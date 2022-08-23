ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perryville, MO

Comments / 1

Related
wfcnnews.com

Several West Frankfort businesses damaged overnight

WEST FRANKFORT - Several businesses in the community of West Frankfort were damaged overnight. According to sources, some of the businesses who reported damage were Glodich Honda, Farm Fresh, Parker-Reedy Funeral Home, Union Funeral Home, Hollywood Star, and more. It is currently unknown exactly when the vandalism took place, but...
suntimesnews.com

Ste. Genevieve man hurt in Highway 32 crash

JEFFERSON CITY — A 74-year-old Ste. Genevieve man suffered minor injuries in a traffic crash Friday on Highway 32 in Ste. Genevieve County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Robert J. Arnold was taken to Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Festus by a Ste. Genevieve County ambulance. The patrol says...
STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Scott City grocery store closing

The Boardman Pavilion parking lot in Cape Girardeau will be close Friday night and Saturday night. A police chase in Butler County ended with the arrest of one man. People in the Heartland are providing support for Ukraine. Ill. Legislative Summit held in Du Quoin. Updated: 6 hours ago. |
SCOTT CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Perryville, MO
Local
Missouri Business
Local
Missouri Government
City
Cape Girardeau, MO
Local
Missouri Industry
State
Missouri State
Perryville, MO
Government
kbsi23.com

Overnight shooting leaves one person dead

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – A Shooting overnight led to a person’s death on Friday night, August 26. According to the Cape Girardeau Police Department press release, the victim was 18-year-old Jaquavion D. Mackins of Cario, Ill. Cape Girardeau officers responded to a report of gunfire on the...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cec#Smartphone App#Birds#Sky Lantern#Donze Communications#Ksgm#Brewer#Chinese
thecash-book.com

ATVs, UTVs, golf carts are banned from city streets

It’s rare for the Jackson Board of Aldermen to split a vote with a 4-4 tie, but it happened Aug. 15 when considering the matter of allowing golf carts, all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) and utility vehicles (UTVs) to be driven on city streets. (The aldermen recently learned that the city...
JACKSON, MO
myleaderpaper.com

OUTDOORS: Management permits offered for CWD control

The state Department of Conservation has a new plan of attack for monitoring and managing chronic wasting disease in southern Jefferson County. Landowners inside the core area south of Festus and east of De Soto can apply for special management permits that can be filled by hunters in addition to their regular deer tags during the open archery and firearms seasons.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
mymoinfo.com

Snakes Saturday at Lake Wappapello

(Wappapello) There’s an interesting program scheduled for Saturday at Wappapello Lake in Wayne County. Becky Hayes with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at the lake tells what you can see at the Bill Emerson Memorial Visitor Center. For Labor Day weekend at Lake Wappappello, don’t miss the 25-Mile...
WAPPAPELLO, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

House Springs Woman Killed After Car Hits Tree

A House Springs woman was killed early this morning in a one-vehicle accident that occurred in Jefferson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2007 Ford Focus, driven by 30-year-old Chelsey M. Lawrence of House Springs, was on Byrnes Mill Road, north of Cedar Lane (southeast of Eureka) around 12:15 a.m., when she failed to negotiate a curve and struck a tree.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
wjpf.com

Williamson County authorities investigate Route 13 shooting

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WJPF) – Authorities in Williamson County are investigating a report of gunfire on Route 13. The incident happened at about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday west of Greenbrier Road, near Carterville. The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office says the occupant of one vehicle opened fire on another vehicle. No injuries were reported and no arrests have been made.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL
kfmo.com

St. Francois County Wreck

(St. Francois County, MO) A man from Bonne Terre, 59 year old Richard D. Self, is suffering serious injuries after he was involved in a crash between a car and a pick up Tuesday night about 9:30 in St. Francois County. Records from the Highway Patrol indicate Self was driving east in the westbound lane of Highway K, just west of Hillsboro Road. A pick up, driven west on K, by 78 year old Marvin G. Rellergert, was headed west. Rellergert swerved in an attempt to avoid a collision with Self's car. The two vehicles crashed into each other causing Self's car to roll over. Self was not wearing a seat belt when the wreck took place, Rellergert was wearing his. Self was flown to Mercy Hospital South at St. Louis while Rellergert, who received minor injuries, was taken to the Bonne Terre location of Parkland Health Center.
SAINT FRANCOIS COUNTY, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Squatter arrested for living in unoccupied Festus house

A 60-year-old man was arrested after Festus Police discovered he was living in a home without the owner’s permission. The man is considered homeless, Chief Tim Lewis said. Festus Police were checking on the home in the 1600 block of Horine Road at the owner’s request because it was supposed to be unoccupied. At about 8:20 a.m. Aug. 19, an officer saw a 1993 Ford F-150 parked outside the home, and when he investigated the house, he found the man illegally staying there, Lewis said.
FESTUS, MO
KFVS12

New businesses come to Cape Girardeau

Here are tips for parents and others looking to post back-to-school photos. With a recent grant of over $10 million, Paducah will begin projects surrounding the riverfront. Paducah police are investigating a homicide from Tuesday, Aug. 23. Positive case of tick-borne illness in Jackson County, Ill. Updated: 5 hours ago.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
5 On Your Side

Jefferson County man killed in boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks

LAKE OZARK, Mo. — A Jefferson County man died and three other people were injured in a boat crash at the Lake of the Ozarks Saturday night. According to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a boat with four men onboard crashed into a rock bluff at around 9:10 p.m. About four hours later, one of the passengers — 58-year-old Thomas McKown of Byrnes Mill — was pronounced dead.
LAKE OZARK, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy