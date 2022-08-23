ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corinth, ME

I-95 FM

Amish Community Market in Unity Sets Tentative Opening Date

Seven months after a fire destroyed the building, the Amish Community Market hopes to reopen next month. The Amish Community Market and Bakery in Unity may open in September. According to the market's Facebook page a tentative opening date has been set. The announcement cautions that this is not a definite date, but the hope is the store will reopen around September 23. The post reads: "Target reopening date for the Community Market is around September 23rd. This is tentative, but a great target. So keep in mind this is a tentative date, not a definite date."
UNITY, ME
Q106.5

Beautiful Orrington House for Sale Has a Bonus Airbnb Tiny House

A beautiful house for sale in Orrington comes complete with a tiny house currently listed on Airbnb. I pass this house on Dow Road every day on my way home from work and I love the set-up. The house itself is well-kept and looks very spacious, from the outside. But then there's this cute tiny home in the backyard with a wooden walkway leading to it. I could never figure it out. Why is that house in the backyard? Then I saw the listing on realtor.com that explained it all to me.
ORRINGTON, ME
I-95 FM

Where is the Biggest Home In Maine + How Big Is It?

Located in Northport, Oak Hall is the largest home in the state of Maine. The 20,000-square-foot mansion was built in 1913 in the town that sits between Camden and Belfast. This estate is beautiful. According to Angi, the largest residential home in Maine isn't all that big when compared to...
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Lockwood Hotel in Waterville is now open

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The Lockwood Hotel in downtown Waterville opened it doors last week and has already had a few sold-out nights. As part of the revitalization of the downtown area, the general manager says it’s an experience that’s one of its kind. “Its been really great...
WATERVILLE, ME
WDEA AM 1370

Are You Paying Attention as You Drive Between Ellsworth and Brewer?

If you're like me, you travel on Route 1A between Ellsworth and Brewer too many times a week to count! And with the start of the high school sport's season my trips seem to get much more frequent! I admit I get a little immune to the beauty and the sites along the side of the road as I'm listening to the music, thinking about other things and trying to figure out what that person with the Massachusetts license plate is going to do next!
ELLSWORTH, ME
mainebiz.biz

New eatery, retailer may come to Bangor Mall area

A new restaurant and a new retailer may be coming to a proposed new building across from the Bangor Mall. Bangor Realty Management LLC, the Michigan owner of a 4.5-acre lot at 570 Stillwater Ave., wants to turn some of that property into a 2,500-square-foot eatery and a 3,000-square-foot store, according to a land-use application filed with the city’s Penjajawoc Stream-Bangor Mall Marsh Commission.
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Jackson Lab opens new employee housing units

BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - Available housing is just one problem facing both employers and employees in Maine. The Jackson Lab in Bar Harbor took a big step in helping to ease that burden on Thursday, cutting the ribbon on a new employee housing complex. They say it will create...
BAR HARBOR, ME
spectrumlocalnews.com

Candy colored fentanyl reported in Maine, part of national trend

At least two police departments in Maine have recovered candy colored fentanyl and methamphetamine, part of a national trend of making the deadly drugs more appealing to a younger generation of users. Police in Bangor and Farmington reported the seizures to Maine’s Information and Analysis Center, an intelligence gathering service...
FARMINGTON, ME
Kool AM

Maine Man Run Over & Killed By His Own Vehicle Thursday Afternoon

According to a report from Fox 22 Bangor, a man is dead following an incident where his vehicle malfunctioned and ran him over. Fox 22 is reporting that 50-year-old, Alexei Evsikov of Bar Harbor (and Florida), was driving his 2004 Nissan Van in the area of Cross Street in Bar Harbor when it apparently began to malfunction.
BAR HARBOR, ME
wabi.tv

Structure fire closed road in Old Town Friday afternoon

OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - UPDATE: The Old Town Police Department says the road has been reopened. ORIGINAL STORY: The Old Town Police Department is asking people to avoid the 2500 block of Bennoch Road near Southgate Road. The road is shut down for a structure fire, according to post...
OLD TOWN, ME
92 Moose

Two Taken To Hospital Following Central Maine Crash

Two people were taken to the hospital following an early Friday morning crash in Fairfield. According to the KJ, the crash, which happened at about 7 AM, involved an SUV and a garbage truck. The newspaper article indicates that a truck driven by 33 year old John-Ryan Fitch, of South...
FAIRFIELD, ME
Ellsworth American

Hancock County Jail log

The following were arrested or booked into the Hancock County Jail between Aug. 3 and 16:. Matthew L. Matson, 34, Lamoine, violating conditions of release, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant. Meghan E. Babb, 40, Hermon, violating conditions of release, domestic violence assault. Austin C....
HANCOCK COUNTY, ME
foxbangor.com

Bar Harbor man dies after vehicle malfunctions, hits him

BAR HARBOR — A Bar Harbor man is dead after police say he was run over by his own van. Bar Harbor Police say it happened around 4pm Thursday. They say an emergency response was made to the area of 15 Eagle Lake Rd in Bar Harbor for a report of a pedestrian that was hit by a vehicle.
BAR HARBOR, ME
B98.5

Motorcyclist Towing a Trailer That Began to Sway Dies in Monday Morning Crash

In what has been a terrible year for motorcycle related fatalities not just in Maine, but across New England, there is yet another one to report on this morning. According to WGME 13, a rider was pronounced dead at the scene Monday morning after the trailer he was towing behind his motorcycle began to sway, subsequently breaking off of the motorcycle and causing the bike to crash.
LITTLETON, ME

