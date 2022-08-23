Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Google reviews have a beef with DFW Whataburger locations
TEXAS, USA — Y'all, we're sick of North Texas food getting dragged through the mud. First, there was that list of "best BBQ cities" in the U.S. where San Antonio topped the list. Now, there's apparently a problem with our Whataburger spots. According to Google reviews, the second- and...
Fort Worth asking for community help to clean Trinity River after flooding fills banks with trash
FORT WORTH, Texas — Usually, the trails along the Trinity River in Fort Worth are home to cyclists, runners or fishermen, but after record rain Monday, the Trinity became home to trash. Now, Fort Worth and local community groups are asking for volunteers to assist in a cleanup along...
Auto experts, North Texas police officers share how to prevent catalytic converter thefts
FORT WORTH, Texas — Thieves are stealing catalytic converters at a high rate, making it difficult for manufacturers to keep up with the demand of replacements. One truck accessory store in Fort Worth is working to help Texas drivers protect their vehicles. Trail End Truck Accessories is a longtime...
Fort Worth ISD's lone superintendent finalist to be named at Tuesday board meeting
FORT WORTH, Texas — The Fort Worth Board of Education trustees plan to name the lone finalist to be the district's next superintendent during their regular Tuesday night meeting. The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the FWISD Teaching and Learning Center, 1050 Bridgewood Drive, and will...
Woman accused of being intoxicated during wrong-way drive on highway, Arlington police say
ARLINGTON, Texas — A woman has been arrested after driving the wrong way along Highway 360 on Saturday evening, according to Arlington police. The department identified the suspect as 30-year-old Cherish Butler. They told WFAA that they got two calls at around 7 p.m. about a "small white car...
NBA player arrested in Florida on Tarrant County warrant, officials say
MIAMI — Minnesota Timberwolves forward Taurean Prince was arrested Thursday in southern Florida on an out-of-state fugitive warrant out of Tarrant County, Texas for "dangerous drugs," according to officials at Miami Dade Corrections Facility, where he is currently being held. Prince, who recently signed a two-year extension with the...
One dead, another hospitalized after vehicle crashes into tree, Fort Worth police say
FORT WORTH, Texas — Police say one person has been found dead after a car crash in Fort Worth late Saturday night. Officers were dispatched to East Berry Street and Stalcup Road at 11:38 p.m. When they got there, they found a vehicle that allegedly lost control before it crashed into a tree.
Grapevine-Colleyville School Board VP says controversial decision returned power to parents
GRAPEVINE, Texas — For the first time since the Grapevine-Colleyville ISD school board voted to institute a new 36-page policy that bans the teaching of critical race theory and implements a strict review process for library books, the board’s Vice President discussed the decision. The policy also works...
Suspect search underway after man shot, killed at Arlington apartment complex, police say
ARLINGTON, Texas — Arlington police said they are investigating the shooting death of a man found at an apartment complex on Friday afternoon. Officers responded around 4 p.m. Friday to an apartment complex in the 2100 block of Cypress Club Drive after receiving a call about a reported shooting, police say.
1 person arrested after hitting man with car on Airport Freeway in Hurst, police say
HURST, Texas — A crash involving a man who police said hit a man on Airport Freeway in Hurst caused significant delays Friday morning. Hurst Police said the incident happened just after 2:30 a.m. in the 200 block of eastbound Airport Freeway. Police said the victim had been involved...
