WMAZ
Walmart in Peachtree City closed after overnight fire
PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. — Editor's note: The video above is from a previous version of the story. The Walmart in Peachtree City will be "closed temporarily until further notice," according to the store after a fire ripped through the building Wednesday night. Firefighters responded to the Walmart at 2717...
WMAZ
Police investigating 'firebombing' at Riverdale home
RIVERDALE, Ga. — Riverdale Police are investigating a "firebombing" at a home along Derby Drive last Saturday. Authorities said the incident happened shortly before 2:40 a.m. When officers arrived, they saw the home fully engulfed in flames and smoke coming out of the windows. According to Riverdale Police, two...
WMAZ
Historic Macon's 2022 Fading Five program giving new life to community buildings
The home of Macon's first African-American doctor has been added to Historic Macon's Fading Five. The 2022 list was released Thursday.
WMAZ
Driver causes 3-car crash, leads troopers on high-speed chase in Henry County: Authorities
RIVERDALE, Ga. — Editors note: This article was updated to reflect that deputies in Henry County did not assist in this chase. A driver was arrested after causing a three-car crash in Henry County and leading troopers on a high-speed chase ending in another wreck, according to the Georgia Department of Public Safety.
WMAZ
'That's my safety, that's my life' | East Point residents concerned their key opens their neighbor's apartments, too
EAST POINT, Ga. — Residents of an East Point apartment complex found out this week that their very own front door can be unlocked by their neighbors' keys. One key can unlock several homes at the complex along Church Street. This is also unlocking fears of safety for residents like 69-year-old Linda Dean. For the sake of residents' safety, 11Alive has chosen not to name the complex.
WMAZ
Historic Atlanta horse park celebrates groundbreaking ceremony for new initiative
ATLANTA — One of America's last urban horse parks is getting a redo. Chastain Horse Park celebrated their new "Healing through Horses" initiative during a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday. The horse park is launching construction on an $8.9 million expansion and renovation plan as part of the initiative. New facilities...
WMAZ
Georgia deputy charged with DUI after crash in patrol car, troopers say
HEARD COUNTY, Ga. — A deputy was taken into custody after he crashed his patrol car and was charged with driving under the influence. Georgia state troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash on Monday involving a Heard County deputy in his marked patrol car on Coweta Heard Road in Coweta County.
WMAZ
Crews are finishing up phase 1 of construction on the Macon City Auditorium
MACON, Ga. — The Temptations, Four Tops, and Ron White are just some of the acts set to hit the stage in Macon within a few months. They will be some of the first acts to touch the Macon City Auditorium stage after they complete phase 1 of their facelift.
WMAZ
WATCH | Bodycam video of arrest in shooting of 3-year-old boy near Atlanta barbershop
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police announced an arrest on Wednesday in the case of a young child who was shot in the head shortly after leaving a Castleberry Hill barbershop with his dad. That incident happened earlier this month after the father and son left the Off The Hook barbershop.
WMAZ
WEEK 2: Football Friday Night 2022 highlights
MACON, Ga. — Here are your highlights from Football Friday Night for August 26.
