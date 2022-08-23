(St. Francois County, MO) A man from Bonne Terre, 59 year old Richard D. Self, is suffering serious injuries after he was involved in a crash between a car and a pick up Tuesday night about 9:30 in St. Francois County. Records from the Highway Patrol indicate Self was driving east in the westbound lane of Highway K, just west of Hillsboro Road. A pick up, driven west on K, by 78 year old Marvin G. Rellergert, was headed west. Rellergert swerved in an attempt to avoid a collision with Self's car. The two vehicles crashed into each other causing Self's car to roll over. Self was not wearing a seat belt when the wreck took place, Rellergert was wearing his. Self was flown to Mercy Hospital South at St. Louis while Rellergert, who received minor injuries, was taken to the Bonne Terre location of Parkland Health Center.

SAINT FRANCOIS COUNTY, MO ・ 4 DAYS AGO