Georgia school cafeteria worker celebrates 48 years in the Schley County School System
SCHLEY COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — A woman with the Schley County School System is celebrating her 48th year as a cafeteria employee. Miss. Minnie Swanson became interested in working for the school after learning that it needed help while she was attending South Georgia Technical College. “I became interested when I went to South Georgia […]
albanyceo.com
Leesburg Awarded State Recreation Trails Program Grant
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources announced recently the selection of the Georgia Recreational Trails Program grants for 14 construction and rehabilitation of trails. Among those selected for grants was the city of Leesburg. See. .
Comedy Night raises more than $30,000 to feed senior citizens in southwest Georgia
ALBANY — It was laughter for a good cause this week as the Southwest Georgia Council on Aging’s annual comedy night helped raise more than $30,000 for a program providing home-delivered meals to senior citizens. The latest edition was the 15th in 16 years, with 2021 canceled due...
WTVM
Ga. Health Dept. to issue eWIC vouchers to West Central counties
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - “As a mother, and I have 6 kids, it will be more convenient for me,” says Omeshia Lockhart. WIC is a supplemental nutrition program for women, infants and children that provides free health services such as a breastfeeding peer counselor, health screenings, and even Hemoglobin checks to name a few. WIC also includes vouchers for free, healthy foods at approved retailers.
'I'm believing that it's going to happen for me': Warner Robins opens application for home-repair grants
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The City of Warner Robins is offering grants for homeowners in the northeast section of town whose houses need a fix-up. It's a federally-funded home-repair grant we told you about in May. The Warner Robins Community and Economic Development Department has been working to get this grant application ready for you.
albanyceo.com
Phoebe Sees Positive Results with Virtual Remote Nurse Program
Like many hospitals across the U.S., Phoebe has been battling the increasing nursing shortage due to the pandemic and an aging population. To better serve its patients and help overcome the nursing shortage, Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital piloted a virtual remote nurse model of care to support bedside nurses. “With...
‘Let’s talk about District 4 issues’: Construction timelines & 5 year pool closure
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Columbus leaders came together to address the pressing concerns of City Council District 4 residents. City Councilwoman Toyia Tucker and School Board Member Naomi Buckner – both representatives of district 4 – called a Town hall, titled “Let’s talk about District 4 issues”. Tucker says there’s no better way to address […]
WTVM
Columbus to apply for $238k grant to fund programs to keep kids off the street
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Local crime is still a huge topic of concern for many people across the Chattahoochee Valley. During Tuesday’s Columbus City Council meeting, city leaders discussed ways to use state funding to curtail the problem. For over 20 years, Dr. Gail Burgos has been a part...
WTVM
Labor Day events around the Chattahoochee Valley
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We’re less than 2 weeks away from labor day. And while some people may have travel plans, there will be plenty do to throughout the Chattahoochee valley. AAA predicts over half of all Americans plan to travel in some way during the labor day travel...
Paws Humane Society to give out free pet food, pet supplies Saturday
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Times are tough for many people right now, including pet owners. On Saturday, Aug. 27 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Pets for Life program at Paws Humane Society will host a drive through pantry for anyone who needs cat food, dog food and other supplies for their pets, according to […]
Columbus government hiring for 500+ positions at career fair
Columbus, Ga. (WRBL) — In partnership with Goodwill Southern Rivers, the Columbus Consolidated Government will hold a recruitment and hiring event at the Columbus Civic Center on Friday, Aug. 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Over 500 jobs with the city government will be available in multiple departments. Visitors don’t have to register ahead of […]
Online threat made against Harris County High School
HAMILTON, Ga. (WRBL) – Reports of a threat to Harris County High School (HCHS) were discovered on multiple chat websites late Thursday night, according to a press release from the Harris County School District. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) and administrators from HCHS and the Harris County School District (HCSD) soon responded to eliminate the […]
Americus Times-Recorder
TEAS Test to be Administered at SGTC
AMERICUS – South Georgia Technical College will host TEAS (Test of Essential Academic Skills) testing for prospective nursing students Thursday, September 15, at 9:00 a.m. in the John M. Pope Industrial Technology Center on the Americus campus. The TEAS test is a standardized, multiple choice entrance exam for students...
wfxl.com
Town of Sumner city hall is back open for business
After a week of closure the town of Sumner city hall is back open for business. The closure began following the councils decision to terminate two government employees along with a resignation letter being put in by the Mayor. Now the town is under leadership of the Mayor Pro-Tem, Todd...
Georgia couple celebrates 72nd wedding anniversary
ELKO, Ga. — A sweet couple celebrated their 72nd wedding anniversary on Saturday in Elko, Georgia. Jeff Walker says they've stayed strong since when they were first married. Now, they reminisce about the success of their marriage. "I kept seeing this girl peep around the telephone pole. I said...
WALB 10
South Georgia Tech officials talk loan forgiveness
AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Following the loan forgiveness announcement this week, South Georgia Technical College (SGTC) officials said it’s important to consider other options besides taking out loans for further education. There are other forms of getting an education from either a traditional four-year school or even a technical...
VERACITY FOODIE REPORT: Five Guys Burgers & Fries 133 Margie Dr, Warner Robins, GA 31093
We evaluated the Five Guys restaurant located at 133, Margie, Dr., in Warner Robins, Georgia on August 24th, 2022. Here is what we found. As part of WOMEN's (Wild Orchid Media & Entertainment Network, Inc.) new effort to expand our coverage to our readers through our news channel The Veracity Report, we have decided to begin publishing reviews of the restaurants our tough foodie employee-critics patronize in the area around our corporate offices and recording studios throughout the state of Georgia.
Nearly 30-year career at Georgia National Fairgrounds comes to an end for Perry woman
PERRY, Ga. — A Perry woman has worked at the Georgia National Fairground for nearly three decades. Now, she's happily welcoming retirement. Anyone who has met miss Shelia can usually find her near the east gate. For nearly 30 years, Shelia Dugger has seen it all at the Georgia...
WTVM
Uptown Columbus announces Fall concert lineup
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Fall season is quickly approaching, which means the Friday Night Concert Series is returning soon to Uptown Columbus. Starting Sept. 9, Uptown Columbus welcomes residents and visitors down to Broadway to experience a free concert to jump-start your weekend in the right direction. The six-week...
WTVM
HUD announces housing vouchers for people with disabilities
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Althea Kimbrough can now tell us all about her bell peppers after qualifying for a government program that helped her keep her home after the pandemic. “I almost ended up homeless,” says Kimbrough. This after being labeled high risk during the pandemic with several health...
