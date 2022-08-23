ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Americus, GA

albanyceo.com

Leesburg Awarded State Recreation Trails Program Grant

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources announced recently the selection of the Georgia Recreational Trails Program grants for 14 construction and rehabilitation of trails. Among those selected for grants was the city of Leesburg. See. .
LEESBURG, GA
WTVM

Ga. Health Dept. to issue eWIC vouchers to West Central counties

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - “As a mother, and I have 6 kids, it will be more convenient for me,” says Omeshia Lockhart. WIC is a supplemental nutrition program for women, infants and children that provides free health services such as a breastfeeding peer counselor, health screenings, and even Hemoglobin checks to name a few. WIC also includes vouchers for free, healthy foods at approved retailers.
COLUMBUS, GA
Americus, GA
Health
Local
Georgia Health
City
Americus, GA
albanyceo.com

Phoebe Sees Positive Results with Virtual Remote Nurse Program

Like many hospitals across the U.S., Phoebe has been battling the increasing nursing shortage due to the pandemic and an aging population. To better serve its patients and help overcome the nursing shortage, Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital piloted a virtual remote nurse model of care to support bedside nurses. “With...
ALBANY, GA
Malcolm Floyd
WTVM

Labor Day events around the Chattahoochee Valley

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We’re less than 2 weeks away from labor day. And while some people may have travel plans, there will be plenty do to throughout the Chattahoochee valley. AAA predicts over half of all Americans plan to travel in some way during the labor day travel...
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Columbus government hiring for 500+ positions at career fair

Columbus, Ga. (WRBL) —  In partnership with Goodwill Southern Rivers, the Columbus Consolidated Government will hold a recruitment and hiring event at the Columbus Civic Center on Friday, Aug. 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Over 500 jobs with the city government will be available in multiple departments. Visitors don’t have to register ahead of […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Online threat made against Harris County High School

HAMILTON, Ga. (WRBL) – Reports of a threat to Harris County High School (HCHS) were discovered on multiple chat websites late Thursday night, according to a press release from the Harris County School District. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) and administrators from HCHS and the Harris County School District (HCSD) soon responded to eliminate the […]
HARRIS COUNTY, GA
Americus Times-Recorder

TEAS Test to be Administered at SGTC

AMERICUS – South Georgia Technical College will host TEAS (Test of Essential Academic Skills) testing for prospective nursing students Thursday, September 15, at 9:00 a.m. in the John M. Pope Industrial Technology Center on the Americus campus. The TEAS test is a standardized, multiple choice entrance exam for students...
AMERICUS, GA
wfxl.com

Town of Sumner city hall is back open for business

After a week of closure the town of Sumner city hall is back open for business. The closure began following the councils decision to terminate two government employees along with a resignation letter being put in by the Mayor. Now the town is under leadership of the Mayor Pro-Tem, Todd...
SUMNER, GA
11Alive

Georgia couple celebrates 72nd wedding anniversary

ELKO, Ga. — A sweet couple celebrated their 72nd wedding anniversary on Saturday in Elko, Georgia. Jeff Walker says they've stayed strong since when they were first married. Now, they reminisce about the success of their marriage. "I kept seeing this girl peep around the telephone pole. I said...
ELKO, GA
WALB 10

South Georgia Tech officials talk loan forgiveness

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Following the loan forgiveness announcement this week, South Georgia Technical College (SGTC) officials said it’s important to consider other options besides taking out loans for further education. There are other forms of getting an education from either a traditional four-year school or even a technical...
AMERICUS, GA
Wild Orchid Media

VERACITY FOODIE REPORT: Five Guys Burgers & Fries 133 Margie Dr, Warner Robins, GA 31093

We evaluated the Five Guys restaurant located at 133, Margie, Dr., in Warner Robins, Georgia on August 24th, 2022. Here is what we found. As part of WOMEN's (Wild Orchid Media & Entertainment Network, Inc.) new effort to expand our coverage to our readers through our news channel The Veracity Report, we have decided to begin publishing reviews of the restaurants our tough foodie employee-critics patronize in the area around our corporate offices and recording studios throughout the state of Georgia.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
WTVM

Uptown Columbus announces Fall concert lineup

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Fall season is quickly approaching, which means the Friday Night Concert Series is returning soon to Uptown Columbus. Starting Sept. 9, Uptown Columbus welcomes residents and visitors down to Broadway to experience a free concert to jump-start your weekend in the right direction. The six-week...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

HUD announces housing vouchers for people with disabilities

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Althea Kimbrough can now tell us all about her bell peppers after qualifying for a government program that helped her keep her home after the pandemic. “I almost ended up homeless,” says Kimbrough. This after being labeled high risk during the pandemic with several health...
COLUMBUS, GA

