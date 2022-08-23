ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News Radio 710 KEEL

Comments / 0

Related
K945

Popular 90’s Country Superstar to Play at Red River Revel

Since 1976 Shreveport's Red River Revel Arts Festival has ushered in fall here in the Arklatex and this year's festival will be fantastic!. Featuring scores of artists and their work, great food, children's activities, and loads of great concerts, the Revel is one of those festivals you dare not miss.
SHREVEPORT, LA
arklatexweekend.com

Celebrate 25 years of Nothing Bundt Cakes with a free cake

SHREVEPORT, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating 25 years by giving presents to its customers. The first 250 people at each location on Sept. 1, 2022 will get a free Confetti Bundtlet. From their Facebook announcement, “To receive a free Confetti Bundtlet, you must be one of...
SHREVEPORT, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spirit Halloween#Store Hours#Halloween Party#Halloween Decor#Shopping#Halloween Stores
KTBS

Bossier Animal Services hopes to clear the shelter this weekend

BOSSIER CITY, La. – Bossier City Animal Services is partnering with Best Friends Animal Society to clear the shelters this weekend. Adoption fees are waived Saturday and Sunday. Shelter hours are 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. "We are bursting at the...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

The Top Fall 2022 Events Coming to Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

You better grab your calendar and your wallet because some amazing shows and events are coming to Shreveport-Bossier City, LA over the next few months!. Check out our complete guide to everything coming to our area for the remainder of 2022 and if you know of something we're missing, let us know! Also, you might want to bookmark this page since we'll be updating it frequently.
SHREVEPORT, LA
onlyinark.com

The Fouke Monster Mart: Monster, Museum and Merchandise

If you’re ever driving down in our country along about sundown, keep an eye on the dark woods as you cross the Sulphur River bottoms… you may catch a glimpse of a huge, hairy creature watching you from the shadows.”. – narrator, The Legend of Boggy Creek. Have...
FOUKE, AR
KEEL Radio

Check Out These Incredible Cosplay Pictures From Geek’d Con 2022

The 2022 edition of Shreveport's comic con, Geek'd Con, brought thousands of fans to Downtown Shreveport. They came from all over the region, the state, and the country. With tickets being purchased by attendees in Mississippi, Michigan, Illinois, and all over the US. Fans were flying in, driving for hours, and all converging on the Shreveport Convention Center.
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

This is the Most Expensive Home for Sale in Shreveport and It’s Epic

This house has so many unique touches, it's like a real-life Pinterest board! Seriously, you won't believe it until you see it!. This home, located at 433 Railsback Road in Shreveport, is the most expensive home on the market in the Shreveport-Bossier City, LA area right now at $3,850,000. This house is huge, sporting 10,445 square feet of living space, bringing it to $369 per square foot!
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

What's Happening: Aug. 26-28

Do you have an event you'd like to promote? Scroll down to the bottom of ktbs.com/whatshappening to enter the info. The 2nd Annual Louisiana Soulfood Fall Festival will be held August 26-28 at Festival Plaza in Shreveport. The Louisiana Soulfood Fall Festival celebrates three days of enjoyment featuring amazing Southern Cuisine, live music, a vendors' village, judged soul food cooking competitions, numerous awards for culinary excellence, various contests, and safe fun for all ages.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Dr. James Barnes Was Caught in the Act of Being Awesome

A small office, especially a doctor's office, with a staff of only three, can be a blessing or a curse. If all three truly like and respect one another, it can an incredible blessing. Of course, if there's a "squeaky wheel", it can be a horrific nightmare. Thankfully, in the case of Dr. James Barnes' office, all three members are like family, and Dr. Barnes' two employees, Tori and Taylor, truly believe that Dr. Barnes hung the moon.
SHREVEPORT, LA
countylinemagazine.com

40th Marshall Fire Ant Festival Fun For All

Marshall celebrates the 40th Annual FireAnt Festival Saturday, October 8, in its scenic downtown square. The event is hosted by the Greater Marshall Chamber of Commerce and features live music performed by Gilmer native Curtis Grimes and other artists around the steps of the historic Harrison County courthouse. The festival...
MARSHALL, TX
KEEL Radio

Shreveport Music Prize Announces 2022 Finalists

For the first time ever, the Music Prize’s Top 10 has become a Top 11. These bands, selected by music industry professionals and fans, will be playing the Music Prize stage and competing for a $10,000 cash prize. The competition and showcase will be held in downtown Shreveport during Prize Fest’s first weekend, October 14 and 15. Each night will feature a showcase of a group of independent artists, with the grand prize winner being determined by a panel of music industry judges.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KEEL Radio

Shreveport Police Shoot Man Wielding a Machete

Shreveport Police are investigating an officer involved shooting. it happened just before 8:30 pm, Thursday (8/25/22) on Kings Hwy between Creswell and Line. Police got a call about a disorderly person with a machete. After trying to convince the suspect to drop the machete, and after a lengthy negotiation, the suspect did in fact put the large weapon down. Then, the suspect refused to surrender to police and step away from the weapon.
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

Did People Really Spot a 20 Foot Long Monster in Caddo Lake?

It was March of 1969 when J.L. Wilson, a writer for the Shreveport Times, first broke the news to the public. Caddo Lake was home to a monster! This monster was approximately 18 to 20 feet in length, and though no one actually had photographic evidence of its existence, scores of other people reported they had also spotted the creature.
CADDO PARISH, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

News Radio 710 KEEL

Shreveport, LA
11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News 710 KEEL has the best news coverage for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy