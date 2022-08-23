ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Leesburg Awarded State Recreation Trails Program Grant

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources announced recently the selection of the Georgia Recreational Trails Program grants for 14 construction and rehabilitation of trails. Among those selected for grants was the city of Leesburg. See. .
Albany Museum of Art Receives Grant from Georgia Council for the Arts

The Albany Museum of Art was awarded a grant by Georgia Council for the Arts (GCA), a strategic arm of the Georgia Department of Economic Development, as part of its initial disbursement of grants for Fiscal Year 2023. A total of 213 organizations were awarded 253 grants that provide more...
Phoebe Sees Positive Results with Virtual Remote Nurse Program

Like many hospitals across the U.S., Phoebe has been battling the increasing nursing shortage due to the pandemic and an aging population. To better serve its patients and help overcome the nursing shortage, Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital piloted a virtual remote nurse model of care to support bedside nurses. “With...
Albany Sees Drop in July Unemployment Rate

Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said Thursday that Albany recorded an unemployment rate of 3.9 percent in July, down four-tenths of a percent over the month. A year ago, the rate was 5.4 percent. "This summer, we have seen unemployment rates drop while job numbers have climbed," said Commissioner Mark...
