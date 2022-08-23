Read full article on original website
Albany Museum of Art Receives Grant from Georgia Council for the Arts
The Albany Museum of Art was awarded a grant by Georgia Council for the Arts (GCA), a strategic arm of the Georgia Department of Economic Development, as part of its initial disbursement of grants for Fiscal Year 2023. A total of 213 organizations were awarded 253 grants that provide more...
Securities & Charities Division Highlights Best Practices with State Law Enforcement
On Tuesday, the Secretary of State Securities and Charities Division led the Investment and Donor Fraud: Detect and Investigate Financial Exploitation seminar during the GBI’s Georgia Crime Information Center (GCIC) Training Symposium in Savannah. The Securities and Charities Division was selected due to the division’s ongoing collaboration with state and local law enforcement agencies to protect Georgians from financial scams.
