BROOKLYN CANCER CENTER OPENS SITE ON FLEET PLACE: The Brooklyn Cancer Center, a partnership between New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS), and The Brooklyn Hospital Center (TBHC) on Thursday announced the opening of its newly-created facility, at 86 Fleet Place in Downtown Brooklyn, providing a new home for the region’s top cancer care. Top-ranked physicians, including Chief of Hematology/Oncology Maxim Shulimovich, MD, Asmat Ullah, MD; Shahzaib Nabi, MD; Minh-Phuong Huynh-Le, MD, and Kalimullah Quadri, MD will staff the Brooklyn Cancer Center, which will provide state-of-the-art facilities, increased capacity, expert care and culturally sensitive services for patients with all types of cancer and blood disorders.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO