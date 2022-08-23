Read full article on original website
Related
healio.com
BLOG: Cataract diagnosis can be good news for patients with ocular hypertension
Ocular hypertension is a risk factor for glaucoma, but in the absence of any glaucomatous damage it does not necessitate medical intervention. Screening for glaucoma is part of my comprehensive exam. I tell every patient what their IOP is and whether it falls within the normal range of about 11 mm Hg to 21 mm Hg. When IOP is elevated above that range, I take optic disc photos during the exam to monitor the physical appearance and schedule another appointment within a month to perform baseline glaucoma testing.
Medical News Today
What is medullary sponge kidney?
Medullary sponge kidney, also called Cacchi-Ricci disease, causes cysts to form in the small tubes inside the kidneys. It is present at birth, but doctors do not know the cause. The cysts are usually benign, or harmless, but they can cause symptoms such as blood in the urine or frequent...
MedicalXpress
Pulmonary hypertension guidelines call for earlier diagnosis
Earlier detection of pulmonary hypertension in the community and expedited referral of high-risk or complex patients are recommended in the European Society of Cardiology (ESC) and European Respiratory Society (ERS) Guidelines for the diagnosis and treatment of pulmonary hypertension, published online today in the European Heart Journal and the European Respiratory Journal.
Nature.com
Obstructive sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and hypertensive microvascular disease: a cross-sectional observational cohort study
Hypertensive microvascular disease is associated with an increased risk of diastolic heart failure, vascular dementia and progressive renal impairment. This study examined whether individuals with obstructive sleep apnoea (OSA) had more retinal hypertensive microvascular disease than those with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and hospital controls. This was a single-centre, cross-sectional, observational study of participants recruited consecutively from a general respiratory clinic and a general medical clinic. OSA was diagnosed on overnight polysomnography study (apnoea:hypopnoea index â‰¥"‰5), and controls with COPD had a forced expiratory volume/forced vital capacity (forced expiratory ratio) <"‰70%. Individuals with both OSA and COPD were excluded. Hospital controls had no COPD on respiratory function testing and no OSA on specialist physician questioning. Study participants completed a medical questionnaire, and underwent resting BP measurement, and retinal photography with a non-mydriatic camera. Images were deidentified and graded for microvascular retinopathy (Wong and Mitchell classification), and arteriole and venular calibre using a semiautomated method at a grading centre. Individuals with OSA (n"‰="‰79) demonstrated a trend to a higher mean arterial pressure than other hospital patients (n"‰="‰143) (89.2"‰Â±"‰8.9Â mmHg, p"‰="‰0.02), and more microvascular retinopathy (p"‰<"‰0.001), and narrower retinal arterioles (134.2"‰Â±"‰15.9Â Î¼m and 148.0"‰Â±"‰16.2Â Î¼m respectively, p"‰<"‰0.01). Microvascular retinopathy and arteriolar narrowing were still more common in OSA than hospital controls, after adjusting for age, BMI, mean arterial pressure, smoking history and dyslipidaemia (p"‰<"‰0.01, p"‰<"‰0.01, respectively). Individuals with OSA demonstrated a trend to a higher mean arterial pressure than those with COPD (n"‰="‰132, 93.2"‰Â±"‰12.2Â mmHg and 89.7"‰Â±"‰12.8Â mmHg respectively, p"‰="‰0.07), and more microvascular retinopathy (p"‰="‰0.0001) and narrower arterioles (134.2"‰Â±"‰15.9 and 152.3"‰Â±"‰16.8, p"‰<"‰0.01). Individuals with OSA alone had more systemic microvascular disease than those with COPD alone or other hospital patients without OSA and COPD, despite being younger in age.
IN THIS ARTICLE
tctmd.com
AHA Urges More Home-Based Dialysis in Advanced Kidney Failure
The American Heart Association (AHA) is throwing their support behind a new initiative to increase the use of home dialysis in patients with advanced kidney disease. In a scientific statement published this week in Circulation, the AHA says there is enough evidence showing that these home-based therapies can improve cardiovascular risk factors—and potentially outcomes—compared with traditional dialysis performed three times a week in a healthcare setting.
cancernetwork.com
Atezolizumab Combination Improved Intracranial Activity in BRAF V600–Mutated Melanoma with CNS Metastases
Patients with BRAF V600–mutated melanoma with central nervous system metastases had positive intracranial activity following treatment with atezolizumab, vemurafenib, and cobimetinib. Improved intracranial activity was observed in patients with BRAF V600–mutated melanoma with central nervous system (CNS) metastases when atezolizumab (Tecentriq) was added to a combination of vemurafenib (Zelboraf)...
consultant360.com
Premature Menopause May Lead to Risk of Heart Failure, Atrial Fibrillation
Women who experience menopause prematurely—before 40 years of age— may have an increased risk of heart failure (HF) and atrial fibrillation (AF), according to a recent study.1. To produce their findings, the researchers examined the reproductive histories of postmenopausal women (n = 1,401,175) aged 30 years and older,...
pharmaceutical-journal.com
Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs linked with heart failure in patients with diabetes
People with type 2 diabetes who take non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) for short-term pain relief could have a 43% higher risk of developing heart failure than if they had not taken them, a study has found. The findings, from a Danish registry study, are due to be presented at the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MedPage Today
Combining Common Diabetic Nerve Pain Drugs Helped Provide More Relief
Combination treatment for diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain (DPNP) might offer additional relief in those with inadequate pain control, a randomized crossover trial showed. In 130 patients randomized to one of six treatment pathways involving three commonly prescribed medications -- amitriptyline supplemented with pregabalin (Lyrica), pregabalin supplemented with amitriptyline, and duloxetine (Cymbalta) supplemented with pregabalin -- 7-day average pain numerical rating scale (NRS) scores decreased from a mean 6.6 at baseline to 3.3 at week 16 for all three pathways, reported Solomon Tesfaye, MD, of the Royal Hallamshire Hospital in Sheffield, England, and colleagues in The Lancet.
Nature.com
Reversal of the renal hyperglycemic memory in diabetic kidney disease by targeting sustained tubular p21 expression
A major obstacle in diabetes is the metabolic or hyperglycemic memory, which lacks specific therapies. Here we show that glucose-mediated changes in gene expression largely persist in diabetic kidney disease (DKD) despite reversing hyperglycemia. The senescence-associated cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor p21 (Cdkn1a) was the top hit among genes persistently induced by hyperglycemia and was associated with induction of the p53-p21 pathway. Persistent p21 induction was confirmed in various animal models, human samples and in vitro models. Tubular and urinary p21-levels were associated with DKD severity and remained elevated despite improved blood glucose levels in humans. Mechanistically, sustained tubular p21 expression in DKD is linked to demethylation of its promoter and reduced DNMT1 expression. Two disease resolving agents, protease activated protein C (3K3A-aPC) and parmodulin-2, reversed sustained tubular p21 expression, tubular senescence, and DKD. Thus, p21-dependent tubular senescence is a pathway contributing to the hyperglycemic memory, which can be therapeutically targeted.
Nature.com
Pneumolysin boosts the neuroinflammatory response to Streptococcus pneumoniae through enhanced endocytosis
In pneumococcal meningitis, bacterial growth in the cerebrospinal fluid results in lysis, the release of toxic factors, and subsequent neuroinflammation. Exposure of primary murine glia to Streptococcus pneumoniae lysates leads to strong proinflammatory cytokine and chemokine production, blocked by inhibition of the intracellular innate receptor Nod1. Lysates enhance dynamin-dependent endocytosis, and dynamin inhibition reduces neuroinflammation, blocking ligand internalization. Here we identify the cholesterol-dependent cytolysin pneumolysin as a pro-endocytotic factor in lysates, its elimination reduces their proinflammatory effect. Only pore-competent pneumolysin enhances endocytosis in a dynamin-, phosphatidylinositol-3-kinase- and potassium-dependent manner. Endocytic enhancement is limited to toxin-exposed parts of the membrane, the effect is rapid and pneumolysin permanently alters membrane dynamics. In a murine model of pneumococcal meningitis, mice treated with chlorpromazine, a neuroleptic with a complementary endocytosis inhibitory effect show reduced neuroinflammation. Thus, the dynamin-dependent endocytosis emerges as a factor in pneumococcal neuroinflammation, and its enhancement by a cytolysin represents a proinflammatory control mechanism.
Nature.com
Relationship between serum 25 hydroxyvitamin D (25(OH)D) levels and mental health in shift female nurses
The nurses work long hours and in various shifts, and often accompanied by depression, fatigue, and sleep disorders. Many studies have found that 25 hydroxyvitamin D (25(OH)D) is related to mental health. We aimed to investigate the relationship between depression, sleep problems, fatigue, and serum 25(OH)D levels in shift nurses. We recruited 34Â day-shift, 30 evening-shift and 31 night-shift nurses. The Beck Depression Inventory II (BDI-II), Numerical Rating Scale and General Sleep Disturbance Scale to evaluate the levels of depression, sleep problems, fatigue. Blood samples (20Â ml) were collected under a fasting state to determine basic biochemistry and inflammatory parameters. In central of Taiwan, approximately 96.1% of shift nurses had deficient (<"‰20Â ng/ml) (45 females and 1 male) and inadequate (20"“29Â ng/ml) (39 females and 2 male) 25(OH)D levels. Approximately 84.2% of shift nurses experienced fatigue. In sleep disturbance, night-shift nurses experienced significantly more severe sleep disturbance than day-shift and evening-shift nurses. However, no significant correlation was observed between 25(OH)D levels and mental health when the 25(OH)D level was categorized. 25(OH)D deficiency, sleep disturbance, depression, and fatigue were common in shift female nurses, but it was not possible to demonstrate the impact of 25(OH)D deficiency on the mental health of shift nurses in Taiwan.
Nature.com
Smartphone-based screening for atrial fibrillation: a pragmatic randomized clinical trial
Digital smart devices have the capability of detecting atrial fibrillation (AF), but the efficacy of this type of digital screening has not been directly compared to usual care for detection of treatment-relevant AF. In the eBRAVE-AF trial (NCT04250220), we randomly assigned 5,551 policyholders of a German health insurance company who were free of AF at baseline (age 65"‰years (median; interquartile range (11) years, 31% females)) to digital screening (n"‰="‰2,860) or usual care (n"‰="‰2,691). In this siteless trial, for digital screening, participants used a certified app on their own smartphones to screen for irregularities in their pulse waves. Abnormal findings were evaluated by 14-day external electrocardiogram (ECG) loop recorders. The primary endpoint was newly diagnosed AF within 6"‰months treated with oral anti-coagulation by an independent physician not involved in the study. After 6"‰months, participants were invited to cross-over for a second study phase with reverse assignment for secondary analyses. The primary endpoint of the trial was met, as digital screening more than doubled the detection rate of treatment-relevant AF in both phases of the trial, with odds ratios of 2.12 (95% confidence interval (CI), 1.19"“3.76; P"‰="‰0.010) and 2.75 (95% CI, 1.42"“5.34; P"‰="‰0.003) in the first and second phases, respectively. This digital screening technology provides substantial benefits in detecting AF compared to usual care and has the potential for broad applicability due to its wide availability on ordinary smartphones. Future studies are needed to test whether digital screening for AF leads to better treatment outcomes.
MedicalXpress
Novel blood test helps evaluate severity in pulmonary arterial hypertension, a rare lung disease
Researchers at the National Institutes of Health have found that a novel blood test can be used to easily evaluate disease severity in patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and predict survivability. PAH is a rare, life-threatening condition that causes unexplained high blood pressure in the lungs. In early clinical studies, the researchers showed the test to significantly improve upon conventional tests, some of which use invasive tools.
Nature.com
Annual decline rate in FEV1s in community-dwelling older adults diagnosed with mild to moderate COPD
Npj Primary Care Respiratory Medicine volumeÂ 32, ArticleÂ number:Â 30 (2022) Cite this article. Information about the decline rate in forced expiratory volume in 1"‰s (FEV1s) in older adults with COPD is scarce. A total of 4082 community-dwelling older adults from the population-based study Good Aging in SkÃ¥ne were followed for 12 years and 143 participants developed COPD. The average FEV1s decline is estimated to be 66.3"‰mL/year, (95% CI [56.4; 76.3]) and 43.3"‰mL/year (1.7%/year, 95% CI [41.2; 45.5]) for COPD and non-COPD participants, respectively.
thefreshtoast.com
Study: Oral CBD Prevents Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy
While the neuroprotective benefits of CBD have been studied in the past, not much had been covered regarding its potential in the prevention or treatment of peripheral neuropathy until now. A new study published in the official journal of the Multinational Association of Supportive Care in Cancer has shown that...
neurology.org
Long-term Treatment With Ponesimod in Relapsing-Remitting Multiple Sclerosis
Methods In the Core study, 464 patients were randomized (1:1:1:1): placebo (n = 121), 10 mg (n = 108), 20 mg (n = 116), or 40 mg ponesimod (n = 119) once daily for 24 weeks. Patients who completed the Core study transitioned into the Extension study, which had treatment period 1 (TP1; up to 96 weeks) and TP2 and TP3 (up to 432 weeks). The 40 mg dose was discontinued due to low tolerability at the end of TP1, and the 10 mg dose was subsequently discontinued due to lower benefit-risk profile vs 20 mg at the end of TP2. All patients received 10 or 20 mg during TP2, followed by 20 mg in TP3. Annualized relapse rate (ARR), 6-month confirmed disability accumulation (CDA), time to first confirmed relapse, MRI outcomes, and safety were evaluated.
Nature.com
The health digital twin to tackle cardiovascular disease-a review of an emerging interdisciplinary field
Potential benefits of precision medicine in cardiovascular disease (CVD) include more accurate phenotyping of individual patients with the same condition or presentation, using multiple clinical, imaging, molecular and other variables to guide diagnosis and treatment. An approach to realising this potential is the digital twin concept, whereby a virtual representation of a patient is constructed and receives real-time updates of a range of data variables in order to predict disease and optimise treatment selection for the real-life patient. We explored the term digital twin, its defining concepts, the challenges as an emerging field, and potentially important applications in CVD. A mapping review was undertaken using a systematic search of peer-reviewed literature. Industry-based participants and patent applications were identified through web-based sources. Searches of Compendex, EMBASE, Medline, ProQuest and Scopus databases yielded 88 papers related to cardiovascular conditions (28%, n"‰="‰25), non-cardiovascular conditions (41%, n"‰="‰36), and general aspects of the health digital twin (31%, n"‰="‰27). Fifteen companies with a commercial interest in health digital twin or simulation modelling had products focused on CVD. The patent search identified 18 applications from 11 applicants, of which 73% were companies and 27% were universities. Three applicants had cardiac-related inventions. For CVD, digital twin research within industry and academia is recent, interdisciplinary, and established globally. Overall, the applications were numerical simulation models, although precursor models exist for the real-time cyber-physical system characteristic of a true digital twin. Implementation challenges include ethical constraints and clinical barriers to the adoption of decision tools derived from artificial intelligence systems.
Channel 3000
Olokizumab Tops Placebo for RA Patients Receiving Methotrexate
THURSDAY, Aug. 25, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Olokizumab is superior to placebo and noninferior to adalimumab in patients with rheumatoid arthritis receiving maintenance methotrexate, according to a study published in the Aug. 25 issue of the New England Journal of Medicine. Josef S. Smolen, M.D., from the Medical University...
Medical News Today
What is a kidney angiomyolipoma?
There are a few different types of kidney tumors, including angiomyolipoma. This type is benign (noncancerous) and consists of fat, muscle, and blood vessels. Angiomyolipomas do not typically cause symptoms and may not require treatment. However, in some cases, they may cause flank pain, blood in the urine, urinary tract infection (UTI), or kidney failure. Rarely an angiomyolipoma can result in a life threatening hemorrhage.
Comments / 0