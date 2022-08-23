ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, GA

albanyceo.com

Leesburg Awarded State Recreation Trails Program Grant

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources announced recently the selection of the Georgia Recreational Trails Program grants for 14 construction and rehabilitation of trails. Among those selected for grants was the city of Leesburg. See. .
LEESBURG, GA
WALB 10

New safety rules in place for Lee Co. football game

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - New safety guidelines will be in place at Friday’s Lee County High football game. This comes after fighting incidents at a scrimmage game. All bags brought into games needs to be clear plastic, vinyl or an EVA-type of bag. K-8 students must be accompanied by...
LEE COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Albany nonprofit kicks off Sickle cell Awareness Month

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -September is Sickle Cell Awareness Month and while we’re not in September quite yet, one Albany organization is celebrating the awareness month ahead of its time. The event “Iron Up” was hosted to bring important health information to the Good Life City. Genesic Nonprofit...
ALBANY, GA
#The Good Life#The Next Generation
Americus Times-Recorder

Eric Finch Recognized for His Service to the Boys and Girls Club

Tim Wofford, Executive Director of the Boys and Girls Club of Albany which oversees Albany, Americus, and Macon County Boys and Girls Clubs, announced Americus resident Eric Finch will be receiving The Beverly Burton New Board Member of the Year on August 25, 2022 at the Georgia Hall of Fame Dinner. Wofford describes Eric as “One of our organization’s biggest supporters, advocates, champion, fundraiser and volunteer. He sends a hearty congratulations to Eric for recognition of his outstanding service. Eric has raised over $1,000,000 for the youth in our area.
AMERICUS, GA
wfxl.com

"We can make a big impact in a small spot,"Operation Clean Sweep comes to Ward 6

On Thursday afternoon, multiple City of Albany departments came together for this month's Operation Clean Sweep. The operation took place at the Bill Miller Community Center. Director of Public Works, Stacey Rowe explained how they had been doing the operation for almost two years now where they pick small sections of each ward to clean every month.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Albany Operation Clean Sweep continues in Ward 6

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany’s Operation Clean Sweep focused on the southside Thursday. City officials said Albany is slowly but surely improving when it comes to the amount of litter in the city. The program has been in effect for close to two years now. Each month, many different...
ALBANY, GA
albanyceo.com

Phoebe Sees Positive Results with Virtual Remote Nurse Program

Like many hospitals across the U.S., Phoebe has been battling the increasing nursing shortage due to the pandemic and an aging population. To better serve its patients and help overcome the nursing shortage, Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital piloted a virtual remote nurse model of care to support bedside nurses. “With...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Hip hop gospel music brings Dawson together

DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - A community event in Dawson Saturday afternoon hit a different kind of note. Performers from south Georgia said they can positively impact the community through their gospel music. Kelvin Hill, Minister of Music, goes by Hilltop. Hill combines preaching with his musical talent and said these...
DAWSON, GA
wfxl.com

Douglas County Sheriff's Department and APD searching for missing teen

The Douglas County Sheriff's Department needs the public's help in locating a missing 15-year-old. The DCSO has requested assistance from the Albany Police Department regarding the missing teen. Miricale Parks was last seen in Columbus, Georgia. According to the DCS, she has ties to the Douglas County, Lithia Springs area.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, GA
wfxl.com

Town of Sumner city hall is back open for business

After a week of closure the town of Sumner city hall is back open for business. The closure began following the councils decision to terminate two government employees along with a resignation letter being put in by the Mayor. Now the town is under leadership of the Mayor Pro-Tem, Todd...
SUMNER, GA
WALB 10

Cook Co. Schools introduces new bullying reporting system

ADEL, Ga. (WALB) - Cook County Schools has introduced a new bullying reporting system to combat bullying incidents this school year. It’s called the Anonymous Alerts anti-bullying and safety app. It allows students to report bullying, crime and negativity seen by students during school hours straight from their smartphones.
COOK COUNTY, GA
WCTV

Missing Florida teen found safe across state line in Georgia

TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WCTV) - A Bay County, Florida teen who was the subject of a statewide missing child alert Wednesday, was found across the state line in Bainbridge, Georgia. Springfield Police Department Assistant Chief Russell Voyles confirms 15-year-old Myzziah Brown is safe. Voyles says a woman who had seen the...
BAINBRIDGE, GA

