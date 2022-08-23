ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henry County, GA

Walmart in Peachtree City closed after overnight fire

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. — Editor's note: The video above is from a previous version of the story. The Walmart in Peachtree City will be "closed temporarily until further notice," according to the store after a fire ripped through the building Wednesday night. Firefighters responded to the Walmart at 2717...
Police investigating 'firebombing' at Riverdale home

RIVERDALE, Ga. — Riverdale Police are investigating a "firebombing" at a home along Derby Drive last Saturday. Authorities said the incident happened shortly before 2:40 a.m. When officers arrived, they saw the home fully engulfed in flames and smoke coming out of the windows. According to Riverdale Police, two...
'That's my safety, that's my life' | East Point residents concerned their key opens their neighbor's apartments, too

EAST POINT, Ga. — Residents of an East Point apartment complex found out this week that their very own front door can be unlocked by their neighbors' keys. One key can unlock several homes at the complex along Church Street. This is also unlocking fears of safety for residents like 69-year-old Linda Dean. For the sake of residents' safety, 11Alive has chosen not to name the complex.
