On Tuesday, the Secretary of State Securities and Charities Division led the Investment and Donor Fraud: Detect and Investigate Financial Exploitation seminar during the GBI’s Georgia Crime Information Center (GCIC) Training Symposium in Savannah. The Securities and Charities Division was selected due to the division’s ongoing collaboration with state and local law enforcement agencies to protect Georgians from financial scams.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO