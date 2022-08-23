ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glen Rose, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFAA

Google reviews have a beef with DFW Whataburger locations

TEXAS, USA — Y'all, we're sick of North Texas food getting dragged through the mud. First, there was that list of "best BBQ cities" in the U.S. where San Antonio topped the list. Now, there's apparently a problem with our Whataburger spots. According to Google reviews, the second- and...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Waco, TX
City
Glen Rose, TX
WFAA

NBA player arrested in Florida on Tarrant County warrant, officials say

MIAMI — Minnesota Timberwolves forward Taurean Prince was arrested Thursday in southern Florida on an out-of-state fugitive warrant out of Tarrant County, Texas for "dangerous drugs," according to officials at Miami Dade Corrections Facility, where he is currently being held. Prince, who recently signed a two-year extension with the...
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Glen Rose

Comments / 0

Community Policy