Popular 90’s Country Superstar to Play at Red River Revel
Since 1976 Shreveport's Red River Revel Arts Festival has ushered in fall here in the Arklatex and this year's festival will be fantastic!. Featuring scores of artists and their work, great food, children's activities, and loads of great concerts, the Revel is one of those festivals you dare not miss.
q973radio.com
Biggest Poker Tournament Since 2019 Arrives in Shreveport Today
Those who know me, know I absolutely love Texas Hold ‘Em Poker. It’s been a passion of mine since long before I was of age to play poker for real. Now, I’m not any good at it, but I do thoroughly enjoy playing for hours on end whenever I get the chance.
See The Vendors, Cosplay, Celebrities, and Fans From Geek’d Con 2022
Shreveport's comic con, Geek'd Con, has come and gone for 2022. It was full of fun stories, magical moments, and even some interactions that our celebrity guests wanted pictures of. Tens-of-thousands of fans came through the Shreveport Convention Center over the three day event, and there was a lot for them to do.
arklatexweekend.com
Celebrate 25 years of Nothing Bundt Cakes with a free cake
SHREVEPORT, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating 25 years by giving presents to its customers. The first 250 people at each location on Sept. 1, 2022 will get a free Confetti Bundtlet. From their Facebook announcement, “To receive a free Confetti Bundtlet, you must be one of...
KTBS
Bossier Animal Services hopes to clear the shelter this weekend
BOSSIER CITY, La. – Bossier City Animal Services is partnering with Best Friends Animal Society to clear the shelters this weekend. Adoption fees are waived Saturday and Sunday. Shelter hours are 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. "We are bursting at the...
The Top Fall 2022 Events Coming to Shreveport-Bossier City, LA
You better grab your calendar and your wallet because some amazing shows and events are coming to Shreveport-Bossier City, LA over the next few months!. Check out our complete guide to everything coming to our area for the remainder of 2022 and if you know of something we're missing, let us know! Also, you might want to bookmark this page since we'll be updating it frequently.
Bossier Eatery Makes the Best French Dip Sandwich in Louisiana
A while ago I asked Shreveport-Bossier to tell me all about the best sandwich you could score in Shreveport-Bossier. So many new places popped up on my radar. There Was One Sandwich Shop That Was Recommended Multiple Times. I had never seen Fat Tuesday before. I heard their King Cakes...
onlyinark.com
The Fouke Monster Mart: Monster, Museum and Merchandise
If you’re ever driving down in our country along about sundown, keep an eye on the dark woods as you cross the Sulphur River bottoms… you may catch a glimpse of a huge, hairy creature watching you from the shadows.”. – narrator, The Legend of Boggy Creek. Have...
Check Out These Incredible Cosplay Pictures From Geek’d Con 2022
The 2022 edition of Shreveport's comic con, Geek'd Con, brought thousands of fans to Downtown Shreveport. They came from all over the region, the state, and the country. With tickets being purchased by attendees in Mississippi, Michigan, Illinois, and all over the US. Fans were flying in, driving for hours, and all converging on the Shreveport Convention Center.
KTAL
Home again: Macaw rescued from tree at Bossier Parish Courthouse
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — An exotic bird that escaped from a shop in Benton is back home safe after it was rescued from a tree outside of the Bossier Parish Courthouse on Tuesday. The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office says the colorful young macaw, Teko, went missing during the...
Support Shreveport’s K-9 Search and Rescue Team Labor Day Weekend
The 20th Annual Shreveport Fire Department K-9 Search and Rescue Task Force Benefit Horse Show is coming up Labor Day weekend, September 3rd and 4th, 2022, and it'll be fun for the entire family at Holly Hill Farm in Benton, LA!. The one thing horse people love just as much...
This is the Most Expensive Home for Sale in Shreveport and It’s Epic
This house has so many unique touches, it's like a real-life Pinterest board! Seriously, you won't believe it until you see it!. This home, located at 433 Railsback Road in Shreveport, is the most expensive home on the market in the Shreveport-Bossier City, LA area right now at $3,850,000. This house is huge, sporting 10,445 square feet of living space, bringing it to $369 per square foot!
KTBS
What's Happening: Aug. 26-28
Do you have an event you'd like to promote? Scroll down to the bottom of ktbs.com/whatshappening to enter the info. The 2nd Annual Louisiana Soulfood Fall Festival will be held August 26-28 at Festival Plaza in Shreveport. The Louisiana Soulfood Fall Festival celebrates three days of enjoyment featuring amazing Southern Cuisine, live music, a vendors' village, judged soul food cooking competitions, numerous awards for culinary excellence, various contests, and safe fun for all ages.
Dr. James Barnes Was Caught in the Act of Being Awesome
A small office, especially a doctor's office, with a staff of only three, can be a blessing or a curse. If all three truly like and respect one another, it can an incredible blessing. Of course, if there's a "squeaky wheel", it can be a horrific nightmare. Thankfully, in the case of Dr. James Barnes' office, all three members are like family, and Dr. Barnes' two employees, Tori and Taylor, truly believe that Dr. Barnes hung the moon.
You’ll Never Miss the Mail Man with Sweet Bailey in Your Life
Like most dogs, Bailey loves to let her people know when the mail has been delivered. If you're looking for a sweet companion, Bailey is available for adoption now in Shreveport!. Meet Bailey today at Pet Savers Shreveport. She's up to date on her shots and already spayed. Bailey's adoption...
magic1029fm.com
If you’re looking to FLY out of Shreveport for the Holidays… BUY your ticket Today!
Today is National Cheap Flight Day, when ticket prices tend to start dropping ahead of the holidays. Gas prices are down from earlier this summer, which helps. But it’s mainly because kids are back in school, so the summer travel season is over. Airlines like to keep flights as...
countylinemagazine.com
40th Marshall Fire Ant Festival Fun For All
Marshall celebrates the 40th Annual FireAnt Festival Saturday, October 8, in its scenic downtown square. The event is hosted by the Greater Marshall Chamber of Commerce and features live music performed by Gilmer native Curtis Grimes and other artists around the steps of the historic Harrison County courthouse. The festival...
Shreveport Music Prize Announces 2022 Finalists
For the first time ever, the Music Prize’s Top 10 has become a Top 11. These bands, selected by music industry professionals and fans, will be playing the Music Prize stage and competing for a $10,000 cash prize. The competition and showcase will be held in downtown Shreveport during Prize Fest’s first weekend, October 14 and 15. Each night will feature a showcase of a group of independent artists, with the grand prize winner being determined by a panel of music industry judges.
Shreveport Police Shoot Man Wielding a Machete
Shreveport Police are investigating an officer involved shooting. it happened just before 8:30 pm, Thursday (8/25/22) on Kings Hwy between Creswell and Line. Police got a call about a disorderly person with a machete. After trying to convince the suspect to drop the machete, and after a lengthy negotiation, the suspect did in fact put the large weapon down. Then, the suspect refused to surrender to police and step away from the weapon.
Did People Really Spot a 20 Foot Long Monster in Caddo Lake?
It was March of 1969 when J.L. Wilson, a writer for the Shreveport Times, first broke the news to the public. Caddo Lake was home to a monster! This monster was approximately 18 to 20 feet in length, and though no one actually had photographic evidence of its existence, scores of other people reported they had also spotted the creature.
