services for patients with all types of cancer and blood disorders.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Recent migration: How immigrant kids are adjusting to the city, schooling
Sitting on a Manhattan sidewalk on a sunny afternoon, Franyerson, who’s 9, rolled and shaped purple Play-Doh into a heart. This sweet New York City childhood moment was a rare pause in a journey that has taken him and his father thousands of miles, from Venezuela through the jungle spanning Colombia and Panama, up through Central America and Mexico and across the Rio Grande.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
SEE IT: Marsha P. Johnson Park’s new design for entrance
More than a year after community members and officials caused the state’s original design for Marsha P. Johnson State Park on the Williamsburg waterfront to be rejected, Gov. Kathy Hochul on Wednesday announced a preliminary design for a new gateway to the park. The park, whose entrance will be...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Luxury apartment building comes to Brooklyn Skyscraper District
A long-awaited luxury residential rental and retail building at 200 Montague St. in Brooklyn Heights is now beginning leasing, according to co-developers Aurora Capital Associates and Midtown Equities. The building is designed by international architecture firm Beyer Blinder Belle Architects & Planners, and its design “pays homage to the area’s...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Vigil held for stabbing victim in Sunset Park
A candlelight vigil in Sunset Park on Tuesday honored and remembered 31-year-old Yener Rodas, a deliveryman who was stabbed and killed during a neighborhood robbery on Saturday. Neighbors, family, friends and elected officials attended the memorial service that was held where the stabbing took place, on Seventh Avenue and 44th...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Turnout in NYC’s primary was tragically low again. Here are 6 experts’ ideas on how to fix that.
Absentee ballots are still trickling in, likely putting voter turnout in New York’s late-summer primary just above double digits. At least 237,000 people cast ballots through in-person voting, and at least 39,000 returned absentee ballots, which means at least 12% of 2.3 million voters with eligible contests cast ballots in those races.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Mayor cracks down on ‘ghost vehicles,’ bans ‘camera blockers’
Mayor Eric Adams and Amazon on Thursday took a new step in New York City’s crackdown on “ghost vehicles,” collaborating to further prohibit and prevent the sale of any product advertised on the e-commerce site as a “camera blocker” to anyone ordering such a product within New York state.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
For Nazareth High School, a loss like no other
Nazareth High School has dropped its football team. “It wasn’t really a surprise,” Desmond DeFreitas, a former Nazareth footballer who served as Head Coach for the Kingsmen for 10 seasons, told Scholastic Roundup. “We just didn’t have enough kids,” he said. DeFriestas did say juniors and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Queens man pleads guilty to attempting to provide material support to ISIS
A Queens man was arrested today for committing a knife attack on behalf of the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham, a terrorist organization. Awais Chudhary, 22, was sentenced before U.S. magistrate judge Robert M. Levy. In August 2019 after consuming propaganda videos, Chudhary had become radicalized by jihadist ideology....
Comments / 0