albanyceo.com
Leesburg Awarded State Recreation Trails Program Grant
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources announced recently the selection of the Georgia Recreational Trails Program grants for 14 construction and rehabilitation of trails. Among those selected for grants was the city of Leesburg. See. .
WALB 10
New safety rules in place for Lee Co. football game
LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - New safety guidelines will be in place at Friday’s Lee County High football game. This comes after fighting incidents at a scrimmage game. All bags brought into games needs to be clear plastic, vinyl or an EVA-type of bag. K-8 students must be accompanied by...
Albany Herald
PHOTOS: Lee County Volleyball vs. Valdosta, Warner Robins
Scenes from Lee County volleyball against Valdosta and Warner Robins on Aug. 25, 2022. (Photos: Joe Whitfield)
PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Lee County, Worth County post victories
LEESBURG — The No. 2-ranked Lee County Trojans rolled past Hapeville Charter 37-0 Friday night in their home football opener at Lee County High School. Sophomore running back Ousmane Kromah rushed for 150 yards on 16 carries and scored two touchdowns to lead the Trojans.
'Fighters for Freedom' exhibit set to open at Albany Museum of Art
ALBANY ─ In the mid-1940s, William H. Johnson painted tributes to African American activists, scientists, teachers, and entertainers who brought change to the world, and to international heads of state who worked to bring peace. Those paintings in Johnson’s “Fighters for Freedom” series were shown as a group only...
'One spot at the time': Operation Clean Sweep hits south Albany neighborhood
ALBANY — Freshly mowed grass, litter-free sidewalks, ditches and rights of ways, and the sound of chainsaws in the vicinity of the Bill Miller Community Center were evidence on Thursday of a new look for an Albany neighborhood. Workers were in the vicinity of the recreation facility and Morningside...
Dead City Collective added to Honey Jam lineup
ALBANY — No, there won’t be zombies prowling the grounds at Chehaw Park and Zoo, looking for a brain or two for sustenance, Oct. 9 when the initial Honey Jam 2022 kicks off. But there will be, for thrill-seekers, the next-best thing: Dead City Collective.
WALB 10
Albany nonprofit kicks off Sickle cell Awareness Month
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -September is Sickle Cell Awareness Month and while we’re not in September quite yet, one Albany organization is celebrating the awareness month ahead of its time. The event “Iron Up” was hosted to bring important health information to the Good Life City. Genesic Nonprofit...
WALB 10
Week 2: Friday night football games final scores, vote for Week 2′s Play of the Week
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A longstanding rivalry is in full bloom once again for the City of Roses. The Thomas County Central Yellow Jacket is set to take on the Thomasville Bulldogs in the Locker Room Report’s “Game of the Week.”. The Rose City Rivalry dates back to...
Americus Times-Recorder
Eric Finch Recognized for His Service to the Boys and Girls Club
Tim Wofford, Executive Director of the Boys and Girls Club of Albany which oversees Albany, Americus, and Macon County Boys and Girls Clubs, announced Americus resident Eric Finch will be receiving The Beverly Burton New Board Member of the Year on August 25, 2022 at the Georgia Hall of Fame Dinner. Wofford describes Eric as “One of our organization’s biggest supporters, advocates, champion, fundraiser and volunteer. He sends a hearty congratulations to Eric for recognition of his outstanding service. Eric has raised over $1,000,000 for the youth in our area.
Americus Times-Recorder
Panthers give Fedd his first win as Sumter County Head Coach with victory over Westover
AMERICUS – Having flushed the disappointing loss to Houston County out of their system, the Sumter County Panthers (SCHS) bounced back and gave first year Head Coach Clifford Fedd his first victory as the SCHS skipper: a 26-21 victory over Westover (WHS) on Friday, August 26 at Alton Shell Stadium.
Local educators can apply for McDonald's Golden Grants
ALBANY — Educators and individuals who represent programs and organizations that fuel the imagination, education and growth of students in Dougherty, Lee, Terrell and Worth counties are among those who can apply for a Georgia Golden Grant. Local owners and operators of McDonald’s restaurants in Georgia are funding the...
wfxl.com
"We can make a big impact in a small spot,"Operation Clean Sweep comes to Ward 6
On Thursday afternoon, multiple City of Albany departments came together for this month's Operation Clean Sweep. The operation took place at the Bill Miller Community Center. Director of Public Works, Stacey Rowe explained how they had been doing the operation for almost two years now where they pick small sections of each ward to clean every month.
WALB 10
Albany Operation Clean Sweep continues in Ward 6
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany’s Operation Clean Sweep focused on the southside Thursday. City officials said Albany is slowly but surely improving when it comes to the amount of litter in the city. The program has been in effect for close to two years now. Each month, many different...
albanyceo.com
Phoebe Sees Positive Results with Virtual Remote Nurse Program
Like many hospitals across the U.S., Phoebe has been battling the increasing nursing shortage due to the pandemic and an aging population. To better serve its patients and help overcome the nursing shortage, Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital piloted a virtual remote nurse model of care to support bedside nurses. “With...
WALB 10
Hip hop gospel music brings Dawson together
DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - A community event in Dawson Saturday afternoon hit a different kind of note. Performers from south Georgia said they can positively impact the community through their gospel music. Kelvin Hill, Minister of Music, goes by Hilltop. Hill combines preaching with his musical talent and said these...
wfxl.com
Douglas County Sheriff's Department and APD searching for missing teen
The Douglas County Sheriff's Department needs the public's help in locating a missing 15-year-old. The DCSO has requested assistance from the Albany Police Department regarding the missing teen. Miricale Parks was last seen in Columbus, Georgia. According to the DCS, she has ties to the Douglas County, Lithia Springs area.
wfxl.com
Town of Sumner city hall is back open for business
After a week of closure the town of Sumner city hall is back open for business. The closure began following the councils decision to terminate two government employees along with a resignation letter being put in by the Mayor. Now the town is under leadership of the Mayor Pro-Tem, Todd...
WALB 10
Cook Co. Schools introduces new bullying reporting system
ADEL, Ga. (WALB) - Cook County Schools has introduced a new bullying reporting system to combat bullying incidents this school year. It’s called the Anonymous Alerts anti-bullying and safety app. It allows students to report bullying, crime and negativity seen by students during school hours straight from their smartphones.
WCTV
Missing Florida teen found safe across state line in Georgia
TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WCTV) - A Bay County, Florida teen who was the subject of a statewide missing child alert Wednesday, was found across the state line in Bainbridge, Georgia. Springfield Police Department Assistant Chief Russell Voyles confirms 15-year-old Myzziah Brown is safe. Voyles says a woman who had seen the...
